LIVE UPDATES FROM THE NAPA/TOYOTA 150 at CNS

It’s the annual running of the NAPA/Toyota 150 at Colorado National Speedway. The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West drivers are in town for their only appearance of the year for this 150 lap feature event. Last year local Colorado driver Chris Eggleston won the race after a tough battle with his teammate Todd Gilliland. This year two more local drivers join the 21 car field when Kody Vanderwal and his father Rudy pilot the #32 and #34 cars. Also in action tonight the Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks, Great Scot’s Eatery Super Stocks and the Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s.

