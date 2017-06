On Saturday June 17th it’s the Father’s Day NASCAR Knockout brought to you by the Gilpin Casino. This incredible night of racing will feature not one… but two Gillet Vet Clinic Super Late Model main events! Also in action is the Quaker Steak & Lube Late Models, the Lincoln College Pure Stocks, and the Legend Cars.

If you can’t make it to the track you can follow all the action here live. Races start at 6:30PM

If you cannot see the live updates please click here.