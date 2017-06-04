Lincoln County Raceway Results 6-4-2017

The racing was actioned packed with three feature events finishing with green-white-checkered flag finishes at Lincoln County Raceway on Saturday evening in North Platte. Punching their tickets to the winners circle was Colton Osborn, Jamey Kennicut, Casey Werkmeister, Brady Weinman and Andrew Baumgardner.

Driving with gumption, Colton Osborn of Cozad was able to work through traffic to grab the lead just past the halfway point to win the feature event in the IMCA Modified division. Osborn started in the fifth row and was inside the top five after the first few circuits and was able to garner the lead on a restart and never look back. Osborn was able to snare the lead away from early leader Mickey Dancer of North Platte, who crossed the finish line in fifth place after leading the first ten laps of the feature. Showcasing great consistency throughout the feature and his efforts paid off dearly was Jay Steffens of North Platte with a runner-up finish after starting on the outside of the fourth row of the feature at the drop of the green flag. Brandon Clough of Wallace was able to start fast and stay in contention throughout the feature to earn a podium finish in third place overall. Steffens and David Murray Jr of Oberlin, Kansas were the earlier in the evening heat race winners.

Fending off all challengers after garnering the lead on the fourth lap was Jamey Kennicutt of Gothenburg to win the IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature. Kennicutt started the feature event on the inside of the third row and was able to avoid early incidents on the oval. Coming from the fifth row to earn a podium spot, just one step down from the winner was North Platte’s Zach Schultz. Schultz was up on the wheel to get inside the top five in the early going of the highlighted race. Close behind Zach Schultz was his father Tony Schultz, also of North Platte. Schultz started in the fourth row and recovered quite nicely from being involved in an incident in the early going of the feature. Rounding out the top five in the Sport Modified feature was Dillon Schultz of North Platte and Gary Long of Valentine in fourth and fifth place, respectively. Prior to falling off the pace, Zach Buesing of Cozad was the leader of the feature event for the initial three laps.

Getting to the front and persevering through the caution flags that were scattered throughout the IMCA Stock Car feature was Casey Werkmeister of Maywood to win the race to the checkered flag. Werkmeister started on the outside of the third row when the green flag was waved and drove to the point of the field on the fourth lap. Coming from deep in the lineup to stalk the leader in the final laps was the Flyin’ Farmer Kyle Clough of Wallace. Clough piloted his hotrod to a runner-up finish in the feature event. Making a splash in his comeback effort, Jeff Whiting of Gothenburg was among the lead pack throughout the feature and his efforts behind the wheel were rewarded with a third place finish after starting in the second row at the start. Dan Eller of North Platte and Kyle Werkmeister of Maywood rounded out the top five finishers in the feature event. Clough was joined by Jim Hagan of Lexington in winning heat races.

Leading the lap that mattered the most was Brady Weinman in winning the IMCA Hobby Stock Feature after leading the final lap, the first lap led of the highlighted event. Weinman of Arnold had many failed but valiant efforts to pass for the lead after starting in the fourth row when the feature started. Weinman was able to finally pull the string into the lead on the final lap. Leading the way from the start until the white flag was waved was Robbie Kosmacek of North Platte. After being passed on the final lap, Kosmacek stayed the course to finish second overall. Veteran wheelman Chuck Ledbetter of Loomis was “Mr. Consistency” in working his way into the lead group from his third row starting position to finish third overall and earn a podium finish for his efforts. Tanner Clough of Wallace and Nate Refior of Sutton were fourth and fifth in the feature event.

Starting up front, staying up front and finishing up front was the formula for success for Tom Baumgardner of North Platte in winning the IMCA Sport Compact Feature event. Baumgardner started on the outside of the front row and it didn’t take him long to find the cushion and ride that cushion to the winners circle. On his heels for much of the feature event was his son, Andrew Baumgardner of North Platte with a second place finish. Contining to impress with the Mopar Magic hotrod is Christian Destefano of Cozad with a third place drive in the feature event after starting on the outside of the second row when the green flag flew.

(Unofficial Results)

–IMCA Modified Feature: 1. 50c-Colton Osborn; 2. XII-Jay Steffens; 3. 20b-Brandon Clough; 4. 67m-Mikey Dancer; 5. 97m-David Murray Jr; 6. 2-Jeremy Herbst; 7. 4c-Charley Brown; 8. 4p-Dave Pederson; 9. 34jw-Cole Hodges; 10. 848-Troy Douglas.

Heat Race Winners: 97m-Murray Jr; XII-Steffens.

–IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature: 1. 15k-Jamey Kennicutt; 2. 55z-Zach Schultz; 3. 55m-Tony Schultz; 4. 55d-Dillon Schultz; 5. 3-Gary Long; 6. 12j-Kerry Jones; 7. 0hp-Bryan Herrick; 8. R12J-Russ Jones; 9. 01-Jacob Wolsleben; 10. 4g-Whitten Giles.

Heat Race Winners: 55d-Schultz; 15k-Kennicutt.

–IMCA Stock Car Feature: 1. 24w-Casey Werkmeister; 2. 11k-Kyle Clough; 3. 16w-Jeff Whiting; 4. 75-Dan Eller; 5. 42w-Kyle Werkmeister; 6. 24-Bob Chalupa; 7. 71-Andrew Dillenburg; 8. 09h-Bob Hoing; 9. 03-Ben Arvdahl; 10. 47-Russ Small Jr.

Heat Race Winners: 11k-Clough; 72h-Jim Hagan.

–IMCA Hobby Stock Feature: 1. 22w-Brady Weinman; 2. 15r-Robbie Kosmacek; 3. 5-Chuck Ledbetter; 4. 1-Tanner Clough; 5. R89-Nate Refior; 6. 12t-Tanner Jones; 7. 72b-Jacob Hagan; 8. 62-Joe Eller; 9. 88m-TC McKain.

Heat Race Winners: R89-Refior.

–IMCA Sport Compact Feature: 1. 24u-Tom Baumgardner; 2. 44u-Andrew Baumgardner; 3. 71c-Christian Destefano; 4. 84u-Daryl Cauffman; 5. 057-Cody Schimmer; 6. 55-James Barnhill; 7. 93h-Klancey Honeycutt.

Heat Race Winner: 44u-Baumgardner.