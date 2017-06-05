It was a jam-packed night of racing action on the oval at Lexington Raceway that put the fans in the stands on the edge of their seats throughout Sunday evening with double-features being completed as a result of Mother Nature raining on last week’s show. Having double the fun on Sunday was: Josh Leonard, Jordan Grabowski, Mike Nichols and Luke Wassom with a clean sweep of both feature victories in their respective division.

Leading the laps that mattered the most was Josh Leonard of Gibbon in the NESmith Late Model Feature events. In the opening feature of the evening, Leonard was able to work the cushion to his liking and earn the lead and never look back. During the final feature, Leonard worked long and hard to get past Rob Day of Wakeeney, Kansas. Finally on the 18th lap, Leonard was able to work his magic and earn the lead and double-down with the pair of feature victories. In the opening feature event, Delbert Smith of Wichita, Kansas was the runner-up, whereas Dylan Schmer of Aurora was able to finish strong to the tune of the second place finish. Taking advantage of the situation and showing great patience paid off dearly for Colton Osborn of Cozad to finish on the podium in third place of the opening feature. After garnering the lead during the second lap of the final feature of the evening for the Late Models, Rob Day was able to keep his elbows up and foot on the gas to finish third overall. Day along with first lap leader Bryce Taylor were the heat race winners.

No stranger to the winners circle, reigning IMCA Modified National Champion Jordan Grabowski was able to double-down with a pair of feature wins. In the makeup feature event, Grabowski of Beatrice started sixth row and wasted no time to get within the top five and finally take the point and set the cruise control to earn the win. Taking a step closer to the front during the second feature, Grabowski was in the fifth row when the green flag was waved. Grabowski was forced to work through traffic until he finally made the pass for the lead on the 10th lap and he never trailed again, despite the valiant efforts and the stops in the action. Finishing second behind Grabowski during the feature events was Jay Steffens of North Platte and Davenport’s Scott Smith. Crossing the finish line to earn third place in the opening feature was Jeremy Frenier of Ft. Morgan, Colorado. Leading the way for the first 10 laps was Anthony Roth of Columbus before Grabowski snared the lead away. Roth was able to continue to flourish with his house car hotrod to finish third overall.

The young guns were able to run the table against the veteran field of competitors and win in the IMCA Northern Sport Modified feature with Dillon Schultz and Jacob Olmstead earning victories. Dillon Schultz of North Platte was piloting his father’s hotrod and it didn’t take him long to get the ‘hang of it’ as he claimed the win in the make-up feature. Close behind Schultz in the opening feature was Cole Egge of Kearney in second place and Jacob Olmstead of Overton in third place overall. Olmstead was able to repeat the effort of earning a podium finish by winning the final feature event for the Sport Modifieds after starting in the fifth row. Closing fast and furious in the waning laps was Dillon Schultz in the second feature of the evening, only to be forced to settle with a runner-up finish. Caleb Hetrick was able to avoid trouble and earn rave reviews with a third place finish. Prior to Olmstead grabbing the lead, Josh Pfeiffer of St. Paul was the leader for the first two laps.

Running away and hiding would almost be an understatement to the folks that saw Mike Nichols of Harlan, Iowa get the lead, keep the lead and cruise to the IMCA Stock Car feature victories on Sunday. Nichols was able to work his way into the lead group in the initial laps and then after he gained the lead in both features, the Harlan Hustler was able to set sail for the dominating wins. In the opening feature, Maywood’s Casey Werkmeister stalked Nichols for much of the feature event from his runner-up position. In the nightcap, the Flyin’ Farmer Kyle Clough had his hotrod ‘rocking and rolling’ throughout the feature that he was able to reel in the competitors in the top five and take over the second place position and never look back as he hoped to gain ground on Nichols during the waning laps. Earning third place finishes for their efforts in the Stock Car feature events was James Sheldon of Kearney and Gothenburg’s Jeff Whiting.

In one of the most competitive divisions of the evening, Awesome Luke Wassom of Broken Bow was able to sweep both feature events for the IMCA Hobby Stocks. It was easier said than done for Wassom as he engaged in close battles with nearly all hotrods on the oval until he snared the lead away from Travis Kernick on the 10th lap and then Wassom was able to take advantage of the ‘clean air’ and claim the checkered flag. In the opening feature, Wassom led from the beginning to the end as he drove with great gumption.

The small but mighty IMCA Sport Compacts did not disappoint, with Jim Buss and Dillon Richards winning feature events. In the opening feature, Jim Buss of Blue Hill wasted no time to get the lead and showcase his many years of being a wheelman pay off dearly on his way to the checkered flag. In the Final feature of the evening, Beatrice’s Dillon Richards was able to drive his way into the lead on the fourth lap by passing Shawn Hein of Beatrice, who was the early leader. Richards was able to stay heavy on the loud pedal to win the sprint to the finish line and as a result claim the victory. Richards was one step back on the podium in the opening feature event in second place, in the final feature of the evening for the Sport Compacts it was John Martinez of Beatrice that was doing his best to rundown Richards, only to be forced to settle with second place accolades. Earning show honors in the feature events for Sport Compacts during double-feature night was Travis Thelander of Blue Hill and David Norquest of York.

(Unofficial Results)

–NESmith Late Model Feature (1): 1. 85-Josh Leonard; 2. 92-Delbert Smith; 3. 1-Colton Osborn; 4. 83d-Denton Duncan; 5. 6c-Cale Osborn; 6. 92s-Dan Smith; 7. 5s-Dylan Schmer; 8. 5-Chris Kratzer; 9. D6-Rob Day; 10. 27-Bryce Taylor.

–NE Smith Late Model Feature (2): 1. 85-Josh Leonard; 2. 5s-Dylan Schmer; 3. D6-Rob Day; 4. 55-Chris Kratzer; 5. 83d-Denton Duncan; 6. 20v-Rece Vaught; 7. 1-Colton Osborn; 8. 10-4-Adam Popp; 9. 6c-Cale Osborn; 10. 23-Jacob Kubicka.

Heat Races: D6-Day; 27-Taylor.

–IMCA Modified Feature (1): 1. 30-Jordan Grabowski; 2. XII-Jay Steffens; 3. 17j-Jeremy Frenier; 4. 3rw-Ronnie Wallace; 5. 19-Chuck Stryker; 6. 2-Jeremy Herbst; 7. 4p-Dave Pederson; 8. 50-Scott Smith; 9. 50c-Colton Osborn; 10. 60iv-Anthony Roth.

–IMCA Modified Feature (2): 30-Jordan Grabowski; 2. 50-Scott Smith; 3. 60iv-Anthony Roth; 4. 60-William Gould; 5. 20b-Brandon Clough; 6. 17j-Jeremy Frenier; 7. 50c-Colton Osborn; 8. 2-Jeremy Herbst; 9. 19-Chuck Stryker; 10. 97m-David Murray Jr.

Heat Races: 17j-Frenier; 60iv-Roth.

–IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature (1): 1. 55d-Dillon Schultz; 2. 1c-Cole Egge; 3. 88j-Jacob Olmstead; 4. 0hp-Bryan Herrick; 5. 68-Craig Howard; 6. 15k-Jamey Kennicutt; 7. 15d-Jacob Slough; 8. 01-Jacob Wolsleben; 9. 33j-Josh Pfeiffer; 10. 44-Caleb Hetrick.

–IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature (2): 1. 88j-Jacob Olmstead; 2. 55d-Dillon Schultz; 3. 44-Caleb Hetrick; 4. 0hp-Bryan Herrick; 5. 15d-Jacob Slough; 6. 12j-Kerry Jones; 7. 33j-Josh Pfeiffer; 8. 1c-Cole Egge; 9. 1x-Denny Egge; 10. 59-Tyler Rajdl.

Heat Races: 44-Hetrick; 33j-Pfeiffer.

–IMCA Stock Car Feature (1): 1. 63-Mike Nichols; 2. 24w-Casey Werkmeister; 3. 84-James Sheldon; 4. 7t-Zach Canas; 5. 11k-Kyle Clough; 6. 76-Jason Davis; 7. 42w-Kyle Werkmeister; 8. 72h-Jim Hagan; 9. 53e-Tyler Easterday; 10. 77-Jed Williams.

–IMCA Stock Car Feature (2): 1. 63-Mike Nichols; 2. 11k-Kyle Clough; 3. 16w-Jeff Whiting; 4. 24w-Casey Werkmeister; 5. 84-James Sheldon; 6. 31-Darin Racek; 7. 53-Tyler Easterday; 8. 77-Jed Williams; 9. 90- Allen Zimmerman; 10. 57-Dan Stall.

Heat Races: 6-Colin Heim; 63-Nichols; 7t-Canas.

–IMCA Hobby Stock Feature (1): 1. 2w-Luke Wassom; 2. 15r-Robbie Kosmacek; 3. 12t-Tanner Jones; 4. 1-Tanner Clough; 5. 250-Tathan Burkhart; 6. 72b-Jacob Hagan; 7. 1j-Jacob Egge; 8. 8-Andrew Rayburn; 9. 5-Chuck Ledbetter; 10. 99m-Allyn Myers.

–IMCA Hobby Stock Feature (2): 1. 2w-Luke Wassom; 2. 2x-Travis Kernick; 3. R89-Nate Refior; 4. 250-Tathan Burkhart; 5. 1j-Jacob Egge; 6. 12t-Tanner Jones; 7. 99m-Allyn Myers; 8. 15r-Robbie Kosmacek; 9. 5-Chuck Ledbetter; 10. 1-Tanner Clough.

Heat Races: 2x-Kernick; 1j-Egge.

–IMCA Sport Compact Feature (1): 1. 12-Jim Buss; 2. 24r-Dillon Richards; 3. 55t-Travis Thelander; 4. 85-Justin Smallcomb; 5. 00j-John Martinez; 6. 17n-David Norquest; 7. 71c-Christian Destefano; 8. 07-Merle Johnsen; 9. 29e-Justin Schmidt; 10. 5h-Shawn Hein.

–IMCA Sport Compact Feature (2): 1. 24r-Dillon Richards; 2. 00j-John Martinez; 3. 17n-David Norquest; 4. 55t-Travis Thelander; 5. 12-Jim Buss; 6. 85-Justin Smallcomb; 7. 5h-Shawn Hein; 8. 057-Cody Schimmer; 9. 71c-Christian Destefano; 10. 07-Merle Johnsen.

Heat Races: 00j-Martinez; 17n-Norquest.