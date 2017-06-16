FireKeepers 400 Starting Line up

.
Truex Qualifies 2nd for 3rd Consecutive Week, Jones 14th
BROOKLYN, Mich. (June 16, 2017) – For the third consecutive week in the NASCAR Cup Series, Martin Truex Jr. qualified second. He will line up the No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry on the outside of Row 1 for Sunday’s FireKeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
Truex’s Furniture Row Racing teammate Erik Jones qualified 14th and will start on the outside of Row 7 in the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Toyota Camry.
Truex missed out on the pole position by seven-one-thousandths-of-a-second to Kyle Larson with a third-round lap of 35.623 seconds at 202.117 mph. Larson’s third-round lap was 35.616 at 202.156.
“It was a good day,” said Truex. “We’ll keep plugging away to get that pole. Right now the focus is on Sunday and hopefully we’ll have two good practices in race trim tomorrow. I won on Mother’s Day weekend and that was really, really awesome – my mom was pretty stoked about it. She was very excited, so I’d love to win on Father’s Day weekend as well.”
Jones’ lap in Round 2 of 35.968 at 200.178 made him the last of 14 drivers to qualify with an average speed of more than 200 mph. The Byron, Mich., native was also the fastest qualifying rookie.
“I thought it was a pretty good lap,” said Jones. “I’m just not sure where the speed is so we have to go back and be better in race trim tomorrow. I wish we could have had one more mock run in practice to really get tuned in so we’ll work on it more tomorrow.” (D.H./FRR/pr-6/16/17)
Kyle Larson will pace the field to green in the FireKeepers Casino 400 photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Starting Line Up
FireKeepers 400
Michigan International Speedway
1 -Kyle Larson
2 – Martin Truex Jr
3 – Clint Bowyer
4 – Kyle Busch
5 -Danny Hamlin
6 – Ryan Blaney
7 – Joey Logano
8 – Jamie McMurray
9 – Matt Kenseth
10 – Chase Elliott
11 – Kevin Harvick
12 – Brad Keselowski
13 – Jimmie Johnson
14 – Erik Jones
15 – Kurt Busch
16 – Kasey Kahne
17 – Dale Earnhardt Jr
18 – Austin Dillon
19 – Ryan Newman
20 – Daniel Suarez
21 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr
22 – Michael McDowell
23 – Danica Patrick
24 – Chris Buescher
25 – AJ Allmendinger
26 – Darrell Wallace Jr
27 – Trevor Bayne
28 – Matt DiBenedetto
29 – David Ragan
30 – Paul Menard
31 – Ryan Sieg
32 – Corey Lajoie
33 – Cole Whitt
34 – Reed Sorenson
35 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
36 – Landon Cassill
37 – Ty Dillon
.