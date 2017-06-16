FireKeepers 400 Starting Line up

.

Truex Qualifies 2nd for 3rd Consecutive Week, Jones 14th

BROOKLYN, Mich. (June 16, 2017) – For the third consecutive week in the NASCAR Cup Series, Martin Truex Jr. qualified second. He will line up the No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry on the outside of Row 1 for Sunday’s FireKeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Truex’s Furniture Row Racing teammate Erik Jones qualified 14th and will start on the outside of Row 7 in the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Toyota Camry.

Truex missed out on the pole position by seven-one-thousandths-of-a-second to Kyle Larson with a third-round lap of 35.623 seconds at 202.117 mph. Larson’s third-round lap was 35.616 at 202.156.

“It was a good day,” said Truex. “We’ll keep plugging away to get that pole. Right now the focus is on Sunday and hopefully we’ll have two good practices in race trim tomorrow. I won on Mother’s Day weekend and that was really, really awesome – my mom was pretty stoked about it. She was very excited, so I’d love to win on Father’s Day weekend as well.”

Jones’ lap in Round 2 of 35.968 at 200.178 made him the last of 14 drivers to qualify with an average speed of more than 200 mph. The Byron, Mich., native was also the fastest qualifying rookie.

“I thought it was a pretty good lap,” said Jones. “I’m just not sure where the speed is so we have to go back and be better in race trim tomorrow. I wish we could have had one more mock run in practice to really get tuned in so we’ll work on it more tomorrow.” (D.H./FRR/pr-6/16/17)

Kyle Larson will pace the field to green in the FireKeepers Casino 400 photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Starting Line Up

FireKeepers 400

Michigan International Speedway

1 -Kyle Larson

2 – Martin Truex Jr

3 – Clint Bowyer

4 – Kyle Busch

5 -Danny Hamlin

6 – Ryan Blaney

7 – Joey Logano

8 – Jamie McMurray

9 – Matt Kenseth

10 – Chase Elliott

11 – Kevin Harvick

12 – Brad Keselowski

13 – Jimmie Johnson

14 – Erik Jones

15 – Kurt Busch

16 – Kasey Kahne

17 – Dale Earnhardt Jr

18 – Austin Dillon

19 – Ryan Newman

20 – Daniel Suarez

21 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr

22 – Michael McDowell

23 – Danica Patrick

24 – Chris Buescher

25 – AJ Allmendinger

26 – Darrell Wallace Jr

27 – Trevor Bayne

28 – Matt DiBenedetto

29 – David Ragan

30 – Paul Menard

31 – Ryan Sieg

32 – Corey Lajoie

33 – Cole Whitt

34 – Reed Sorenson

35 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

36 – Landon Cassill

37 – Ty Dillon

.