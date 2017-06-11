(06-10-2017, Dacono CO) There are not too many drivers that know their way around the Colorado National Speedway oval better than Erie Colorado’s Chris Eggleston. He proved it once again by winning his second straight NAPA/Toyota 150 and his 3rd in 4 years. While the race was plagued with caution flags the large CNS crowd were treated to a thrilling win by a local hero on a perfect Colorado evening.

21 cars started the NAPA/Toyota 150 which was one of the largest fields for this annual event, Adding to the excitement 3 local drivers were in the field: #99 Chris Eggleston, #32 Kody Vanderwal, and #34 Rudy Vanderwal. Eggleston coming off his win at Orange Show Speedway also set quick time with a 16.847. Chris has won the NAPA/Toyota 150 two of the last 3 years making him one of the favorites to win and certainly one the fan favorites.

NAPA/Toyota 150 Starting Lineup

Pos No. Name

1. 99 Chris Eggleston

2. 19 Derek Kraus

3. 16 Todd Gilliland

4. 9 Michael Self

5. 40 Ron Norman

6. 6 Julia Landauer

7. 21 Blaine Perkins

8. 33 Nicole Behar

9. 7 Will Rodgers

10. 13 Todd Souza

11. 32 Kody Vanderwal

12. 10 Matt Levin

13. 27 Gracin Raz

14. 11 Takuma Koga

15. 34 Rudy Vanderwal

16. 30 Stafford Smith

17. 14 Dan Phillippi

18. 84 Rich DeLong III

19. 18 Bill Kann

20. 36 Jesse Iwuji

21. 38 John Wood

When the green flag dropped it was Eggleston on the pole with #19 Derek Kraus along side. Eggleston showed his strength early leading the first eleven laps of the race. After a long red flag delay for an oil cleanup #16 Todd Gilliland who is Chris’s teammate powered to the lead and #19 Derek Kraus rode 3rd. While Gilliland had control of the race Kraus pulled up on Eggleston’s bumper and began to pressure him for second place. At the same time Colorado’s own Kody Vanderwal began to pick cars off and move into the top 10.

After the halfway mark in the race Eggleston began to explore a higher line on the track and it paid off as he tracked down Gilliland and passed him on the outside with 57 laps to go. As you can imagine the CNS crowd went wild cheering on the local hero. Eggleston would give up the lead briefly to Gilliland and also to Derek Kraus for one lap but it did appear that Chris had saved his best for the last third of the race.

Chris has mastered the 3/8ths mile oval at CNS and used the top groove to absolute perfection winning his second straight NAPA/Toyota 150 and his 3rd in 4 years. Kraus settled for 2nd place and Gilliland 3rd. #27 Gracin Raz finished in 4th position and possibly the most impressive run of the night was from Kody Vanderwal from LaSalle Colorado who started in 11th position and patiently worked his way through the field to grab a top 5 finish. Kody’s dad Rudy would take 15th position.

NAPA/Toyota 150 Winner: #99 Chris Eggleston

QUICK TIME: #99 Chris Eggleston 16.847

Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks

It was a tale of 3 races in the Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks 40 lap feature event during the NAPA/Toyota 150 at CNS. In the first segment of the race #07 Adam Hilton dominated the action. At times Hilton had built a 6 truck length lead on his nearest competitor #36 Matt Burton. Yet Hilton’s setup appeared to go away at the halfway mark as he became seriously loose coming out of the turn 2 and 4.

#9 Curtis Heldenbrand was now the fastest truck on the track and grabbed the lead from Hilton as he began to fade.

However it was only a few laps later when #82 Michael Scott passed Heldenbrand for the lead. Even more impressive was the fact that Scott started all the way back in the 6th row in the 11th starting position. Scott held off Heldebrand in the final few laps and took the checkered flag for the huge win. Heldenbrand was 2nd and #34 Rudy Vanderwal finished with a fury grabbing 3rd position. #36 Matt Burton was 4th and #5w Troy Witthar was 5th.

Feature: #82 Michael Scott

Quick Time: #9 Curtis Heldenbrand 17.552

Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks

The massive crowd at CNS for the NAPA/Toyota 150 was treated to a great Super Stock main event that included 28 cars. The action was literally all over the track but up front was the lightning fast Ford of #49 Chris Cox who led every single lap and took home the win. Chris’s only really competition came from #22 Brian Yackey who did make a late race challenge but eventually had to settle for 2nd place. #3 Michael Cox was 3rd while the #06 station wagon of Jeff Dempewolf was 4th. The final car in the top 5 went to #99 Nic Brinlee.

Feature: #49 Chris Cox

Quick Time: #49 Chris Cox 20.048

Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s

Jereme Wall continued his dominance in the Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s as he came from the rear of the field and ended up winning the race by almost a half lap. The only real thread to Wall’s win was late in the race as he pitched the car sideways to slip between two cars in the X. The crowd held their breath but somehow Wall came through unscathed and took the checkered. #4 Sean Smith made a late race pass on #52 Jared “Wally” Wall to take 2nd place. #50 Justin Mackeachie finished 4th behind Wally and and #01 Michael Haywood was 5th.

Feature: #15 Jereme Wall

OFFICIAL RESULTS

NAPA/Toyota 150

Pos No. Name

1. 99 Chris Eggleston

2. 19 Derek Kraus

3. 16 Todd Gilliland

4. 27 Gracin Raz

5. 32 Kody Vanderwal

6. 6 Julia Landauer

7. 40 Ron Norman

8. 9 Michael Self

9. 7 Will Rodgers

10. 13 Todd Souza

11. 10 Matt Levin

12. 14 Dan Phillippi

13. 84 Rich DeLong III

14. 36 Jesse Iwuji

15. 34 Rudy Vanderwal

16. 11 Takuma Koga

17. 33 Nicole Behar

18. 38 John Wood

19. 30 Stafford Smith

20. 21 Blaine Perkins

21. 18 Bill Kann

Pro Trucks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne

2. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand Arvada

3. 34 Rudy Vanderwal La Salle

4. 36 Matt Burton Englewood

5. 5W Troy Witthar Eastlake

6. 1 Jay Fields Pueblo West

7. 07 Adam Hilton

8. 37 Josh Richard Calhan

9. 8 Jeff Walbaum Brighton

10. 33 Tyler Davis (R) Thornton

11. 7 Adam Deines Longmont

12. 6D Rick Duckworth

13. 04 Bobby Durand Thornton

14. 43 Kody Vanderwal La Salle

15. 05 Duane Lighthill Jr (R) Littleton

DNS 11J Steve Johnson Loveland

Super Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 49 Chris Cox Lochbuie

2. 22 Brian Yackey Greeley

3. 3 Michael Cox Englewood

4. 06 Jeffrey Dempewolf Hudson

5. 99 Nicholas Brinlee Broomfield

6. 51 Jax Hughes Lakewood

7. 1 Makayla Grote Greeley

8. 99S Sam Messerli Thornton

9. 43y Brett Yackey Greeley

10. 7 David Robinson Johnstown

11. 3% Will Alvarado (R)* Ft Lupton

12. 82E James Larsen Pueblo

13. 24x Aaron Masters

14. 02 Darrell Smith Littleton

15. 90 Michael Mahan (R) Firestone

16. 19 Shelby Cortese Thornton

17. 32 Cody Milan (R) Ft. Collins

18. 21R Robert Hoard (R) Cheyenne

19. 04 William Simmons II Pueblo

20. 21 Christopher Nelson Arvada

21. 55 Damian Lockhart Arvada

22. 5 Glen Poston Thornton

23. 45 Rebecca Simpson Colo Springs

24. 11t Nicholas Tabor Cheyenne

25. 31 Michael Mathiesen Dacono

26. 96 Mike Steward Thornton

27. 60 Jonathan Lindberg

Figure 8s

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

2. 4 Sean Smith Greeley

3. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

4. 50 Justin McKeachie Aurora

5. 01 Michael Haywood Greeley

6. 2 Jeremy Jackson (R) Lakewood

7. 17 Harry Livermore Jr. Denver

8. 27 Luke Zike Morrison

9. 67 Keith Swenson Byers

10. 12 Harvey Webb Jr Longmont

11. 25 Phil Taylor Henderson

Race Rental Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 92 Josh Thurman

2. 34 Jake Nuttall

3. 1 Austin Hampie

4. 21 Scott Nuttall

5. 88 Gary Fedie

6. 11 Stuart Pattison

7. 12 Matt Mueller

8. 5 Loren Behm

9. 10 Mike Mahan

10. 4 Kurt Hoghes