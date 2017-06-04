(06-03-2017 Dacono CO) Ed Vecchiarelli Sr. has returned to action in the SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds in the 2017 with an all-new car and renewed enthusiasm. Ed’s skill on the track has not eroded a bit as he swept the GAM portion of Tower’s Night Out at CNS on June 3rd 2017. A double feature for the legends produced some amazing action for the fans with Chris Eggleston capturing feature one and Kyle Clegg coming home victorious in the second feature. Ron O’Neil grabbed his first Mod Coupe feature win of the season as did Jared “Wally” Wall and Terry Pugliese in the Trains.

SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds

In 2017 there have been four SUNOCO Fuels Grand American Modified races and so far every single one has been won by a Vecchiarelli. Eddie Vecchiarelli in the #48 has won two features and on Tower’s Night out Ed Sr. grabbed his second win of the year. Not only did Ed Sr. win the feature but he swept the night’s events by also capturing the fast dash and quick time.

At the start of the 40 lap feature #44 Justin Case and #66 John Seely had an excellent battle for the lead racing side by side for several laps. However with 25 laps to go Vecchiarelli took the lead from Case and began to build a large lead on the field. As the race wore on Case began to eat into that lead as he and Seely who was catching Case for 2nd looked like the might have a chance to retake the top spot in the remaining laps. But Ed worked traffic to perfection and cruised to the win. Case settled for second and Seely third. #44s Clint Schubert finished 4th and #13 Darin Clark was the final car in the top 5. The Grand American Modifieds return to action on Saturday June 24th.

FEATURE: #18 Ed Vecchiarelli

FAST DASH: #18 Ed Vecchiarelli

DASH: #44s Clint Schubert

QUICK TIME: #18 Ed Vecchiarelli 17.248

Legend Cars

Without question the best two races of the night were put on by the Rocky Mountain Legends Racing Association. The Legend cars showed up with massive field of 32 cars in the pits. Adding to the drama the CNS staff decided to run two full 25 lap feature events for the legends. The first feature had several yellow flags to start the race which in turn sent some of the fastest cars to the rear of the field. #08 Jace Hansen, #21 Ryan Jones, #66 Kyle Clegg, #6 Scotty Scott, #05 Nick Cooper all had to start from the rear for various incidents on the track. While I’m sure these driver’s would prefer not going to the rear it does add some excitement for the fans as the cars buzz through traffic on their way back to the front.

In Jace Hansen’s case it turned out to be night-ending as he went up and over the #23 of Austyn Radosta in turn 4 as he was trying to make a 3-wide pass. Unfortunately for both Hansen and Radosta their efforts were done.

Up front it was a battle for the lead between Chris Eggleston and #15 Danny Medina. Eggleston would eventually hold on for the win with Medina coming home 2nd. Clegg came all the back form the rear to finish and impressive 3rd while #25 Adam Pechman and #30 Darrell J Stewart were 4th and 5th.

The second Legends feature was by far the best race of the night. For almost the entire 25 laps #22 Chris Eggleston, #15 Danny Medina and #66 Kyle Clegg thrilled the CNS fans with door to door racing. It seemed like every lap there was a new leader. Often times these cars would swap the top spot more than once in a single lap.

Clegg, Medina, Eggleston diving into turn three 3 abreast as they approached lapped traffic had the fans on the edge of their seats. Somehow, some way, they would all come out of the turn without crashing, it was truly a sight to behold. As the laps wound down it was really anyone’s race. Eggleston had won every feature in the Legends division this season therefore both Clegg and Medina were hungry to break his streak.

When all the dust settled and the checkered flag dropped it was the 66 of Kyle Clegg who had won the epic three car battle for the win. Eggleston was second and Medina a close third. #30 Darrell J Stewart finished an impressive 4th and #21 Ryan Jones was 5th. The Legends return to action at CNS on Saturday June 17th.

FEATURE ONE: #22 Chris Eggleston

FEATURE TWO: #66 Kyle Clegg

QUICK TIME: #22 Chris Eggleston 18.752

Galitz Trucking Mod Coupes

The #34 Mod Coupe of Randy Whitman and the #3 of Ron O’Neil had a great battle for the lead in the Galitz Transportation Mod Coupes. It appeared that once Whitman caught O’Neil he would be able to cruise the win but O’Neil found another gear and was not about to be denied. After O’Neil held off Whitman’s serious challenge he powered to a 7 car length lead and took home his first feature win of the 2017 season. The Mod Coupes return to action on Saturday July 8th.

FEATURE: #3 Ron O’Neil

FAST DASH: #90 Frank Denning III

QUICK TIME: #3 Ron O’Neil 16.276

Witthar Racing Trains

7 Witthar Racing Trains started the feature event that included at least 7 tires disintegrating leaving a trail of sparks and debris. While there was plenty of near misses in the X one train seemed to be a guided missile heading for the checkered flag. That train was the Last Call Train piloted by Jared “Wally” Wall and braked by Terry Pugliese. The two conductors navigated the carnage and snagged their first feature win of the 2017 season. The Trains return to CNS on Saturday June 24th.

FEATURE: #86 Last Call (Jared “Wally” Wall and Terry Pugliese)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Grand American Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 18 Ed Vecchiarelli Brighton

2. 44 Justin Case Brighton

3. 66 John Seely Parker

4. 44s Clint Schubert Calhan

5. 13 Darin Clark Cheyenne

6. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli Brighton

7. 8 Dan Alamaa* CO Springs

8. 59 Charlie Wilson Primrose

9. 51 Joe Mares Jr Aurora

10. 85 Donald Cole (R) Dacono

11. 24 Chad Guilford HIghlands Ranch

DNS 25 Dan Jagoditsh Cheyenne

Legend cars feature #1

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

2. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

3. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

4. 25 Adam Pechman Morrison

5. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

6. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Evans

7. 48 Cody Dempster Parker

8. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

9. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland

10. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

11. 1w Jereme Wall Commerce City

12. 46 Zach Witherwax Arvada

13. 16 Travis Roe Thronton

14. 7 Corey Seip Littleton

15. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada

16. 13 Jason Hulvey (R)* Thornton

17. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood

18. 32 Blair Cooper Arvada

19. 8 Eric Hipkins* Woodland Park

20. 33 Alfred Matthews Arvada

21. 88 Paul Himler Erie

22. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

23. 2 Floyd Whiting Lochbuie

24. 97 Bill Blevins* Arvada

25. 08K Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster

26. 10 Adam Romero (R) Denver

27. 23 Austyn Radosta Pueblo

28. 33x Dean Kallas Golden

29. 08 Jace Hansen Loveland

30. 57 Adam Osborne (R) Fountain

31. 19 Larry Pachello Arvada

32. 27 Ray Oakley (R) Pine

Legend Cars Feature #2

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

2. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

3. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

4. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

5. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

6. 25 Adam Pechman Morrison

7. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland

8. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Evans

9. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

10. 1w Jereme Wall Commerce City

11. 46 Zach Witherwax Arvada

12. 32 Blair Cooper Arvada

13. 23 Austyn Radosta Pueblo

14. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada

15. 8 Eric Hipkins* Woodland Park

16. 88 Paul Himler Erie

17. 08K Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster

18. 97 Bill Blevins* Arvada

19. 13 Jason Hulvey (R)* Thornton

20. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood

21. 57 Adam Osborne (R) Fountain

22. 2 Floyd Whiting Lochbuie

23. 48 Cody Dempster Parker

24. 33x Dean Kallas Golden

25. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

26. 10 Adam Romero (R) Denver

27. 7 Corey Seip Littleton

28. 16 Travis Roe Thronton

29. 33 Alfred Matthews Arvada

DNS 08 Jace Hansen Loveland

DNS 19 Larry Pachello Arvada

DNS 27 Ray Oakley (R) Pine

Mod Coupes

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 3 Ron O’Neil Colorado Springs

2. 34 Randy Whitman Ft Collins

3. 90 Frank Denning III Golden

4. 48 Michael Cox Englewood

5. 20 David Schmidt Westminster

6. 55 Gary Land

7. 5 Jason Bunt* Littleton

Trains

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 86 Last Call

2. 13 Crazy Train

3. 7 Cole Train *

4. 5 Hearse Train *

5. 69 Wicked Twisted

6. 8 Anger Management Kelly and Nic

7. 311 Bipolar Express