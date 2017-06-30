Coke Zero 400 Qualifying Report

.

photo credit: Ron Olds – (File)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 30, 2017) – Furniture Row Racing’s Erik Jones qualified 17th and teammate Martin Truex, Jr. 25th for Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Jones and the No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry will line up on the inside of Row 9 for the 160-lap race after posting a lap of 47.624 seconds at 188.980 mph on the 2.5-mile oval in the first of Friday’s two qualifying rounds. Only the top 12 from the first round moved on to the pole round.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

“We struggled trying to find speed in practice yesterday so I was a little bit surprised the Sport Clips Toyota ran as well as it did in qualifying,” said Jones. “I’m confident Chris (Gayle, crew chief) and the crew will come up with what we need to be competitive in the race.”

Truex will line up on the inside of Row 13 after running a lap of 47.815 at 188.225 in the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/NRA Museum Toyota Camry.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

“The Bass Pro Shops/NRA Museum Camry was on the splitter all the way around the track but I thought we might be a little bit faster than that,” said Truex. “It’s Daytona, though, so we’ll be fine for the race.” (D.H/FRR/pr 6.30.17)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the pole position with a lap of 47.127 at 190.973.

Daytona Int’l Speedway

Coke Zero 400

Saturday, July 1st

1 – Dale Earnhardt Jr

2 – Chase Elliott

3 – Brad Keselowski

4 – Kasey Kahne

5 – Kevin Harvick

6 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr

7 – Joey Logano

8 – Jamie McMurray

9 – Ryan Blaney

10 – Danica Patrick

11 – Clint Bowyer

12 – Jimmie Johnson

13 – Matt Kenseth

14 – Trevor Bayne

15 – Kurt Busch

16 – Kyle Busch

17 – Erik Jones

18 – Denny Hamlin

19 – Austin Dillon

20 – Daniel Suarez

21 – Kyle Larson

22 – Ryan Newman

23 – Michael McDowell

24 – Paul Menard

25 – Martin Truex Jr

26 – Landon Cassill

27 – AJ Allmendinger

28 – Matt DiBenedetto

29 – Chris Buescher

30 – David Ragan

31 – Darrell Wallace Jr

32 – Brendan Gaughan

33 – Elliott Sadler

34 – Ty Dillon

35 – Cole Whitt

36 – Corey Lajoie

37 – Reed Sorenson

38 – Ryan Sieg

39 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

40 – D.J. Kennington

.