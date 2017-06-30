Coke Zero 400 Qualifying Report

.
photo credit: Ron Olds – (File)
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 30, 2017) – Furniture Row Racing’s Erik Jones qualified 17th and teammate Martin Truex, Jr. 25th for Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
Jones and the No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry will line up on the inside of Row 9 for the 160-lap race after posting a lap of 47.624 seconds at 188.980 mph on the 2.5-mile oval in the first of Friday’s two qualifying rounds. Only the top 12 from the first round moved on to the pole round.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
“We struggled trying to find speed in practice yesterday so I was a little bit surprised the Sport Clips Toyota ran as well as it did in qualifying,” said Jones. “I’m confident Chris (Gayle, crew chief) and the crew will come up with what we need to be competitive in the race.”
Truex will line up on the inside of Row 13 after running a lap of 47.815 at 188.225 in the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/NRA Museum Toyota Camry.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
“The Bass Pro Shops/NRA Museum Camry was on the splitter all the way around the track but I thought we might be a little bit faster than that,” said Truex. “It’s Daytona, though, so we’ll be fine for the race.” (D.H/FRR/pr 6.30.17)
Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the pole position with a lap of 47.127 at 190.973.
Daytona Int’l Speedway
Coke Zero 400
Saturday, July 1st
1 – Dale Earnhardt Jr
2 – Chase Elliott
3 – Brad Keselowski
4 – Kasey Kahne
5 – Kevin Harvick
6 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr
7 – Joey Logano
8 – Jamie McMurray
9 – Ryan Blaney
10 – Danica Patrick
11 – Clint Bowyer
12 – Jimmie Johnson
13 – Matt Kenseth
14 – Trevor Bayne
15 – Kurt Busch
16 – Kyle Busch
17 – Erik Jones
18 – Denny Hamlin
19 – Austin Dillon
20 – Daniel Suarez
21 – Kyle Larson
22 – Ryan Newman
23 – Michael McDowell
24 – Paul Menard
25 – Martin Truex Jr
26 – Landon Cassill
27 – AJ Allmendinger
28 – Matt DiBenedetto
29 – Chris Buescher
30 – David Ragan
31 – Darrell Wallace Jr
32 – Brendan Gaughan
33 – Elliott Sadler
34 – Ty Dillon
35 – Cole Whitt
36 – Corey Lajoie
37 – Reed Sorenson
38 – Ryan Sieg
39 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
40 – D.J. Kennington
.