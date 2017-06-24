A Second Generation Victory

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

John Hunter Nemechek a second generation driver picked up his second Camping World Truck win Friday night in the M&Ms 200 presented by Casey’s General Store at Iowa Speedway. Nemechek’s team used there last set of sticker tires on the last caution flag with six laps remaining to wrestle the lead away from race leader Johnny Sauter on the restart.

John Nemechek,charged to a Father’s Day win for his dad, Joe, last week at Gateway Motorsports Park, picking up the teams first win in 2017.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Number 9

Unofficial Race Results for the 9Th Annual M&M’s 200 Presented By Casey’s

General Stores – Friday, June 23, 2017

Iowa Speedway – Newton, IA – .875 Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 175 Miles

1- 8 John H. Nemechek

2 – 21 Johnny Sauter

3 – 99 Brandon Jones

4 – 98 Grant Enfinger

5 – 4 Christopher Bell

6 – 18 Noah Gragson

7 – 29 Chase Briscoe

8 – 19 Austin Cindric

9 – 97 Jesse Little

10 – 24 Justin Haley

11 – 51 Harrison Burton

12 – 13 Cody Coughlin

13 – 02 Scott Lagasse Jr.

14 – 27 Ben Rhodes

15 – 1 Jordan Anderson

16 – 66 Trey Hutchens

17 – 49 Wendell Chavous

18 – 50 Josh Reaume

19 – 88 Matt Crafton

20 – 16 Ryan Truex

21 – 83 Mike Senica

22 – 6 Norm Benning

23 – 45 Austin Self

24 – 33 Kaz Grala

25 – 10 Bryce Napier

26 – 63 Kyle Donahue

27 – 14 Ted Minor

28 – 36 Kevin Donahue

29 – 38 TJ Bell

30 – 20 Tyler Young

31 – 87 Joe Nemechek

32 – 57 JJ Yeley

.