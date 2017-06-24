A Second Generation Victory

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
John Hunter Nemechek a second generation driver picked up his second Camping World Truck win Friday night in the M&Ms 200 presented by Casey’s General Store at Iowa Speedway. Nemechek’s team used there last set of sticker tires on the last caution flag with six laps remaining to wrestle the lead away from race leader Johnny Sauter on the restart.
John Nemechek,charged to a Father’s Day win for his dad, Joe, last week at Gateway Motorsports Park, picking up the teams first win in 2017.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Number 9
Unofficial Race Results for the 9Th Annual M&M’s 200 Presented By Casey’s
General Stores – Friday, June 23, 2017
Iowa Speedway – Newton, IA – .875 Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 175 Miles
1- 8 John H. Nemechek
2 – 21 Johnny Sauter
3 – 99 Brandon Jones
4 – 98 Grant Enfinger
5 – 4 Christopher Bell
6 – 18 Noah Gragson
7 – 29 Chase Briscoe
8 – 19 Austin Cindric
9 – 97 Jesse Little
10 – 24 Justin Haley
11 – 51 Harrison Burton
12 – 13 Cody Coughlin
13 – 02 Scott Lagasse Jr.
14 – 27 Ben Rhodes
15 – 1 Jordan Anderson
16 – 66 Trey Hutchens
17 – 49 Wendell Chavous
18 – 50 Josh Reaume
19 – 88 Matt Crafton
20 – 16 Ryan Truex
21 – 83 Mike Senica
22 – 6 Norm Benning
23 – 45 Austin Self
24 – 33 Kaz Grala
25 – 10 Bryce Napier
26 – 63 Kyle Donahue
27 – 14 Ted Minor
28 – 36 Kevin Donahue
29 – 38 TJ Bell
30 – 20 Tyler Young
31 – 87 Joe Nemechek
32 – 57 JJ Yeley
