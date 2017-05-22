URSS Rebels Ready for RPM Speedway – 81 Speedway Double Header

The United Rebel Sprint Series will hit the ground running with a double header weekend at one of the driver’s favorite tracks and a trip to one of the regions most storied tracks. All eyes will be on the Rebels as the points season begins with trips to two lightning fast 3/8’s ovals.

Saturday night the URSS Series heads to RPM Speedway in Hays, Kansas for the first of three appearances in the 2017 season. The Kansas Region date is a make-up for the April 29th race in which Mother Nature claimed victory. Last season the URSS held three races at the 3/8’s mile oval with Luke Cranston winning the opener Dodge City’s Brian Herbert sweeping the Wheatshocker Nationals weekend to mark off the annual classic off of his bucket list.

Look for this race to draw a stout field of racers from the Kansas Region along with racers from Colorado, Nebraska and Oklahoma to kick off the weekend. Joining the URSS Sprints will be the IMCA Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobbies, Sport Compacts and the Crazy Cruisers. Pit gate will open at 4pm, GA at 5pm, and the green flag waves at 7pm. For more information, photos, point standings, race results and schedules visit https://www.facebook.com/rollingplainsmotor.speedway

Sunday night the URSS makes its way back to C.Ray Hall’s 81 Speedway in Wichita Kansas for “Sprint Car Maynia.” The URSS series will hook up with the Sprint Series of Oklahoma for a national point event with a $1,000 to win/$200 to start A-Main co-sanctioned show. Look for a stout field of racers from both sanctions as Ty Williams, who has two wins in Dodge City, IMCA Racesaver National Champion Andy Shouse, IMCA Racesaver Rookie of the Year Zach Blurton along with a host of veteran racers and young guns from both the URSS and SSO will battle it out for URSS and IMCA Points at the fast 3/8’s mile high banked oval.

Joining the URSS/SSO Sprints will be the OCRS Sprint Series as well as the NCRA 360 Sprint Cars division for three outstanding Sprint Car shows. Gates will open at 5:00 PM and racing will start at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults; kids ages 12 and under admitted free.

If you can’t make it to the track this weekend you can listen to the racing action live on www.RacinBoys.com Just click the URSS link on the RacinBoys website to access the live feed with Kyler Fetters bringing you all of the racing action. For all of your informational needs visit the United Rebel Sprint Series on Facebook or check out the Official URSS website at www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com for schedule updates, rules, race recaps, driver info and much more.

The United Rebel Sprint Series – “Having More Fun Than the Law Should Allow!”