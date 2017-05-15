Ursetta Out-Duels Hansen at Colorado National Speedway

(05-13-2017 Dacono, CO) Arvada’s Dominic Ursetta and Broomfield’s Jace Hansen battled for 50 laps in the Candlewood Suites Mother’s Day Madness event at CNS. A late race caution setup a double-file restart which Ursetta used to take the lead from Hansen and win his first feature of the 2017 season.

Gillet Vet Clinic Super Late Models

Last year’s Gillet Vet Clinic Super Late Model champion Dominic Ursetta has been fast at times this season but hasn’t been able to land in winner’s circle in 2017. That all changed during the Candlewood Suites Mother’s Day Madness event this past weekend at Colorado National Speedway. Ursetta started inside of row two and jumped into 2nd place behind #08 Jace Hansen at the start of the 50 lap feature event.

Hansen had set quick time with a 16.460 and was lightning fast taking the lead of the race. Ursetta stayed close and occasionally poked his nose under Hansen looking for a way around. Hansen wasn’t giving an inch and was running a perfect line in the high groove keeping Ursetta at bay. At times the two leaders ran side by side to the delight of the large CNS crowd.

Behind the leaders #9 Justin Simonson and #58 Kyle Ray battled for 3rd. Ray got by Simonson but then made contact with the lapped car of #25 Monte Skinner and gave the position back to Simonson.

The battle for 5th, 6th and 7th was also intense as #82 Michael Scott, #84 Matt Zwingleberg and points leader #11 Darren Robertson thrilled the fans as they battled for position and navigated lapped traffic. Late in the race rookie #32 Brett Yackey would also join this group of cars.

In the first 3 races of 2017 Jace Hansen has settled for 2nd place but it appeared that on this night he would break through and get the victory. That was until a late race caution for a spin in turn 4 involving #22x Mark Jones and #39 Jack Nugent setup a double-file restart. Hansen chose the outside lane and Ursetta was inside. When the green flag dropped Ursetta rocketed to the front and cleared Hansen by turn 1. Once out front Ursetta flexed his muscle and built a 4 car length lead on Hansen.

Ursetta cruised to the win and Hansen once again settled for 2nd place.

The Super Late Models will be back in action at CNS on Saturday May 27th.

FEATURE: #6 Dominic Ursetta

FAST DASH: #58 Kyle Ray

DASH: #39 Jack Nugent

QUICK TIME: #08 Jace Hansen 16.460

SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds

It’s been a long time since Ed Vecchiarelli Sr. found himself in victory lane but that’s precisely what happened during the Mother’s Day Race at CNS. Ed started on the front row of the SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modified main event and led flag to flag to take home an emotional win. Ed’s only real challenge came from his son Eddie in the #48 car who pushed the leader early in the race but began to fade as the laps wound down.

Justin Case worked himself into 3rd place and did gain on the Vecchiarelli’s but had to settle for a 3rd place finish. Ronnie Hults in the #42 car drove a smooth race and garnered himself an impressive 4th place finish. #66 John Seely took home 5th and got the prize for the most exciting race of the night using a really high groove coming out of turn 4 thrilling the fans.

The Grand American Modifieds return to action on Saturday May 27th.

FEATURE: #18 Ed Vecchierelli

FAST DASH: #66 John Seely

DASH: #8 Dan Alama

QUICK TIME: #18 Ed Vecchierelli 17.323

Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks

A very large field of Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks took the green flag for a 25 lap feature event. #3 Michael Cox started on the front row and grabbed the lead early. Yet all eyes were on Michael’s son Chris who started dead last in the #49 Ford and was blazing a trail through the field to the front.

Chris had set quick time with a 19.938 but a tech inspection revealed an illegal wheel spacer which caused him to have to start at the rear of the field in the feature.

Eventually Chris would find his way into 2nd place to duel his own father for the win. With the father in a Chevy and the son in the only Ford on the track the duel began and ended quickly with Chris driving right around his dad to take over the lead.

Chris would cruise to the win leaving his dad to settle for 2nd place. #14 Scott Miller who won the fast dash grabbed 3rd place and the #06 station wagon of Jeff Dempewolf was 4th. The final spot in the top 5 went to Makayla Grote in the #1 car.

The Super Stocks return to action on Sunday May 28th.

FEATURE: #49 Chris Cox

FAST DASH: #14 Scott Miller

DASH: ​#5 Glen Poston

QUICK TIME: ​#49 Chris Cox 19.938

Chik-fil-A Figure 8s

Starting Jereme Wall in the back of the field in the Chick-fil-A Figure 8 division is a futile attempt to keep this juggernaut team at bay. Wall’s dominance continued during the Mother’s Day race at CNS extending his winning streak. While Rookie Jeremy Jackson in the #2 and Keith Swenson in the #67 took turns leading the feature event early with 14 laps to go the #15 of Wall had worked his way to the front on route to win his 2nd of the 2017 season. Wall has won every feature event except one since 2014.

#5 Curtis Chavez was the car to watch in the X as he made some daring near misses with Swenson and the race leader Wall. Yet by the time the checkered flag flew Wall was way out front with his brother Jared “Wally” Wall in the #52 a distant 2nd place. Swenson hung on for 3rd and #17 Harry Livermore Jr was 4th.

The Figure 8s return to action on Sunday May 28th.

FEATURE: #15 Jereme Wall

FAST DASH: #15 Jereme Wall

DASH: #67 Keith Swenson

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Super Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 6 Dominic Ursetta Arvada

2. 08 Jace Hansen Broomfield

3. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge

4. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

5. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

6. 82 Michael Scott (R) Cheyenne

7. 27 Roger Avants Littleton

8. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

9. 84 Matt Zwingleberg Parker

10. 80 Ray Daniels Monument

11. 39 Jack Nugent Longmont

12. 91 Chris Atkinson Cheyenne

13. 19 Matthew Martinez (R) Thornton

14. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton

15. 22X Mark Jones Denver

16. 14A Alejandro Ortiz (R) Denver

17. 25 Monty Skinner Black Hawk

Grand American Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 18 Ed Vecchiarelli Brighton

2. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli Brighton

3. 44 Justin Case Brighton

4. 66 John Seely Parker

5. 24G Chad Guilford (R)* HIghlands Ranch

6. 44s Clint Schubert Calhan

7. 13 Darin Clark Cheyenne

8. 8 Dan Alamaa* CO Springs

9. 59 Charlie Wilson Primrose

10. 0 Ron ONeil Colorado Springs

11. 72 Ryan Higgs Lakewood

12. 51 Joe Mares Jr Henderson

13. 25 Dan Jagoditsh Cheyenne

14. 85 Donald Cole (R) Dacono

Super Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 49 Chris Cox Lochbuie

2. 3 Michael Cox Englewood

3. 14 Scott Miller Brighton

4. 06 Jeffrey Dempewolf Hudson

5. 1 Makayla Grote Greeley

6. 99 Nicholas Brinlee Broomfield

7. 51 Jax Hughes Lakewood

8. 82E James Larsen Pueblo

9. 7 David Robinson Johnstown

10. 5 Glen Poston Thornton

11. 19 Shelby Cortese Thornton

12. 02 Darrell Smith Littleton

13. 24x Aaron Masters

14. 11t Nicholas Tabor Cheyenne

15. 45 Rebecca Simpson Colo Springs

16. 60 Riley Pierce* Platteville

17. 21R Robert Hoard (R) Cheyenne

18. 06 Brian DeBauche (R) Denver

19. 55 Damian Lockhart Arvada

20. 32 Cody Milan (R) Ft. Collins

21. 56 Eric Pierce Ft Lupton

22. 21 Christopher Nelson Arvada

23. 99S Sam Messerli Thornton

Figure 8s

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

2. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

3. 67 Keith Swenson Byers

4. 17 Harry Livermore Jr. Denver

5. 2 Jeremy Jackson (R) Lakewood

6. 01 Michael Haywood Greeley

7. 50 Justin McKeachie Aurora

8. 5 Curtis Chavez Loveland

9. 4 Sean Smith Greeley

10. 27 Luke Zike Morrison

11. 00 James Naranjo Denver

DNS 81 Dave Smith