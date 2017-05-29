Trenchard Wins Arnberg Memorial, Braaten Wins Hittson Race At Siskiyou Speedway

Yreka, CA…May 27-28…Nick Trenchard turned in a dominating performance with a $1,038 victory in the 38 lap John Arnberg Memorial Race Sunday night at Siskiyou Motor Speedway. The 2015 IMCA Modified champion was dialed in all weekend long and won every race in which he started, including Sunday’s big race and Saturday’s qualifying feature. On Sunday, Trenchard beat reigning track champion Albert Gill in the ten lap Fast Dash to grab the pole for the big money Main Event.

Trenchard raced into the lead at the start ahead of Kyle Casson. Ryan McDaniel won the heat race to start seventh in the Main Event. He quickly settled into third. A lap 34 yellow flag opened the door for McDaniel to slip past Casson for the second position. However, Trenchard held command to the checkered flag with McDaniel settling for a $500 second. Casson finished a close third as Jeff Faulkner, Monte Bischoff, Albert Gill, Lenny Toolanen, James Welshonse and Scott Crumm took the checkered flag in order.

Trenchard was just as fast on Saturday in winning the 20 lap qualifying feature ahead of Casson, Gill and Welshonse. Duane Orsburn was a lap down in fifth as Toolanen, Faulkner, Crumm, James Anderson and Zach Fettinger completed the Top 10. Trenchard won Saturday’s four lap Trophy Dash ahead of Casson and their eight lap heat race ahead of Crumm. Fettinger won the other heat ahead of Casson.

Jorddon Braaten won his fourth 32 lap Bo Hittson Memorial Race in the IMCA Sport Modified division on Sunday. Braaten finished second to Keith Brown Jr. in the ten lap Fast Dash, but Brown’s Main Event ended on lap 26. Braaten raced into the lead at the start and would lead the entire race for the $812 victory. Saturday winner Justin McCreadie battled reining Medford champion Mike Medel for a $500 second place finish. Medel still finished a solid third ahead of Justin Foux, 2016 champion Jimmy Lipke, D.J. Bottoms, heat race winner Craig Nieman and Randy Wright, all on the lead lap. Brown and Jason Emmot completed the Top 10.

McCreadie had a flag to flag romp for the win in Saturday’s 20 lap qualifying feature. Brown made his way through the pack and passed Foux late for a second place finish. Jack Waldon III ran a good race to hold off Braaten for fourth as Medel, Jesse Merriman, Rich McCoy, Garrett Hamilton and Wright rounded out the Top 10. Braaten won the four lap Trophy Dash ahead of McCreadie, but he finished second to Cory Biggs in their eight lap heat race. Hamilton held off Waldon to win his heat race, and McCreadie beat Colton Cheffey in the final heat. Unfortunately, Cheffey had problems in the Main Event and was done for the weekend.

David Steele won his third Mike Caveye Memorial Race in the last four years. Steele led the 32 lap McDonald’s Mini Stock race from start to finish, but reigning champion Marilyn Yawnick was a close second. The duo also ran 1-2 in the Fast Dash. Ethan Killingsworth rebounded from a bad Saturday night to win the heat race and finish third in the Main Event. Saturday winner Mike Whitaker finished fourth ahead of Gary Anderson, Tyler Frost, Dan Borror, Guy Morris and Amber Waldon. Title hopeful Terry Kendrick blew a motor in the Fast Dash to end his night early.

After a rough first four races, 2014 champion Whitaker had a great Saturday night. It started with Whitaker finishing second to Kendrick in their heat race and continued with Whitaker holding off Kendrick to win the four lap Trophy Dash. Whitaker won the 20 lap Main Event. He battled early with Kendrick before Steele moved in for the challenge. However, Whitaker would not be denied as he scored the impressive win ahead of Steele, Kendrick, Yawnick, Borror, Mike Frost, Morris and Waldon. Killingsworth had problems in his heat race and was done early.

Racing resumes this Saturday night with IMCA Sport Modifieds, McDonald’s Mini Stocks, IMCA Modifieds and Late Model Lites all scheduled. For further information, go to www.siskiyoumotorspeedway.com.