Thomas, Barraza Win Open Wheel Showcase At Southern Oregon Speedway

White City, Oregon…May 27…Tristan Thomas set a blistering pace in winning the 25 lap Northwest Focus Midgets Main Event Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. Thomas pulled away from reigning champion Nick Evans at the start and built a straightaway lead when a lap 28 yellow flag slowed the pace. Michael Vollbrecht battled Evans fiercely for the first 15 laps before grabbing the second spot. Evans pitted during that lap 28 caution period, and T. Thomas led the last two laps to score the impressive victory over Vollbrecht. Garrett Thomas, Chance Crumm and Eric Turner rounded out the Top 5 finishers.

Kyler Barraza scored a clean sweep of heat race, Trophy Dash and 25 lap Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Car Main Event. Barraza beat Bailey Hibbard at the start, and the duo ran 1-2 for the entire distance. Barraza was clocking 12.3 second laps around the three-tenth’s mile clay oval. Rookie Enrique Jaime took a checkered flag in third as Corning, California visitors Jeff Crossman and David Johnson rounded out the Top 5. Heat race winner David Hibbard’s race ended with steering issues after a tangle with another car on the start.

Gaining the lead on lap 7 after heat race winner Bill Trotter spun on the back stretch, Mark Minter won the 20 lap OTRO Hardtop Main Event. Minter built a straightaway lead at he checkered flag. Heat winner Dusty Trotter held of newcomer Jamie Britton in a close battle for third. B. Trotter and Trophy Dash winner Brian Crouch rounded out the Top 5.

Tobey Ferrando won the 10 lap Pro 4 West Modified Main Event and the four lap Trophy Dash. Tobey led all the way to win the race ahead of heat race winner T.J. Ferrando.

Racing resumes next week with the Roger Haudenshild Tribute. IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, Pro Stocks and SODCA Dwarf Cars are part of a show that will offer an increased purse and fan giveaways from Family Fun Center and Toys R Us. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Northwest Focus Midgets

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Thomas Walker, Garrett Thomas, Tristan Thomas, Chance Crumm. A Dash (4 Laps)-Nate Vaughn. B Dash (4 Laps)-Glenn Bittrolf. Main Event (25 Laps)-Tristin Thomas, Michael Vollbrect, Garrett Thomas, Chance Crumm, Eric Turner.

Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Cars

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Kyler Barraza, David Hibbard. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Kyler Barraza. Fast Dash (4 Laps)-Kyler Barraza. Main Event (25 Laps)-Kyler Barraza, Bailey Hibbard, Enrique Jaime, Jeff Crossman, David Johnson.

OTRO Hardtops

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Bill Trotter, Dusty Trotter. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Brian Crouch. Main Event (20 Laps)-Mark Minter, Dusty Trotter, Jamie Britton, Bill Trotter, Brian Crouch.

Pro 4 Modifieds

Heat Winner (4 Laps)-T.J. Ferrando. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Tobey Ferrando. Main Event (10 Laps)-Tobey Ferrando, T.J.Ferrando.