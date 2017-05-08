Stone, Diaz, Corn Win Ted Stofle Classic At Merced Speedway

Merced, CA…May 6…The 16th running of the Ted Stofle Classic made it a special night of racing at Merced Speedway. Ted Stofle was a six time Stock Car champion at Merced Speedway with over 100 feature wins. His championship car was there to lead the pace lap for each Main Event, as is tradition. The 30 lap IMCA Modified portion of the race went to Paul Stone. The 30 lap IMCA Sport Modified victory went to two time reigning champion Rick Diaz. The final 29 lap segment for Hobby Stocks was won by third generation racer Garrett Corn. The 89 lap total was in honor of Stofle’s car number.

Paul Stone collected the $700 winner’s paycheck for his victory in the 30 lap IMCA Modified Main Event. Stone is a past champion at both Merced and Hanford, and he took the lead from 2012 champion Bill Egleston on a lap four restart. The final 27 laps were destined to go non stop, and Stone’s car was so hooked up on the dry slick quarter-mile clay oval that he took the checkered/ flag by a straightaway over second place. The battle was for second between Egleston, Darrell Hughes II and reigning track champion Randy Brown. Brown began to make his charge in the final ten laps. Working heavy traffic, Brown made an inside pass in Turn 2 on lap 21 to take second from Hughes, and he made another inside pass in Turn 4 of the 26th lap to secure a second place finish behind Stone. Egleston settled for third, followed by Hughes, Bruce Nelson, Mike Villanueva, Joel Myers, Ryan Porter, Jarod Fast and Chris Shannon. D.J. Shannon, Egleston and Stone won eight lap heat races.

Rick Diaz won his third 30 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. Diaz set an early pace ahead of Jeremy Hoff, but Bakersfield leadfoot Michael Johnson took over second by the midway point of the race. Reigning Chico champion Todd Cooper settled into third, but he lost the spot to 2014 State champion Nick Spainhoward on lap 20. Diaz was not going to be denied the victory after his impressive drive. Johnson settled for second ahead of Spainhoward, T. Cooper, Fred Ryland, Matt Lewis, Hoff, IMCA State point leader Shane DeVolder, T.J. Etchison and Phillip Shelby. Chris Falkenberg won the first 15 lap B Main ahead of Matthew Mayo and Tim Elias. The second 15 lap B Main win went to Matt Sotomayor ahead of Matt Mayo and Anthony Giuliani. Eight lap heat race wins went to Johnson, Spainhoward, Diaz, Lewis, Cooper and Ryland The support of the West Coast Sport Mod Tour grew the car count to 40 cars.

Garrett Corn mastered the dry slick conditions to win the 29 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. Corn had the outside front row for the start and led the entire distance with his impressive drive. Mike Stockton ran second throughout the first half of the race, while two time winner Kodie Dean and Robbie Loquaci traded third several times in a close battle. Dean made the move into third by lap 15 and moved up to battle Stockton for second. Dean made the inside work down the front stretch on lap 27 as he made the pass. Corn was a happy winner, just ahead of Dean, Stockton, Loquaci, three time Watsonville champion Billy Nelson, reigning Merced champion Michael Shearer, John Ferrell, Kristie Shearer, Dexter Long and Austin Van Hoff. K. Shearer and Bruce Nelson were eight lap heat winners.

Racing continues next Saturday night with America’s Propane Night, featuring BCRA Midget Lites, Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks and Mini Late Models. For further information, go to www.racemerced.com

Merced Speedway

Unofficial Race Results May 6

IMCA Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-D.J. Shannon, Bill Egleston, Paul Stone. Main Event (30 Laps)-Stone, Randy Brown, Bill Egleston, Darrell Hughes IV, Bruce Nelson, Mike Villanueva, Joel Myers, Ryan Porter, Jarod Fast, Chris Shannon.

IMCA Sport Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Michael Johnson, Nick Spainhoward, Rick Diaz, Matt Lewis, Todd Cooper, Fred Ryland. B Main 1 (15 Laps)-Chris Falkenberg, Matthew Mayo, Tim Elias. B Main 2 (15 Laps)-Matt Sotomayor, Matt Mayo, Anthony Giuliani. Main Event (30 Laps)-Diaz, Johnson, Spainhoward, Cooper, Ryland, Lewis, Jeremy Hoff, Shane DeVolder, T.J. Etchison, Phillip Shelby.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Kristie Shearer, Bruce Nelson. Main Event (29 Laps)-Garrett Corn, Kodie Dean, Mike Stockton, Robbie Loquaci, Billy Nelson, Michael Shearer, John Ferrell, Kristie Shearer, Dexter Long, Austin Van Hoff.