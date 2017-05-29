Sprint Cars Featured Saturday And Throughout June At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…After the Memorial Day break, racing returns this Saturday night to Antioch Speedway. June could almost be considered Sprint Car month at Antioch Speedway with a nice Stock Car twist at the end. This Saturday night’s program will feature the first visit of the season for the King Of The West Series Sprint Cars, presented by NARC. All Star Series Hobby Stocks are supporting the show. After the huge car count at the opener, the Sprint Car Challenge Tour will be coming back on June 17th. The All Star Series Winged 360 Sprint Cars headline a five division show on June 10th that will also include DIRTcar Late Models.

On June 24th, the All Star Series Sprint Cars and DIRTcar Late Models will be there with A Modifieds and Dwarf Cars. For added significance, this show will include a visit from NASCAR commentator/racer Kenny Wallace. Kenny will be driving a Late Model and an A Modified that night. June will be an exciting month at the fast three-eighth mile clay oval.

The King Of The West Series Sprint Cars are the pinnacle of Winged Sprint Car racing. These high flying machines have 410 cubic inch motors, making them the fastest cars on dirt. Last year was actually a milestone year for the series. It was the 30th Anniversary of the founding of the Tour. The 410 Sprint Cars were still featured at some track tracks in the 1980’s, including the now defunct Baylands Raceway. The promoters got together in 1986 to create big the Golden State Challenge Series for the class, and the NARC Sprint Car Series supported it as well.

What’s interesting to note is that after an hiatus of more than 15 years, NARC is back helping promote the series. Perhaps the biggest name of them all, the legendary Brent Kaeding, should be a part of this show. Through the years, Brent has racked up championships the way some drivers count feature wins. He has 13 championships each with NARC and the King Of The West. These days, his son Bud is the perennial title contender. Bud finished second last year to three-time series champion Kyle Hirst, but he leads this year’s chase by just 13 points ahead of Cory Eliason. 27 points back is rising young star Gio Scelzi, who won the Hanford championship last season.

These Top 3 competitors have all won races on the Tour this season along with Rico Abreu and Hirst. Car count should be in the 18-24 car range as the numbers have been up slightly this season. There have been three B Mains in the first five events. Other stars to watch for include Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, D.J. Netto, Willie Croft, Carson Macedo, Jarrett Soares and Bobby McMahan. When NARC got involved with 410 Sprint Car racing again this year, there was immediately talk about reviving Speedweek again, and this popular week long series within a series could return in 2018.

All Star Series Hobby Stock racing has been on the rise this year at Antioch Speedway. For all intents and purposes, this is the Street Stock division that raced at the track some 25 years ago under the Hobby Stock name. The racing is just as close and exciting, and it’s really hard to tell who might win on any given week. Chris Long is making his first championship run ever and leads rookie Brent Curran by just six points. Cameron Swank is within 20 points as 2010 champion Chris Sorensen and Michael Cooper are both in the Top 5.

Of the Top 5 drivers in the standings, only Swank is without a win, but he’s been very consistent and is a multi time Top 3 finisher this year. That win may be just around the corner. Curran is a two time winner, and the rookie’s most recent win came from 14th starting. Brent isn’t the only rookie making waves this season. Only six points out of fifth is Chris Bennett in the Bob Hansen Tribute car. Bennett has been fast so far this year, but a few tangles have kept him from getting another Top 5 finish since the season opener. Fourth generation racer Billy Garner did finish fourth in the most recent race.

The talent level in Hobby Stocks is high this year, and there are a good ten drivers capable of winning on any given week. Joey Ridgeway has also looked good so far his year, and he impressed with a Trophy Dash win during the Fair. None of the the classes get dashes very often, so that trophy will look nice on the Ridgeway mantle. The steady Ricky Foster is looking good in the Top 10 in points so far this year. The way things are looking, there will be more new winners to come, and the next two opportunities are June 3rd and 10th. For more information, go to www.antiochspeeway.com.

