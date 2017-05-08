Seavey, Newberry, Kniss Score Antioch Speedway Victories

Antioch, CA,…May 6…Tyler Seavey scored the victory in the 25 lap All Star Series Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. Seavey started on the front row as previous winner Kyle Offill started in the back and Bryan Grier scratched from the race. 2015 champion Shawn Arriaga started third. Seavey battled Art McCarthy early, but it wasn’t long before it was Arriaga giving chase. The lead duo ran strong up front with Seavey collecting the well earned victory ahead of Arriaga. Burt Foland Jr. recorded his second straight podium finish in third. Marissa Polizzi was fourth, while 2007 champion McCarthy rebounded from a bad season opener for a fifth place. Arriaga and Seavey won eight lap heat races.

Bob Newberry grabbed the victory in the 20 lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event. The past Antioch Speedway and Silver Dollar Speedway champion has raced multiple divisions at Antioch Speedway and won in all of them. This time around, Newberry battled past Chowchilla champion Brandon Burd for the lead and then held him off well for the win. Burd still enjoyed his best Antioch finish in second as Shannon Newton, Alan Miranda and Rick Panfili completed the Top 5. Roy Fisher flipped early in the race, but he was not injured. Newberry and season opening winner Bryan Grier won eight lap heat races.

Chester Kniss scored a satisfying victory in the 20 lap A Modified Main Event. It’s been a while since Kniss visited the winner’s circle in his Delta Transmissions Modified, and this win paid him $750. Sean O’Gara gave chase before finishing a season best second. Point leader Bobby Motts Jr. settled for third ahead of rookie Eric Berendsen and Mike Salazar. Salazar also won the eight lap heat race.

Mike Gustafson won the 20 lap Limited Late Model Main Event. Nobody has won more features in this division at Antioch than Gustafson, who is a two time champion. The invert put six lap heat winners Gustafson and Mark Garner back in the third row, forcing them to race their way past 2013 champion Jim Freethy and 2016 “Rookie Of The Year” Kimo Oreta. Gustafson battled Freethy before grabbing the lead. Once in front, Gustafson went on to victory. Freethy held off Garner for second as Jeff Kendrick and John Evans completed the Top 5.

Trevor Clymens made a last minute decision to go racing and was glad he did after winning the 20 lap B Modified Main Event. Clymens shared the front row with Randy Brown and charged into the lead. The reigning division champion, Clymens drove a great race and eared his second win of the season. Championship contender K.C. Keller settled for second, while heat winner Mark Garner rebounded from two straight bad weeks for a third place finish. Chuck Golden finished fourth, while Walter Harper was a lap down in fifth.

Rookie Brent Curran scored his second straight 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event win. Curran made an impressive charge from the back of the pack and battled Cameron Swank for the victory. C. Swank was a career best second. Chris Long won a drag race back to the line with Jordon Swank for third as Chris Sorensen rounded out the Top 5. Rookie Chris Bennett was battling Sorensen for fifth late in the race when he spun in Turn 4. Long and Michael Cooper won eight lap heat races.

The Larry Damitz Memorial is up next, paying $3,000 to win and $300 minimum to start for the DIRTcar Late Models. Also on the card will be the All Star Series Winged 360 Sprint Cars, A Modifieds, Limited Late Models and Dwarf Cars. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Tyler Seavey, Shawn Arriaga. Main Event (20 Laps)-Seavey, Arriaga, Burt Foland Jr., Marissa Polizzi, Art McCarthy, Jenna Frazier, Aaron Miller, Jason Paniagua, Kyle Offill, Bryan Grier (DNS).

Wingless Spec Sprints

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Bob Newberry, Bryan Grier. Main Event (20 Laps)-Newberry, Brandon Burd, Shannon Newton, Alan Miranda, Rick Panfili, Brian Grosenheider, Jeremy Newberry, Grier, Kelly Campanile, Robert Floyd.

A Modifieds

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Mike Salazar. Main Event (20 Laps)-Chester Kniss, Sean O’Gara, Bobby Motts Jr., Eric Berendsen, Salazar, Sean Wilson, Gregg McElhaney (DNS).

B Modifieds

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Mark Garner. Main Event (20 Laps)-Trevor Clymens, K.C. Keller, Garner, Chuck Golden, Walter Harper, Kevin Brown, Randy Brown.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Mike Gustafson, Mark Garner. Main Event (20 Laps)-Gustafson, Jim Freethy, Garner, Jeff Kendrick, John Evans, Kimo Oreta, Chad Hammer, Buddy Kniss, Lori Brown (DNS).

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Chris Long, Michael Cooper. Main Event (20 Laps)-Brent Curran. Cameron Swank, Long, Jordon Swank, Chris Sorensen, Lindsey Buirch, Ricky Foster, Billy Garner, Joey Ridgeway, Chris Bennett.