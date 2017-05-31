Schwartz Holds Off Wood for URSS/SSO Victory at 81 Speedway

The United Rebel Sprint Series headed to C. Ray Hall’s 81 Speedway Sunday night for the “Sprint Car Maynia” show with 94 Sprint Cars in three classes. The first installment of the 2017 Myer’s Racing Engines URSS National Points chase show was co-sanctioned with the Sprint Series of Oklahoma with 34 teams pulling through the gate for the $1,000 to win feature payout. Todd Schwartz wasted little time getting to the lead from his third starting position and then held off pressuring Joe Wood, Jr. on the final lap to claim his first career IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Series win.

Brandon Anderson and Wood started on the front row for the twenty-five-lap feature with Schwartz taking the lead as the green flag fell with Joe Wood Jr., Anderson, Brandon Long and Steven Richardson rounding out the top five at the end of lap one. Lap two saw Andy Shouse and Chad Koch take over the 4th and 5th positions as Richardson fell back to sixth.

The leaders first encounter with slower cars occurred on lap eight when Chad Koch, who was running fifth, got the end result of two cars making contact on the front stretch and came to a stop in turn one. On the restart Jake Martens and J.D. Johnson were on the tail tank of Richardson looking to take the fifth spot away. Shouse made the pass for the position on lap twelve. At the races midway point it was still Schwartz the leader with Wood still five car lengths behind in second.

Lap thirteen saw a scary moment in the feature when Andy Shouse and Brandon Long, who were running third and fourth respectively, made contact coming out of turn two causing Long to execute a series of flips down the backstretch. Long’s car was destroyed and Long shaken and sore but otherwise uninjured.

On the restart it was Schwartz, Wood, Martens up front with Richardson, Ty Williams and J.D. Johnson took positions four through six. Williams who started thirteenth and Johnson in the fifteenth spot and had steadily worked their way to the front in hopes of challenging the top three.

Schwartz kept out front and despite entering slower traffic with three laps to go as well as one final attempt at a pass for the lead in turns three and four on the last lap, would hold on to claim his first career series victory and a $1000 paycheck.

Wood settled for second while tenth starting Jake Martens came home third. Seventh starting Steven Richardson represented URSS well with a fourth-place finish while thirteenth starting Ty Williams rounded out the top five.

The Keizer Aluminum Racing Wheels Hard Charger Award goes to JD Johnson, starting 15th and moving up 9 spots to finish in the sixth position.

Heat Race winners – Brandon Long, Zach Blurton, Steven Richardson, and Keefe Hemel

A-Feature – 1 Todd Schwartz, 2 Joe Wood Jr, 3 Jake Martens, 4 Steven Richardson, 5 Ty Williams, 6 JD Johnson, 7 Zach Blurton, 8 Brandon Anderson, 9 Darren Berry, 10 John Webster, 11 Jed Werner, 12 Lloyd Clevenger, 13 Chad Koch, 14 Dillon Laden, 15 Keefe Hemel, 16 Nate Berry, 17 Eric Matthews, 18 Brian Herbert DNF, 19 Brandon Long DNF, 20 Andy Shouse DNF

B-Feature #1, 1 Ty Williams, 2 JD Johnson, 3 John Webster, 4 Brian Herbert, 5 Justin Fisk, 6 Warren Fields, 7 Aaron Ploussard, 8 Howard Van Dyke, 9 Kaden Taylor, 10 Jerry Jumper, 11 Blake Scott

B- Feature #2 – 1 Nate Berry, 2 Lloyd Clevenger, 3 Dillon Laden, 4 Jed Werner, 5 Shane Sundquist, 6 Tanner Conn, 7 Cody Lampe, 8 Cody Jarvis, 9 Mike Scott, 10 Shayla Waddell, 11 Blake Dacus DN