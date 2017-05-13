Private VIP Tour of the Furniture Row Race Shop

A little something for the Big West Racing readers
So here is the “BREAKING NEWS”
If you would like to attend a PRIVATE VIP Event read this:
Private Tour of The Furniture Row NASCAR Shop (full peek)
Private 1 HR Shooting Event with FULL AUTOMATIC STUFF TOO..
BBQ Dinner @quakersteakandlube Quaker Steak and Lube
Wednesday June 14th meet at Lube Private Luxury Coach takes us all 3 pm meet-back at 6 PM
IT’S ALL FREE…
To Attend (only 35 can go-first come first served)
Must Register @ email at motorsportsmedia@msn.com
This is must for Food and Coach needs..
Registration must close by June 5th
This is all complements of Kurt Hansen and Race Central
Hurry this is sure to fill up fast.