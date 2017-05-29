New Points Leader

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

CONCORD, N.C. (May 28, 2017) — Martin Truex Jr. came close to giving Furniture Row Racing another victory in the Coca-Cola 600, but the overall picture Sunday night for the two-car race team out of Denver, Colo. provided many highlights.

The finishes by Truex (third) and teammate Erik Jones (seventh) gave Furniture Row Racing its first double top-10 result in the same race since expanding to a two-car team at the beginning of the season.

Truex, who led a race high of 233 of 400 laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway, lost the lead when a few cars took a chance on fuel mileage by not pitting late in the race. He eventually got close to the leader, but the gamble paid off for race winner Austin Dillon, who scored his first career Cup victory.

The good news for Truex is that he moved into the driver points lead, five markers ahead of Kyle Larson. He picked up an additional 24 points with stage finishes of second, first and fourth. NASCAR increased the number of stages by one since it was the longest race of the year — 400 laps, 600 miles.

After 12 races Truex is tied for most race wins (2) and leads in the following categories — driver points, stage wins (6), playoff bonus points (16) and laps led (769).

Though Truex was disappointed for not winning the race, he also knew that his day could have easily come to an end before the race was 20 laps old. He did a phenomenal driving job, slipping and sliding though oil between two wrecking cars.

“I thought it was over at that point,” Truex told his crew over the radio.

But Truex, who started eighth, came on strong to lead seven different times. He also had to endure a 1 hour, 40 minute rain delay, which started on Lap 141.

“That (not winning) stings a little bit, but can’t say enough about the guys on the team and everybody in Denver,” said Truex, who has now led the most laps in three consecutive Coca-Cola 600 races. “This Bass Pro Shops Toyota did a heck of a job today. I drove my butt off, but it wasn’t to be tonight. That’s two out of the last three years that we lost this race on fuel mileage. Same thing two years ago. But we got the win last year.”

Truex added, “We just missed it a little bit tonight on our last adjustment. I think if not for that we probably could have gotten the 3 (Austin Dillon). And then lapped traffic is just so tough here. There are a few guys out there that you don’t ever know where they’re going to be when you get to the corner and it cost you so much time trying to pass them. Ultimately that’s what got us.”

Erik Jones battled back from adversity early in Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600 to earn a seventh-place finish, his best NASCAR Cup Series result to date.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Jones, who also had a career best qualifying effort of fifth, is now 18th in the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series point standings after 12 races. He is 10 points behind Ryan Newman for 17th and 32 behind Matt Kenseth for 15th.

The team started fifth and was third just six laps into the 400-lap, 600-mile race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. On Lap 19, however, debris from a competitor’s car damaged the nose of the Furniture Row Racing Toyota Camry. Yeoman effort by the crew on pit road took care of the damage and Jones did the same on the track, picking up 20 positions to finish the first 100-lap stage in the 13th position.

“We had a good 5-hour ENERGY Camry tonight,” said Jones. “I think getting that damage early put us behind the 8-ball and the car wasn’t the same the rest of the night but we have to be happy with our best finish of the season. It was good to get a solid top-10 finish because it’s definitely something to build on. This is what we needed after some tough races and tonight we just needed a good, solid finish. I think we were even a little bit better than the finish but the hole in the nose early kept us from ever getting the balance the same again.”

Stage 2 found Jones falling back to 19th early before gradually picking spots back up. He was 12th when imminent rain forced NASCAR to red flag the race on lap 143, which turned into a delay of nearly 1 hour 40 minutes. When green-flag racing returned on Lap 154, the Byron, Mich., native headed toward the front. He was 10th by Lap 167 and 14 laps later was eighth which is where he finished the second 100-lap stage.

Jones ran between ninth and fifth the entire third stage of the race. Furniture Row Racing’s 5-hour ENERGY crew continued their strong showing on pit road during the two stops during the stage, rewarding themselves with a fifth-place finish at the conclusion of 300 laps.

The final 100-lap/150-mile run to the checkered flag found Jones moving into fourth by Lap 320. He ran between there and seventh the majority of the stage, dropping as low as 14th after the final stop, under green, before rebounding for seventh and the best finish of the season so far.

“Furniture Row Racing is strong right now,” noted Jones. “Martin (Truex) was really strong all night. It’s cool to be a part of it and cool to drive fast race cars. It’s always fun to show up and drive cars that can contend for wins.” (D.H/FRR/pr 5.29.17)

The winner in NASCAR’s longest race was Austin Dillon. photo credit: Ron Olds

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 12

Unofficial Race Results for the 58Th Annual Coca-Cola 600 – Sunday, May 28, 2017

Charlotte Motor Speedway – Concord, NC – 1.5 Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 400 Laps – 60

1 – 3 Austin Dillon

2 – 18 Kyle Busch

3 – 78 Martin Truex Jr.

4 – 20 Matt Kenseth

5 – 11 Denny Hamlin

6 – 41 Kurt Busch

7 – 77 Erik Jones

8 – 4 Kevin Harvick

9 – 31 Ryan Newman

10 – 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

11 – 19 Daniel Suarez

12 – 1 Jamie McMurray

13 – 27 Paul Menard

14 – 14 Clint Bowyer

15 – 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

16 – 6 Trevor Bayne

17 – 48 Jimmie Johnson

18 – 47 AJ Allmendinger

19 – 95 Michael McDowell

20 – 37 Chris Buescher

21 – 22 Joey Logano

22 – 43 Regan Smith

23 – 38 David Ragan

24 – 21 Ryan Blaney

25 – 10 Danica Patrick

26 – 7 JJ Yeley

27 – 23 Gray Gaulding

28 – 34 Landon Cassill

29 – 51 Timmy Hill

30 – 15 Reed Sorenson

31 – 55 Derrike Cope

32 – 83 Corey LaJoie

33 – 42 Kyle Larson

34 – 72 Cole Whitt

35 – 5 Kasey Kahne

36 – 13 Ty Dillon

37 – 32 Matt DiBenedetto

38 – 24 Chase Elliott

39 – 2 Brad Keselowski

40 – 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt

