MIKE SPENCER BREAKS THROUGH AT VENTURA

MAY 9, 2017… After problems sidelined early leaders A.J. Bender and “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Mike Spencer (Temecula, California) claimed last Saturday’s triumph at Ventura Raceway. The $3,000 AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car victory marked Spencer’s 38th career series win and the first for the Gansen Engineering Motorsports Team. “The Demon” Damion Gardner, Brody Roa, Max Adams, and fast qualifier Logan Williams chased Spencer to the checkered flags.

Piloting the #4S Gansen Engineering Motorsports’ Trench Shoring / Ram-Bull Racing Maxim, Mike Spencer earned his first USAC/CRA win since October 24, 2015 at Peoria, Arizona. Qualifying sixth out of twenty-five racers and finishing third in his heat race, Mike started third in the main event and inherited the lead with two laps down. Once holding the top spot, the five-time champion was not to be denied on this night. Getting excellent restarts and drive off the corners, Spencer shook free from all challengers to score the popular victory. Mike left the Ventura County Fairgrounds ranked third in points with one feature win, two heat race victories, four top-10 finishes, and 28 feature laps led to his credit.

“The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, California) had to settle for second at Ventura after starting fifth. Racing Mark Alexander’s #4 Scott Sales Company / Weld Racing Spike, Gardner had his sights on Spencer as he battled with Roa for the runner-up spot. The five-time champion was third quick in time trials and won the night’s Circle Track Performance / Keizer Aluminum Wheels Heat Race #3. Heading to the Perris “Salute to Indy” on May 27th, “The Demon” has a 34-point advantage with two feature wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race victories, four top-10 finishes, and 40 feature laps led on the year.

Charging from sixth, Brody Roa (Garden Grove, California) briefly took second from Gardner before scoring third at Ventura Raceway. Driving the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Frank Baldozier Racing Maxim, Roa qualified second overall and finished fourth in his heat race. At press time, last season’s USAC West Coast Champion is second in the point chase with one heat race victory, four top-10 finishes, and 6 feature laps led in the campaign.

Using a 360 cubic-inch powerplant, Max Adams (Loomis, California) scored fourth at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Piloting his #5M ART Speed Equipment / Ken Imler Diesel Performance Maxim, Adams was fifth fast in time trials and ran third in his heat race. In limited starts, last season’s Rookie of the Year is twentieth in the point standings with one top-10 finish.

Logan Williams (Yorba Linda, California) had a solid night at Ventura with a fifth place run from seventh. Racing Jack Jory’s #5 John Jory Corporation / AMA Plastics Spike, Williams became the 70th driver to earn a USAC/CRA Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, place seventh in his heat race, and run second to Troy Rutherford in the semi-main. The 2014 Rookie of the Year is currently seventh in points with one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one Saldana Racing Products / Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award, and three top-10 finishes to his credit.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) earned the night’s Saldana Racing Products / Rod End Supply “Hard Charger Award / Best Passing Job” honors with a sixth place run from sixteenth. Driving Jack Jory’s #2 John Jory Corporation / AMA Plastics Spike, Williams qualified sixteenth overall and won the night’s 10-lap Extreme Mufflers Heat Race #1. The 2009 Rookie of the Year left Ventura ranked sixth in championship points with one heat race victory, one hard charger award, and three top-10 finishes.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) raced to victory in the night’s Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Heat Race #2. Piloting Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Clackamas Rigging & Transfer XXX, Swanson was eleventh quick in time trials and placed eleventh in the 30-lap main event. The 2012 Rookie of the Year heads to Perris sitting fourth in the point standings with one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, and three top-10 finishes to his credit.

Troy Rutherford (Ojai, California) won the 12-lap Competition Suspension Incorporated / Pyrotect Racing Cells Semi-Main. Driving his #11 Trench Shoring / Grimes Rock Spike with 360 power, Rutherford qualified fourth overall and scored fifth in his heat race. The former Ventura track champion placed seventh in the main and ranks twenty-first in USAC/CRA points.

On Saturday, May 27th, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will return to Don Kazarian’s Perris Auto Speedway for the annual “Salute to Indy.” Located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds in Perris, California, the “Power of Purple Night” Benefiting the City of Perris Relay For Life and The American Cancer Society will also feature the PAS Senior Sprint Cars, PAS Young Gun Sprint Cars, and the California Lightning Sprints. More event information can be found at www.perrisautospeedway.com or calling 951.940.0134.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks Hoosier Tire, All Coast Construction, BR Motorsports, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Circle Track Performance, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, surfNsprint.com, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on USAC/CRA, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Loudpedal Productions has USAC/CRA DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.

———————————————–

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS:

May 6, 2017 – Ventura, California – Ventura Raceway

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS:

1. Logan Williams, 5, Jory-12.114; 2. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-12.132; 3. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-12.166; 4. Troy Rutherford, 11, Rutherford-12.231; 5. Max Adams, 5M, Adams-12.292; 6. Mike Spencer, 4S, Gansen-12.312; 7. Cody Williams, 44, Jory-12.317; 8. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-12.326; 9. Danny Sheridan, 73T, Ford-12.328; 10. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-12.351; 11. Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich-12.359; 12. Kyle Smith, 55, Smith-12.380; 13. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-12.446; 14. Kyle Edwards, 39E, Edwards-12.508; 15. Cody Majors, 54, Majors-12.533; 16. Austin Williams, 2, Jory-12.590; 17. Chase Johnson, 68, Thomas-12.645; 18. Jeremy Ellertson, 98, Ellertson-12.706; 19. Ronnie Gardner, 81X, Watt-12.722; 20. Kenny Perkins, 0K, Perkins-12.820; 21. Rick Hendrix, 15, Hendrix-12.831; 22. Guy Woodward, 24, Woodward-12.897; 23. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-13.105; 24. Brent Owens, 71, Martin-13.491; 25. Austen Figueroa, 49, Bach-15.143.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps)

1. A.Williams, 2. C.Williams, 3. Gansen, 4. Bender, 5. Rutherford, 6. R.Gardner, 7. L.Williams, 8. Woodward. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps)

1. Swanson, 2. Johnson, 3. Adams, 4. Roa, 5. Edwards, 6. McCarthy, 7. Perkins, 8. Hix. NT

CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE / KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps)

1. D.Gardner, 2. Majors, 3. Spencer, 4. Ellertson, 5. Hendrix, 6. Owens, 7. Sheridan, 8. Smith. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INC. / PYROTECT RACING CELLS SEMI: (12 laps)

1. Rutherford, 2. L.Williams, 3. R.Gardner, 4. McCarthy, 5. Smith, 6. Sheridan, 7. Perkins, 8. Edwards, 9. Hendrix, 10. Woodward, 11. Hix, 12. Owens. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps – With Starting Positions)

1. Mike Spencer (3rd), 2. Damion Gardner (5th), 3. Brody Roa (6th), 4. Max Adams (4th), 5. Logan Williams (7th), 6. Austin Williams (16th), 7. Troy Rutherford (8th), 8. Kyle Smith (12th), 9. Chase Johnson (17th), 10. Chris Gansen (13th), 11. Jake Swanson (11th), 12. Ronnie Gardner (19th), 13. Cody Majors (15th), 14. Cody Williams (2nd), 15. A.J. Bender (1st), 16. Kyle Edwards (14th), 17. Rick Hendrix (21st), 18. Jeremy Ellertson (18th), 19. Danny Sheridan (10th), 20. Matt McCarthy (9th), 21. Kenny Perkins (20th), 22. Guy Woodward (22nd). NT

———————–

**McCarthy flipped on lap 26 of the feature.