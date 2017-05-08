Martin, Whitson, Ross Win At Orland Raceway

Orland, CA…The season opened at Orland Raceway on Saturday night with a full slate of divisions competing on the one-fifth mile dirt oval. When checkered flags flew on those races, Main Event wins were recorded by Steve Martin (Pure Stocks), Jackie Whitson Jr. (250 Micros) Keith Ross (Mini Trucks), Sean Perry (Mini Stocks), Mavel Michelet (600 Micros) and Josh Jacobo (Wingless Gas Sprints).

Steve Martin enters the season as a two time reigning Pure Stock champion, and he shows no signs of slowing down. Martin had to battle past Mini Truck champion Brad Ray and division rookie Keith Ross for the win. Martin ran strong and took the checkered flag in the 20 lap race ahead of Ray and Ross. Rookie Ethan Benzel finished fourth, while recent Chico winner Shannon Collins settled for fifth. 2016 championship runnerup Jeremy Langenderfer finished sixth ahead of Chris Barnett, Jeremiah Creedon, Cody Bundy and John Camper. Ray and Ross each won eight lap heat races.

Jackie Witson Jr. opened the 250 Micro season with an impressive 20 lap feature win. Whitson is no stranger to the winner’s circle as he has won several times in the past few seasons. Whitson scored the win ahead of Jamie Barnes and Jackie Whitson Sr. 2015 champion Jess Garland finished fourth ahead of Monica Aldrich and Ronnie Heyer. Whitson Jr. and Garland were eight lap heat race winners.

Keith Ross isn’t content to run Pure Stocks. The past Mini Truck champion still has his truck. Ross battled reigning champion Dan Webster before winning the 20 lap Mini Truck feature. 2013 champion Ross Vige placed third, followed by William Fogle and Jeremy Callen. Ross made it a clean sweep as he held off Webster for the eight lap heat race win.

Sean Perry returned after a year off and won the 20 lap Mini Stock Main Event. John Kirkpatrick won his second championship last season, but he did it without a feature win. Kirkpatrick gave it a good effort, but he was forced to settle for second behind the flying Perry. Donnie Fortney finished third ahead of Barbara Crain. Tom Davis might have been the man to beat after winning his eight lap heat race, but he struggled to a fifth place finish in the feature.

The Wingless Gas Sprints are back after a season off. The division is a more economical Sprint Car with a 360 cast iron motor and a two barrel carburetor that runs on gasoline. Multi time champion Josh Jacobo won their feature race ahead of David Johnson and Josh Tucker. Two of the 600cc motorcycle engine Micro Sprints competed, and Mavel Michelet won that race ahead of Kyra Michelet.

Racing resumes on May 19th as they race during the Glenn County Fair. The Pure Stocks, Mini Stocks, Mini Trucks and Micro Sprints will be competing. There will also be a special Powder Puff RV Destruction Derby. For further information, go to www.orlandraceway.com.