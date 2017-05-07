Lots of Smoke No Place To Go

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (May 7, 2017) – A multicar crash with 20 laps remaining in the GEICO 500 took out both Furniture Row Racing Toyota Camrys, ending two strong runs for a potential victory at Talladega Superspeedway.

Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. were both in contention on lap 168 of the scheduled 188 laps when contact ahead of them collected a total of 18 cars. The drivers were able to get their cars back to pit road but the resulting extensive damage prevented them from continuing. Jones’ No. 77 ToyotaCare Toyota was scored in the 33rd position and Truex’s No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boasts Toyota was scored 35th.

Though his 35th-place result was disappointing, Truex did find some solace after the dust settled on the 2.66-mile oval. He finished fourth in both stage races, picking up 14 championship points. He also remains in second place in the driver standings.

“Our Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota was just unbelievable today,” said Truex. “It was so fast we felt like we were in pretty good position most of the day. However, we got shuffled to the outside one time and got us in a bad spot as they wrecking in front of me. All I saw were spinning cars, lots of smoke and no place to go. It’s a shame, but that’s the way it goes here. Unfortunately for us, Talladega has been a tough one to finish, but we did get stage points today so that’s a bonus. At least it’s better than running all day and crashing out and not getting anything. All in all, it’s one of those deals and it’s Talladega. Looking forward to Kansas next week for sure.”

Jones ran strong all day, finishing 10th in the first stage and ninth in the second to earn three additional championship points. He also battled back from two mishaps on pit road, including a punctured right-rear tire that occurred shortly after leaving his pit stall. But when The Big One happened there was nowhere to go.

“I just saw the 24 (Chase Elliott) get loose,” said Jones. “I’m sure somebody got into the back of him. But you know when you’re in the middle like that and you see somebody wrecking and coming back up the track, there’s only so much you can do. Avoiding the wreck is not usually one of those things. I thought we had a pretty good ToyotaCare Camry. We ran up toward the top 10 most of the day. We made it into the top five a few times and I really think we would’ve had a shot to go up there and run well at the end. I was waiting for about 10 to go. They were starting to race pretty hard and unfortunately we got caught up in the wreck.”

Jones is 20th in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings.(D.H./FRR/pr 5.7.17)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earned his first NASCAR Cup Series victory. photo credit: Ron Olds (file)



Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 10

Unofficial Race Results for the 48Th Annual Geico 500 – Sunday, May 7, 2017

Talladega Superspeedway – Talladega, AL – 2.66 Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 191 Laps – 508.06 Miles

1 – 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2 – 1 Jamie McMurray

3 – 18 Kyle Busch

4 – 43 Aric Almirola

5 – 5 Kasey Kahne

6 – 41 Kurt Busch

7 – 2 Brad Keselowski

8 – 48 Jimmie Johnson

9 27 Paul Menard

10 – 38 David Ragan

11 – 11 Denny Hamlin

12 – 42 Kyle Larson

13 – 13 Ty Dillon

14 – 14 Clint Bowyer

15 – 37 Chris Buescher

16 – 72 Cole Whitt

17 – 7 Elliott Sadler

18 – 32 Matt DiBenedetto

19 – 19 Daniel Suarez

20 – 23 Gray Gaulding

21 – 15 Joey Gase

22 – 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

23 – 4 Kevin Harvick

24 – 20 Matt Kenseth

25 – 31 Ryan Newman

26 – 75 Brendan Gaughan

27 – 83 Corey LaJoie

28 – 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt

29 – 34 Landon Cassill

30 – 24 Chase Elliott

31 – 47 AJ Allmendinger

32 – 22 Joey Logano

33 – 77 Erik Jones

34 – 95 Michael McDowell

35 – 78 Martin Truex Jr.

36 – 3 Austin Dillon

37 – 6 Trevor Bayne

38 – 10 Danica Patrick

39 – 21 Ryan Blaney

40 – 55 Reed Sorenson

.