Lincoln County Raceway 5-6-2017

Timing is everything and for the frontrunners that claimed the checkered flags, their timing punched their ticket to the winners circle at Lincoln County Raceway in North Platte, Nebraska on Saturday evening. Spotlighted for their drives to victory were: Brandon Clough, Dillon Schultz, Kyle Werkmeister; Brady Weinman and Tom Baumgardner.

Starting on the outside of the front row, it didn’t take long for Brandon Clough of Wallace to rocket into the lead position and set a blistering pace to lead all 20 laps of the feature and claim the win in the IMCA Modified Feature. Clough was able to hold off the hard charging Colton Osborn of Cozad in the waning laps where yellow flags flew. Osborn worked his magic in hopes of converting on the ‘slide job’ on the restarts but it was Clough that held his position to win. Osborn was able to stay in contention throughout the feature event and challenged for the lead multiple times, only to see a runner-up finish for his efforts when the checkered flag was waved. Finishing strong while patiently driving through traffic, North Platte’s Jay Steffens was the third place finisher in the feature event. Osborn and Brady’s Dave Pedersen won heat races in the division.

Leading the laps that mattered the most for the second time this season, Dillon Schultz of North Platte was able to earn the victory in the IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature event. Schultz was able to drive his way onto the podium after starting in the fifth row when the green flag dropped and lead the final two laps. Schultz was able to make his way through traffic and into the top five near the halfway point of the feature that was marred with caution flags. Leading the way from the onset, Bryan Herrick piloted the Rubber Duck to the lead on the first 13 laps of the feature before Schultz was able to take over the point. Herrick continued to push forward and earned runner-up accolades. Making his 2017 debut at Lincoln County Raceway, Zach Schultz of North Platte earned rave reviews with a third place finish in the feature event. Herrick along with veteran driver Kerry Jones of North Platte were the heat race winners for the division.

Weathering the storm would be an understatement when describing what Kyle Werkmeister of North Platte had to deal with during the IMCA Stock Car Feature. Werkmeister started on the front row and was able to stay up front and hold off all challenges to claim the checkered flags. Former track champion Bob Hoing of Overton had a stellar showing with a runner-up finish. Hoing did his best to make it close at the finish line, only to fall just short of the win. Heat race winner and Cash Dash victor Jim Hagan of Lexington had a remarkable night on the oval by finishing third overall in the feature event. On the opening lap of the feature event, an accident forced many contenders to retire for the evening.

Putting on a sensational performance that put the crowd on the edge of their seats, reigning season points champion Brady Weinman of Arnold was the feature winner in the IMCA Hobby Stock feature. Weinman was able to lead near the midway point before struggling with lap traffic. Weinman recovered quite nicely to lead the final five laps and win the feature event. Earning a runner-up finish, Nate Refior of Sutton stayed among the leaders throughout the event by showing great consistency. Refior was the early leader and then also held the lead briefly near the midway point of the feature. Finishing strong in the feature, Jacob Hagan of Kearney took home the show position for his efforts over the final laps.

Starting up front and staying up front throughout the feature, veteran wheelman Tom Baumgardner of North Platte was the victor in the IMCA Sport Compact feature. Baumgardner started off his evening with a heat race victory to complete the sweep for the evening. Continuing to pilot the Mopar powered hotrod with success, Christian Destefano of Cozad was the second place finisher in the feature. Reigning season points champion Andrew Baumgardner of North Platte crossed the finish line in third place.

(Unofficial Results)

–IMCA Modified Feature: 1. 20b-Brandon Clough; 2. 50c-Colton Osborn; 3. XII-Jay Steffens; 4. 11h-Henry Henderson; 5. 4p-Dave Pedersen; 6. 34jw-Cole Hodges; 7. 4c-Charley Brown; 8. 67m-Mikey Dancer; 9. 848-Troy Douglas; 10. 67eh-Alex Fletcher.

Heat Race Winners: 4p-Pedersen; 50c-Osborn.

–IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature: 1. 55d-Dillon Schultz; 2. 0hp-Bryan Herrick; 3. 55z-Zach Schultz; 4. 12j-Kerry Jones; 5. 55m-Tony Schultz; 6. 69-Adam Kackmeister; 7. R12J-Russ Jones; 8. 34-Matt Caudillo; 9. 59-Tyler Rajdl; 10. 01-Jacob Wolsleben.

Heat Race Winners: 0hp-Herrick; 12j-Jones.

–IMCA Stock Car Feature: 1. 42w-Kyle Werkmeister; 2. 09h-Bob Hoing; 3. 72h-Jim Hagan; 4. 11k-Kyle Clough; 5. 75-Dan Eller; 6. 03-Ben Arvdahl; 7. 24-Bob Chalupa; 8. 47-Russ Small Jr; 9. 71-Andrew Dillenburg; 10. 7t-Tyson Canas.

Heat Race Winners: 42w-Werkmeister; 72h-Hagan.

–IMCA Hobby Stock Feature: 1. 22w-Brady Weinman; 2. R89-Nate Refior; 3. 72b-Jacob Hagan; 4. 15R-Robbie Kosmacek; 5. 12t-Tanner Jones; 6. 88m-TC McKain; 7. 5-Chuck Ledbetter; 8. 1-Tanner Clough; 9. 7s-Scott Gibson; 10. 62-Joe Eller.

Heat Race Winners: 22w-Weinman; R89-Refior.

–IMCA Sport Compact Feature: 1. 24u-Tom Baumgardner; 2. 71c-Christian Destefano; 3. 44u-Andrew Baumgardner; 4. 84u-Daryl Cauffman; 5. 55-James Barnhill; 6. 26-Marcus Florom.

Heat Race Winner: 24u-Baumgardner.