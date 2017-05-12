K&N Pro West Stat Advance: Spokane

By
Webby
-
0
199

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West season will continue Saturday with the Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Spokane County Raceway in Washington. Below is a look at the Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 and some of the selected participants.

NAPA 150 Race Setup:
• Reigning K&N Pro Series West champion Todd Gilliland of Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, has won three consecutive races headed into the weekend, including a sweep of the twin 100s at California’s Irwindale Event Center.
• The NASCAR Next driver has a 13-point lead atop the standings over Bill McAnally Racing teammate Chris Eggleston, who won the season opener at Arizona’s Tucson Speedway.

At Spokane County Raceway:
History:
• Spokane County Raceway is a multi-purpose motorsports facility which includes a quarter-mile drag strip, a 2.3-mile road course and half-mile asphalt oval.
• The half-mile “Super Oval” hosts regional Super Late Model and Late Model events throughout the season.

Notebook:
• This is the series’ third event at Spokane and the first since 2013.
• Two different drivers have won previously at Spokane with Eric Holmes winning the inaugural event in 2011 and Greg Pursley winning the most recent event in 2013.
• Two different drivers have earned poles at Spokane — Dylan Kwasniewski (2011) and Cameron Hayley (2013).
• The record for most cautions in an event at Spokane is 11, set in 2011, when 47 laps were run under the yellow flag.
• The record for fewest cautions at Spokane was set in 2013 with four.
• There has been an average of 3.5 lead changes in K&N Pro Series West races at the track.

Spokane Data:
Race: #5 of 14 overall
Race Date: Saturday, May 13, 8:15 p.m. PT
Airdate: NBCSN, Friday, May 19, 10 p.m. PT
Track Layout: .500-mile paved oval
Race Length: 150 laps (56.25 miles)

Qualifying/Race Data:
2016 Winner: N/A
2016 Pole Sitter: N/A
1-lap Qualifying Record: Cameron Hayley, Toyota, 97.720 mph, August 2013.
150-lap Race Record: Greg Pursley, Ford, 1 hour, 2 minutes, 11 seconds, (72.367 mph), August 2013.

Category Leaders at Spokane:
Wins
Eric Holmes … 1
Greg Pursley … 1

Poles
Cameron Hayley … 1
Dylan Kwasniewski … 1

Laps Completed
Greg Pursley … 350
Michael Self … 350
Eric Holmes … 344
Daryl Harr … 338
Cameron Hayley … 338
Jack Sellers … 332

Laps Led
Dylan Kwasniewski … 105
Eric Holmes … 95
Michael Self … 78
Greg Pursley … 41
Cameron Hayley … 31

Selected Driver Highlights:
Garret Archer (No. 27 Recruit 4 Business/Dirt Fish Ford)
• Currently sits sixth in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West standings with two top fives and three top 10s in four starts this season.
• Scored career-best finishes of third at both California’s Kern County Raceway Park and Irwindale Event Center this season.

Nicole Behar (No. 33 Custom Welding & Fabrication Toyota)
• Currently sits fourth in the K&N Pro Series West standings with one top five and four top 10s in four starts this season.
• Finished 10th in the final series standings in 2015, her only full season with the series.
• Is from Otis Orchards, Washington.

Chris Eggleston (No. 99 NAPA Filters Toyota)
• Has six career K&N Pro Series West wins with 23 top fives and 26 top 10s in 35 career starts.
• Was the 2015 series champion for Bill McAnally Racing.
• Won the season opener at Arizona’s Tucson Speedway in March.
• Has an average starting position of 2.0 and average finishing position of 2.2 in four races this season.

Todd Gilliland (No. 16 NAPA Auto Parts Toyota)
• Won six of 14 races last season with 11 top fives and 13 top 10s en route to the K&N Pro Series West championship, to become the youngest champion in NASCAR history at 16 years, five months, and joining his grandfather, Butch Gilliland, as a K&N Pro Series West champion (1997).
• Enters the weekend on the strength of a three-race winning streak, the second of his career, with three wins, four top fives and four top 10s in four races this season.
• Has yet to finish worse than second in any series event to date.

Derek Kraus (No. 19 Carlyle Tools Toyota)
• Made his K&N Pro Series debut in the East opener at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway and finished third.
• Sits fifth in the current standings with two top fives and three top 10s through four races.
• Finished a career-best second at Kern County in March.

Julia Landauer (No. 6 Sunrise Ford/Eibach Springs/Lucas Oil Ford)
• Finished fourth in the final standings last season to become the highest finishing female driver in K&N Pro Series West history.
• Posted seven top fives and 13 top 10s in 14 races last season as a rookie.
• Enters weekend off back-to-back top 10 finishes in the NAPA Auto Parts Twin 100s at Irwindale in March.

Michael Self (No. 9 Sunrise Ford/Eibach Springs/Lucas Oil Ford)
• Despite missing the season opener, he ranks 13th in the current standings with one top five and three top 10s in three starts.
• Is the only driver entered this weekend to have competed previously at Spokane with the series, where he’s finished sixth twice and led 78 laps in August of 2013.
• Has six career K&N Pro Series West wins, including two at both Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway and Iowa Speedway.

Will Rodgers (No. 7 Solvang Brewing Company Ford)
• Competed in six races last season and is running for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year title this year.
• Is one of only three drivers to finish in the top five in all four races thus far, ranking third in the overall standings.
• Posted a career best finish of third at Kern County in March.

Up To Speed:
• The 2017 season is the 64th for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West.
• The 2017 schedule features 14 races at 12 different tracks across the United States.
• Third-generation driver Todd Gilliland won the season opener last year at Irwindale Speedway, the first of two straight wins to open the year.
• Todd Gilliland swept the NAPA Auto Parts Twin 100s at Irwindale in March and has won three straight races to date.
Chris Eggleston won the season opener at Arizona’s Tucson Speedway.

SOURCE – Travis Barrett, Special to NASCARHomeTracks.com