K&N Pro West Stat Advance: Spokane

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West season will continue Saturday with the Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Spokane County Raceway in Washington. Below is a look at the Toyota/NAPA Auto Parts 150 and some of the selected participants.

NAPA 150 Race Setup:

• Reigning K&N Pro Series West champion Todd Gilliland of Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, has won three consecutive races headed into the weekend, including a sweep of the twin 100s at California’s Irwindale Event Center.

• The NASCAR Next driver has a 13-point lead atop the standings over Bill McAnally Racing teammate Chris Eggleston, who won the season opener at Arizona’s Tucson Speedway.

At Spokane County Raceway:

History:

• Spokane County Raceway is a multi-purpose motorsports facility which includes a quarter-mile drag strip, a 2.3-mile road course and half-mile asphalt oval.

• The half-mile “Super Oval” hosts regional Super Late Model and Late Model events throughout the season.

Notebook:

• This is the series’ third event at Spokane and the first since 2013.

• Two different drivers have won previously at Spokane with Eric Holmes winning the inaugural event in 2011 and Greg Pursley winning the most recent event in 2013.

• Two different drivers have earned poles at Spokane — Dylan Kwasniewski (2011) and Cameron Hayley (2013).

• The record for most cautions in an event at Spokane is 11, set in 2011, when 47 laps were run under the yellow flag.

• The record for fewest cautions at Spokane was set in 2013 with four.

• There has been an average of 3.5 lead changes in K&N Pro Series West races at the track.



Spokane Data:

Race: #5 of 14 overall

Race Date: Saturday, May 13, 8:15 p.m. PT

Airdate: NBCSN, Friday, May 19, 10 p.m. PT

Track Layout: .500-mile paved oval

Race Length: 150 laps (56.25 miles)

Qualifying/Race Data:

2016 Winner: N/A

2016 Pole Sitter: N/A

1-lap Qualifying Record: Cameron Hayley, Toyota, 97.720 mph, August 2013.

150-lap Race Record: Greg Pursley, Ford, 1 hour, 2 minutes, 11 seconds, (72.367 mph), August 2013.

Category Leaders at Spokane:

Wins

Eric Holmes … 1

Greg Pursley … 1

Poles

Cameron Hayley … 1

Dylan Kwasniewski … 1

Laps Completed

Greg Pursley … 350

Michael Self … 350

Eric Holmes … 344

Daryl Harr … 338

Cameron Hayley … 338

Jack Sellers … 332

Laps Led

Dylan Kwasniewski … 105

Eric Holmes … 95

Michael Self … 78

Greg Pursley … 41

Cameron Hayley … 31



Selected Driver Highlights:

Garret Archer (No. 27 Recruit 4 Business/Dirt Fish Ford)

• Currently sits sixth in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West standings with two top fives and three top 10s in four starts this season.

• Scored career-best finishes of third at both California’s Kern County Raceway Park and Irwindale Event Center this season.

Nicole Behar (No. 33 Custom Welding & Fabrication Toyota)

• Currently sits fourth in the K&N Pro Series West standings with one top five and four top 10s in four starts this season.

• Finished 10th in the final series standings in 2015, her only full season with the series.

• Is from Otis Orchards, Washington.

Chris Eggleston (No. 99 NAPA Filters Toyota)

• Has six career K&N Pro Series West wins with 23 top fives and 26 top 10s in 35 career starts.

• Was the 2015 series champion for Bill McAnally Racing.

• Won the season opener at Arizona’s Tucson Speedway in March.

• Has an average starting position of 2.0 and average finishing position of 2.2 in four races this season.

Todd Gilliland (No. 16 NAPA Auto Parts Toyota)

• Won six of 14 races last season with 11 top fives and 13 top 10s en route to the K&N Pro Series West championship, to become the youngest champion in NASCAR history at 16 years, five months, and joining his grandfather, Butch Gilliland, as a K&N Pro Series West champion (1997).

• Enters the weekend on the strength of a three-race winning streak, the second of his career, with three wins, four top fives and four top 10s in four races this season.

• Has yet to finish worse than second in any series event to date.

Derek Kraus (No. 19 Carlyle Tools Toyota)

• Made his K&N Pro Series debut in the East opener at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway and finished third.

• Sits fifth in the current standings with two top fives and three top 10s through four races.

• Finished a career-best second at Kern County in March.

Julia Landauer (No. 6 Sunrise Ford/Eibach Springs/Lucas Oil Ford)

• Finished fourth in the final standings last season to become the highest finishing female driver in K&N Pro Series West history.

• Posted seven top fives and 13 top 10s in 14 races last season as a rookie.

• Enters weekend off back-to-back top 10 finishes in the NAPA Auto Parts Twin 100s at Irwindale in March.

Michael Self (No. 9 Sunrise Ford/Eibach Springs/Lucas Oil Ford)

• Despite missing the season opener, he ranks 13th in the current standings with one top five and three top 10s in three starts.

• Is the only driver entered this weekend to have competed previously at Spokane with the series, where he’s finished sixth twice and led 78 laps in August of 2013.

• Has six career K&N Pro Series West wins, including two at both Brainerd (Minn.) International Raceway and Iowa Speedway.

Will Rodgers (No. 7 Solvang Brewing Company Ford)

• Competed in six races last season and is running for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year title this year.

• Is one of only three drivers to finish in the top five in all four races thus far, ranking third in the overall standings.

• Posted a career best finish of third at Kern County in March.



Up To Speed:

• The 2017 season is the 64th for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West.

• The 2017 schedule features 14 races at 12 different tracks across the United States.

• Third-generation driver Todd Gilliland won the season opener last year at Irwindale Speedway, the first of two straight wins to open the year.

• Todd Gilliland swept the NAPA Auto Parts Twin 100s at Irwindale in March and has won three straight races to date.

• Chris Eggleston won the season opener at Arizona’s Tucson Speedway.

SOURCE – Travis Barrett, Special to NASCARHomeTracks.com