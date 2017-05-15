Antioch, CA…May 13…Bobby Hogge IV outdueled Richard Papenhausen for a $3,000 victory in the 25 lap DIRTcar Late Model Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. The big money event was the featured attraction for the Larry Damitz Memorial. Before the Main Main Events, they ran a special Memorial Lap with the Limited Late Model, Late Model and Hardtop that Larry drove last year at the head of the pack.

Reigning track champion Richard Papenhausen set the early pace ahead of Hogge. The race suffered through a string of early yellow flags before it really got going. It was a lap six restart when Hogge surprised Papenhausen by racing into the lead on the inside line. A few laps later, Hogge had a scary moment in Turn 1 as he approached traffic. Despite contact, he kept going. Hogge seemed to make all the right moves in traffic when Papenhausen closed the gap. The yellow and checkered flags ended the race a lap early with debris on the track. Hogge was the happy winner ahead of Papenhausen, Jeff Decker, Andy Obertello and Randy Shafer.

Kellen Chadwick won the 20 lap A Modified Main Event. Chadwick picked up a victory earlier this season in the Brian Pearce car, but he was back in his own car this time. Chadwick had his hands full with Bobby Hogge IV shadowing him on the inside for most of the race. The leaders had a scary moment in traffic, and contact saw Terry Kaiser spin coming out of Turn 4 as the faster cars tried to get by. Chadwick continued to lead on the restart, and he held off Hogge for a hard fought victory. Nick DeCarlo battled reigning champion Carl Berendsen II for the third place finish as Anthony Slaney finished fifth.

Mark Garner picked up the win in the 20 lap Limited Late Model Main Event. Garner had to battle 2013 champion Jim Freethy early on before taking the lead. Kimo Oreta moved the Sun Drop Racing #15 car into second. However, Garner had the big trophy that was sponsored by Pete Paulsen in his sights as he brought it home to victory. Oreta settled for second ahead of Freethy, Mike Gustafson and Lori Brown. Garner and Oreta also won their heat races.

Adam Teves made his first Dwarf Car Start at Antioch in nearly two years and left with the victory in the 20 lap Main Event. Teammates Charlie Correia and Mike Corsaro battled for the lead early on. Corsaro got the lead, only to surrender it to reining champion Kevin Miraglio. Miraglio took a tumble in his heat race, but quick repairs enabled him to make the Main Event start. As Corsaro faded, Miraglio led the way, but Teves was quickly approaching. Working lap 14, Teves made his move around Miraglio for the lead. Once in front, there was no stopping Teves as he sped home to victory. Miraglio settled for second.

Kyle Offill got into a tangle that nearly ended his race, but he rebounded big by making a last lap pass to win his second 20 lap Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event. Offill and Steve Jaquith won heat races.

All Star Series racing action continues next week during the Contra Costa County Fair. On Friday night, Hobby Stocks and Dwarf Cars share the billing. Saturday night will see the Wingless Spec Sprints and B Modifieds both in action. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

DIRTcar Late Models

Heat Winners-Richard Papenhausen, Shawn DeForest, Paul Guglielmoni. $200 Dash For Cash-Joey Tanner. Main Event-Bobby Hogge IV, Richard Papenhausen, Jeff Decker, Andy Obertello, Randy Shafer.

A Modifieds

Heat Winners-Bobby Montalvo, Kellen Chadwick, Bobby Hogge IV. Main Event-Kellen Chadwick, Bobby Hogge IV, Nick DeCarlo, Carl Berendsen II, Anthony Slaney.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winners-Mark Garner, Kimo Oreta. Main Event-Mark Garner, Oreta, Jim Freethy, Mike Gustafson, Lori Brown.

Dwarf Cars

Hewat Winners-Adam Teves, Mike Corsaro. Main Event-Adam Teves, Kevin Miraglo,

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Heat Winners-Scott Jaquith, Kyle Offill. Main Event-Kyle Offill,