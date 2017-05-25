COCA-COLA 600 Starting Lineup

.
Jones Qualifies 3rd, Truex 8th for Coca-Cola 600
CONCORD, N.C. (May 25, 2017) – Erik Jones earned the best qualifying position of his young rookie NASCAR Cup Series season, fifth, and Furniture Row Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. posted the eighth-fastest time for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The driver of the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Toyota Camry posted a lap of 28.157 seconds at 191.782 mph around the 1.5-mile tri-oval during the third and final pole round. He had the third-quickest run in the first round with a lap of 28.302 at 190.799 and the eighth-quickest in the second round with a lap of 28.253 at 191.130. It was his third top-10 qualifying effort in the first 12 races.
“We obviously were hoping for a shot at the pole after practice today but we’ll take that,” said Jones. “We just never quite had the 5-hour ENERGY Camry we had in practice but we managed to get it better in every session and gave ourselves what I felt like a shot to go run for the pole. We just didn’t have quite enough speed, but the 5-Hour ENERGY Camry will be good in race trim and we’ll be just fine.”
Truex and the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota Camry was just 17th-fastest in the first round (28.543 at 189.88), but rebounded to fifth after the second (28.183 at 191.605) and eighth in the pole-shootout round of 12 drivers (28.236 at 191.245). It was his ninth top-10 qualifying effort in the first 12 races.
“The Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats team rebounded well after the first round but we just didn’t have enough for the pole,” said Truex. “The Coca-Cola 600 is an endurance race and while there may never be a run like we had here last year, we feel pretty good that we’ll be strong Sunday night and in the mix for the win after 600 miles.” (D.H./FRR/pr 5.25.17)
The pole winner was Kevin Harvick (27.918 at 193.424).
Starting Line Up
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Thu, May 25, 2017 @ 08:35 PM Eastern
58th Annual COCA-COLA 600
1- 4 Kevin Harvick
2- 18 Kyle Busch
3- 24 Chase
4- 20 Matt Kenseth
5- 77 Erik Jones
6- 11 Denny Hamlin
7- 21 Ryan Blaney
8- 78 Martin Truex Jr.
9- 14 Clint Bowyer
10- 2 Brad Keselowski
11- 1 Jamie McMurray
12- 41 Kurt Busch
13- 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
14- 48 Jimmie Johnson
15- 10 Danica Patrick
16- 27 Paul Menard
17- 31 Ryan Newman
18- 6 Trevor Bayne
19- 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.
20- 19 Daniel Suarez
21- 95 Michael McDowell
22- 3 Austin Dillon
23- 22 Joey Logano
24- 5 Kasey Kahne
25- 43 Regan Smith
26- 47 AJ Allmendinger
27- 13 Ty Dillon
28- 38 David Ragan
29- 37 Chris Buescher
30- 32 Matt DiBenedetto
31- 34 Landon Cassill
32- 23 Gray Gaulding
33- 7 JJ Yeley
34- 72 Cole Whitt
35- 15 Reed Sorenson
36- 51 Timmy Hill
37- 55 Derrike Cope
38- 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt
39- 42 Kyle Larson
40- 83 Corey LaJoie
