COCA-COLA 600 Starting Lineup

photo credit: Ron Olds

Jones Qualifies 3rd, Truex 8th for Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. (May 25, 2017) – Erik Jones earned the best qualifying position of his young rookie NASCAR Cup Series season, fifth, and Furniture Row Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. posted the eighth-fastest time for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Toyota Camry posted a lap of 28.157 seconds at 191.782 mph around the 1.5-mile tri-oval during the third and final pole round. He had the third-quickest run in the first round with a lap of 28.302 at 190.799 and the eighth-quickest in the second round with a lap of 28.253 at 191.130. It was his third top-10 qualifying effort in the first 12 races.

photo credit: Ron Olds

“We obviously were hoping for a shot at the pole after practice today but we’ll take that,” said Jones. “We just never quite had the 5-hour ENERGY Camry we had in practice but we managed to get it better in every session and gave ourselves what I felt like a shot to go run for the pole. We just didn’t have quite enough speed, but the 5-Hour ENERGY Camry will be good in race trim and we’ll be just fine.”

Truex and the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota Camry was just 17th-fastest in the first round (28.543 at 189.88), but rebounded to fifth after the second (28.183 at 191.605) and eighth in the pole-shootout round of 12 drivers (28.236 at 191.245). It was his ninth top-10 qualifying effort in the first 12 races.

photo credit: Ron Olds

“The Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats team rebounded well after the first round but we just didn’t have enough for the pole,” said Truex. “The Coca-Cola 600 is an endurance race and while there may never be a run like we had here last year, we feel pretty good that we’ll be strong Sunday night and in the mix for the win after 600 miles.” (D.H./FRR/pr 5.25.17)

The pole winner was Kevin Harvick (27.918 at 193.424).

Starting Line Up

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Thu, May 25, 2017 @ 08:35 PM Eastern

58th Annual COCA-COLA 600

1- 4 Kevin Harvick

2- 18 Kyle Busch

3- 24 Chase

4- 20 Matt Kenseth

5- 77 Erik Jones

6- 11 Denny Hamlin

7- 21 Ryan Blaney

8- 78 Martin Truex Jr.

9- 14 Clint Bowyer

10- 2 Brad Keselowski

11- 1 Jamie McMurray

12- 41 Kurt Busch

13- 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

14- 48 Jimmie Johnson

15- 10 Danica Patrick

16- 27 Paul Menard

17- 31 Ryan Newman

18- 6 Trevor Bayne

19- 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

20- 19 Daniel Suarez

21- 95 Michael McDowell

22- 3 Austin Dillon

23- 22 Joey Logano

24- 5 Kasey Kahne

25- 43 Regan Smith

26- 47 AJ Allmendinger

27- 13 Ty Dillon

28- 38 David Ragan

29- 37 Chris Buescher

30- 32 Matt DiBenedetto

31- 34 Landon Cassill

32- 23 Gray Gaulding

33- 7 JJ Yeley

34- 72 Cole Whitt

35- 15 Reed Sorenson

36- 51 Timmy Hill

37- 55 Derrike Cope

38- 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt

39- 42 Kyle Larson

40- 83 Corey LaJoie

