(05-27&28-2017 Dacono CO) The Memorial Day double header at CNS was hampered by weather and a power outage but some great racing and incredible fireworks highlighted each evening. In Saturday’s Colorado Lottery Salutes Our Veterans Night Eddie Vecchiarelli made a daring last corner pass on Clint Schubert to win by inches in the SUNOCO Fuels Grand American Modifieds. Chris Eggleston and Kyle Clegg thrilled the crowd in the Legends division and Jereme Wall swept the Chick-Fil-A Figure 8 division on Sunday Night’s High Country Harley Davidson Special.

Gillet Vet Super Late Models

Erie Colorado’s Chris Eggleston won the Gillet Vet Clinic Super Late Model Fast Dash while multi-time champion Bruce Yackey from Greeley won the other dash. Unfortunately the feature event could not be run on Saturday night because of a United Power transformer outage. Adding to the disappointment their feature could not be run on Sunday night due to a late rain storm. The Super Late Models will run a double feature event on Saturday June 17th. Both feature events will be full laps, full points, and full purse so it promises to be an exciting night of racing.

FAST DASH: #22 Chris Eggleston

DASH: #12 Bruce Yackey

SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds

In what turned out to be one of the best races in recent memory at CNS Eddie Vecchiarelli Jr. made a last corner pass on Clint Schubert to win the SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modified feature event. Schubert in the green #44s car grabbed the lead early and built a lead on the field after a brief battle with #84 Aaron Paulsen. Slowly but surely the other number 44 car of Justin Case was reeling in the leader. However before Justin had a chance to make a move for the lead #48 Eddie Vecchiarelli Jr. muscled past Case for 2nd place.

The battle for 2nd gave Schubert a bit of breathing room and the white flag was displayed. As the cars dove into turn three on the final lap Vecchiarelli made a move on the outside of Schubert. When the two cars existed turn 4 they drag raced down the front straight side by side. At the line it was Vechiarelli nosing out Schubert for the win by just two one thousands of a second. In winner’s circle Vecchiarelli stated “Yeah I kinda felt bad winning because Schubert drove such a great race and it would have been his first win”.

While Schubert settled for 2nd place he did run a marvelous race and he and Eddie put on a great race for the fans. In 3rd place was the #18 of Ed Vecchiarelli Sr. 4th place went to Case and Paulsen took home the final spot in the top 5.

The Grand American Modifieds return to action Saturday June 3rd as the featured division at CNS.

FEATURE: #48 Eddie Vecchiarelli

FAST DASH: #48 Eddie Vecchiarelli

DASH: #57b Brady Balderston

Legend Cars

Travis Roe and Kyle Clegg were both victorious in the Legend dash races and in Clegg’s case he made a daring last lap pass on his good friend Chris Eggleston to take the win. They say turn-about is fair play so Eggleston did the same thing to Clegg in the feature making a last lap pass to bring home the exciting victory.

The feature started out a bit shaky with several spins and minor crashes but once things got going the fans were treated to a great race. #22 Eggleston, #98 Brent Scheidmantle, and #66 Kyle Clegg dueled for the lead in a massive field of 29 legends cars thrilling the crowd. With just three laps to go Clegg was able to make the move and take the lead from Eggleston. But in the final lap Eggleston tapped Clegg’s bumper in the apex of turn 3 causing just enough disruption to sneak back by and take the lead and the win in an exciting last lap pass for the victory.

Clegg settled for 2nd, Scheidmantle 3rd, #15 Danny Medina was 4th and an impressive run by #05 Nick Cooper awarded him 5th position.

FEATURE: #22 Chris Eggleston

FAST DASH: #66 Kyle Clegg

DASH: #16 Travis Roe

Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks

The Snap-On Tools feature event was not run due to a late rain shower at the track but earlier in the night #1 Jay Fields ran away with the fast dash. The best race on Sunday night was the Pro Truck dash where #8 Jeff Walbaum and #34 Rudy Vanderwal dueled to the finish. Walbaum edged out Vanderwal for the win by mere feet.

The Pro Trucks next race at CNS is Saturday June 10th.

FEATURE:

FAST DASH: #1 Jay Fields

DASH: #8 Jeff Walbaum

QUICK TIME: #82 Michael Scott 17.469

Quaker Steak & Lube Late Models

Rain claimed the Quaker Steak and Lube Late Models feature event but #88 Brent Miller powered to the fast dash win which featured a great battle for the lead between he and #11 Aaron Paulsen. A spectacular crash involving points leader #3 Wade Grove and #22 Brian Yackey slowed the ace. The crash happened when #31 Derek Smith and Grove appeared to make contact in turns 1 and 2, as Grove spun to the bottom of the track Brian Yackey had nowhere to go and launched up and over the front of Grove’s car. While neither driver suffered injury there was a lot of damage to both cars. In the other Late Model dash #44 Tom Powers grabbed the win as he held off #17 Paul Deines.

The Late Models return to action Saturday June 17th.

FEATURE:

FAST DASH: #88 Brent Miller

DASH: #44 Tom Powers

QUICK TIME: #33 Bear Lynch 17.795

Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks

The Super Stocks ran their dash like a feature event with all the cars competing together which made for a wild 26 car race. #49 Chris Cox piloted his Ford to the win followed closely by #99 Nic Brinlee, #3 Michael Cox, and #43 Kody Vanderwal. The Super Stock feature event was not run due to a late rain shower at the track.

The Super Stocks next race is Saturday June 10th.

FEATURE:

DASH: #49 Chris Cox

QUICK TIME: #43 Kody Vanderwal 19.919

Lincoln College Pure Stocks

In what might have been the longest dash race in the history of Colorado National Speedway #99s Sam Messerli took the checkered as he crashed across the finish line battling for the win with Natalie Phelps. While the Pure Stocks didn’t run a feature event due to rain showers all the cars participated in the dash which made it like a mini-main event. Unfortunately the race was marred with several yellow flags and track clean-ups. However the finish between Messerli and Phelps made up for the rest of the race.

The Pure Stocks are back in action Saturday June 17th.

FEATURE:

DASH: #99s Sam Messerli

QUICK TIME: #98 Natalie Phelps 20.198

Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s

The Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s got in a full night of racing and once again #15 Jereme Wall swept the night winning both the fast dash and the feature event. The big surprise of the night was rookie competitor Jeremey Jackson in the #2 car who led the entire first half of the race. Unfortunately for Jackson he was involved in a crash late in the race. As Jereme Wall attempted to make a pass on the inside of Jackson he spun in turn one and could not get the car to restart. As Jackson sat high in turn one #81 Dave Smith must not have seen the #2 car sitting there and plowed into him causing a lot of damage and a lengthy cleanup.

Jereme Wall took the win followed by #50 Justin Mackeachie, #17 Harry Livermore Jr., #67 Keith Swenson, and #01 Michael Haywood.

Next up for the Figure 8s is the NAPA/Toyota 150 on Saturday June 10th.

FEATURE: #15 Jereme Wall

FAST DASH: #15 Jereme Wall

DASH: #4 Sean Smith

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Grand American Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli Brighton

2. 44s Clint Schubert Calhan

3. 18 Ed Vecchiarelli Brighton

4. 44 Justin Case Brighton

5. 84 Aaron Paulsen Pueblo West

6. 0 Ron ONeil Colorado Springs

7. 66 John Seely Parker

8. 51 Joe Mares Jr Henderson

9. 57B Brady Balderston Parker

10. 13 Darin Clark Cheyenne

11. 85 Donald Cole (R) Dacono

12. 25 Dan Jagoditsh Cheyenne

Legends

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

2. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

3. 98 Brent Scheidemantle Broomfield

4. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

5. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland

6. 25 Adam Pechman Morrison

7. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada

8. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

9. 48 Cody Dempster Parker

10. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton

11. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

12. 1w Jereme Wall Commerce City

13. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

14. 46 Zach Witherwax Arvada

15. 7 Corey Seip Littleton

16. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood

17. 32 Blair Cooper Arvada

18. 51 AJ Canda Castle Rock

19. 19 Larry Pachello Arvada

20. 88 Paul Himler Erie

21. 2 Floyd Whiting

22. 17 BreAnn Adkison Cheyenne

23. 33x Dean Kallas

24. 23 Austyn Radosta Pueblo

25. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

26. 16 Travis Roe Thronton

27. 33 Alfred Matthews Arvada

28. 13 Jason Hulvey (R)* Thornton

DNS 08 Jace Hansen Loveland

Figure 8s

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

2. 50 Justin McKeachie Aurora

3. 17 Harry Livermore Jr. Denver

4. 67 Keith Swenson Byers

5. 01 Michael Haywood Greeley

6. 4 Sean Smith Greeley

7. 27 Luke Zike Morrison

8. 5 Curtis Chavez Loveland

9. 13 Frank Gastineau Denver

10. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

11. 2 Jeremy Jackson (R) Lakewood

12. 81 Dave Smith

13. 11 Joe Gastineau Centennial

DNS 25 Phil Taylor Henderson