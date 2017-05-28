CNS LIVE UPDATES 05-28-2017

Sunday Night May 28th is the Mile High Harley Davidson Special. The Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks will race a 40 lap feature as will the Quaker Steak & Lube Late Models. The Super Stocks and Pure Stocks will combine for what promises to be an outrageous feature event. The Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s will also be racing along with a Military Race and a world-class FIREWORKS display. And if all of that weren’t enough the Super Late Models will be back in action running their feature event that was not able to be run on Saturday due to the power outage.

If you can’t make it to the track you can follow all the action here live. Races start at 6:30PM

If you cannot see the live updates please click here.