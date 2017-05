Tonight at CNS it’s the Candlewood Suites Mother’s Day Madness at Colorado National Speedway. Tonight at CNS the Gillet Vet Clinic Super Late Models return to action as well as the SUNOCO Fuels Grand American Modifieds. The Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks will also be racing along with the Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s. If you can’t make it to the track you can follow all the action here as it happens. Races start at 6:30PM

If you cannot see the live updates please click here.