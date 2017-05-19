Track officials from both Colorado National Speedway and I-76 Speedway have canceled their races for Saturday May 20th due to inclement weather. While it is expected to be sunny on Saturday the high temp will only get into the 50s making it impossible to dry the excess moisture from the two day storm.

Next up for Colorado Speedway is the two-day Memorial Day race on Saturday May 27th and May 28the featuring full nights of racing each day as well as fireworks.

I-76 Speedway returns to action Saturday June 3rd with 8 divisions racing including the RMMRA Midgets.