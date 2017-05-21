Burd, Keller, Sorensen, Teves Win County Fair Races At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…May 19-20…Brandon Burd made a big gain in points with his first 25 lap All Star Series Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event win Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. The division ran a special Saturday night show with B Modifieds as part of the Contra Costa County Fair, and the past Chowchilla champion Burd had a front row start for the feature. Trophy Dash winner Alan Miranda ended up on the front row with Burd after rookies Robert Floyd and William Fatu moved to the back for the start. Burd led Miranda at the start, and the race saw an early yellow flag after contact in Turn 2 sent Fatu crashing to end his race. Burd continued to lead as Miranda ran strong in search of his first win. Heat winner Shannon Newton and Roy Fisher battled for third. Burd drove a brilliant race for the victory. Miranda settled for another second place finish. Newton had a season best third as Fisher and Floyd rounded out the Top 5.

K.C. Keller had a great night with wins in his heat race and the 25 lap B Modified Main Event. Mark Garner set the early pace, but a yellow flag flew for a tangle between heat winner Kevin Brown and Randy Brown. Two time Limited Late Model champion Ron Brown made his first start of the year to make it three Brown brothers on the track. Garner spun in Turn 4, moving Keller into the lead over Chuck Golden. Keller took a step into the point lead with a hard earned feature victory. Chuck Golden ran second for most of the race for a season best effort. Trophy Dash winner Trevor Clymens, Megan Ponciano and Ron Brown filled the remainder of the Top 5.

Chris Sorensen won the 25 lap Hobby Stock Main Event, which was part of the Friday night portion of the County Fair race along with the Dwarf Cars. 2010 champion Sorensen had a front row starting spot and set the pace from the start as Cameron Swank settled into second. Heat race winner Chris Long quickly worked his way into third. As Sorensen set a fast pace up front, Long battled Swank for second before making the pass. Despite some mechanical issues, heat race winner Brent Curran steadily worked his way from 12th starting and into the Top 5. Back up front, Sorensen maintained command and brought it home to a satisfying victory. Long maintained his championship effort in second, followed by Swank, Curran and Billy Garner’s best effort yet in fifth. Joey Ridgeway won a special four lap Trophy Dash.

2015 Dwarf Car champion David Teves returned to the driver’s seat of “The Unicorn” and sped to the 25 lap feature victory. A week earlier, it was David’s son Adam Teves getting the win. This time, David had his hands full battling Mike Corsaro and reigning champion Kevin Miraglio as all three had to charge from further back in the pack. Teves got there first and showed why he is still one of the top Dwarf Car pilots in the Bay Area with his impressive victory. Corsaro rebounded from his DNF of a week earlier in second as Miraglio settled for third. Travis Hensley and Jenna Frazier completed the Top 5. Miraglio denied Teves a clean sweep by beating him in their eight lap heat race. David Michael Rosa won his heat, while Teves held off rookie Devan Kammermann to win the four lap Trophy Dash.

After a week off for Memorial Day Weekend, Antioch Speedway is offering up a big King Of The West/NARC Winged 410 Sprint Car race on June 3rd. All Star Series Hobby Stocks will run in support. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Race Results

Wingless Spec Sprints

Heat 1-Shannon Newton, Alan Miranda, William Fatu. Heat 2-Rick Panfili, Brian Grosenheider, Roy Fisher. Trophy Dash-Alan Miranda, Shannon Newton, Brian Grosenheider. Main Event-Brandon Burd, Alan Miranda, Shannon Newton, Roy Fisher, Robert Floyd, William Fatu, Rick Panfili, Brian Grosenheider, Peter Carlotto, Abigail Gonderman.

B Modifieds

Heat 1-K.C. Keller, Trevor Clymens, Ron Brown. Heat 2-Randy Brown, Mark Garner, Chuck Golden. Trophy Dash-Trevor Clymens, K.C. Keller, Randy Brown. Main Event-K.C. Keller, Chuck Golden, Trevor Clymens, Megan Ponciano, Ron Brown, Paul Mulder, Kevin Brown, Mark Garner, Randy Brown, Mike Mates.

Dwarf Cars

Heat 1-Kevin Miaglio, David Teves, Travis Hensley. Heat 2-David Michael Rosa, Devan Kammermann, Brandon Anderson. Trophy Dash-David Teves, Devan Kammermann, David Michael Rosa. Main Event-David Teves, Mike Corsaro, Kevin Miraglio, Travis Hensley, Jenna Frazier, Charlie Correia, David Rosa, David Corsaro, Chris Becker, Mario Marquez.

Hobby Stocks

Heat 1-Brent Curran, Joey Ridgeway, Cameron Swank. Heat 2-Chris Long, Billy Garner, Michael Cooper. Trophy Dash-Joey Ridgeway, Chris Long, Brent Curran. Main Event-Chris Sorensen, Chris Long, Cameron Swank, Brent Curran, Billy Garner, Russell Shearer, Chris Bennett, Gene Haney, Anthony Vigna, Rick Foster.