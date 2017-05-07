Bischoff Out-duels Wauge For Southern Oregon Speedway Win

White City, Oregon…May 6…Monte Bischoff won the 25 IMCA Modified Main Event after a thrilling duel with Mark Wauge Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. Bischoff took the lead on a lap 3 restart, and Wauge grabbed second from Jesse Bailey on lap 13. With Wauge pressuring Bischoff on the inside, Bischoff stayed smooth and scored a well earned victory. Wauge settled for second ahead of Bailey, James Welshonse and Albert Gill.

Jorddon Braaten took the lead from Willie McFall on a lap seven restart and led the rest of the way in victory. McFall stayed close until a mechanical failure brought out a lap 21 yellow flag to end his race. Mike Medel finished a close second ahead of Tony Bartell and A.J. Parker.

David Steele opened the season with a 20 lap Mini Stock Main Event victory. Marissa Luckman surprised the field by leading the first nine laps before losing control and spinning on the front stretch. Steele started deep in the pack and inherited the lead at that point. Steele led the rest of the way for the victory. Luckman made a pass at the checkered flag to take second from Kristopher Mix, who settled for third ahead Patrick Stringer Stine and Dillen Lausen.

Lee Doty grabbed the lead from Charlie Eaton on lap 3 and led the rest of the way to win the Valley Stor-SAll Late Model Lites Main Event. Doty won by a straightaway ahead of heat winner Bob Burkett, Charlie Eaton and Bill Spencer.

Joby Shields won the 20 lap JOAT Labs Hornets Main Event. Gabe Nelson led the first six laps before Shields made an outside pass in Turn 3 to take the lead. Once in front, Shields led through two yellow flag slowdowns to win the race. Jason Stoutenburg made a lap 13 pass to gain the second position. Nelson took a checkered flag in third, followed by Tim Hedges and Jenna Hedges.

Racing resumes next week with IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, Late Models, Pro Stocks, JOAT Labs Hornets and OTRO Hardtops all on the schedule. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeeday.com.

Southern Oregon Speedway

Unofficial Race Results May 6

Late Models

Heat Winner (6 Laps)-Dustin Knight. Main Event (20 Laps)-Nathan Augustine, Dustin Knight, Dave Foot, Kristy Grout.

IMCA Modifieds

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Tim Bailey, Monte Bischoff. Main Event (20 Laps)-Bischoff, Mark Wauge, Jesse Bailey, James Welshonse, Albert Gill.

IMCA Sport Modifieds

Heat Winner (6 Laps)-Jorddon Braaten. Main Event (20 Laps)-Braaten, Mike Medel, Tony Bartell, A.J. Parker, Willie McFall.

Valley Stor-All Late Model Lites

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Bob Burkett, Lee Doty. Main Event (20 Laps)-Doty, Burkett, Charlie Eaton, Bill Spencer.

Mini Stocks

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Dillen Lausen, David Steele. Main Event (20 Laps)-Steele, Marissa Luckman, Kristopher Mix, Patrick Stringer Stine, Lausen.

JOAT Labs Hornets

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-David James Gillig, Jason Stoutenburg. Main Event (20 Laps)-Joby Shields, Stoutenburg, Gabe Nelson, Tim Hedges, Jenna Hedges.