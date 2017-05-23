2018 NASCAR Schedule Released

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

NASCAR released the 2018 schedule for all 3 top tier divisions

LVMS will kick off the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in September and be the first track in NASCAR history to host two tripleheader weekends in the same year. In addition, the speedway’s September Xfinity Series race will serve as the cutoff for qualification into the Xfinity playoffs, and the Truck Series race will be the second playoff event for that series.

2018 MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

Feb. 11: Daytona International Speedway (Clash / Daytona 500 Qualifying)

Feb. 15: Daytona International Speedway (Duel)

Feb. 18: Daytona 500

Feb. 25: Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 4: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 11: Phoenix Raceway

March 18: Auto Club Speedway

March 25: Martinsville Speedway

April 8: Texas Motor Speedway

April 15: Bristol Motor Speedway

April 21: Richmond International Raceway

April 29: Talladega Superspeedway

May 6: Dover International Speedway

May 12: Kansas Speedway

May 19: Charlotte Motor Speedway (Monster Energy All-Star Race)

May 27 : Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 3: Pocono Raceway

June 10: Michigan International Speedway

June 24: Sonoma Raceway

July 1: Chicagoland Speedway

July 7: Daytona International Speedway

July 14: Kentucky Speedway

July 22: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

July 29: Pocono Raceway

Aug. 5: Watkins Glen International

Aug. 12: Michigan International Speedway

Aug. 18: Bristol Motor Speedway

Sept. 2: Darlington Raceway

Sept. 9: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Sept. 16: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sept. 22: Richmond International Raceway

Sept. 30: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Oct. 7: Dover International Speedway

Oct. 14: Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 21: Kansas Speedway

Oct. 28: Martinsville Speedway

Nov. 4: Texas Motor Speedway

Nov. 11: Phoenix Raceway

Nov. 18: Homestead-Miami Speedway

2018 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Feb. 17: Daytona

Feb. 24: Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 3: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 10: Phoenix Raceway

March 17: Auto Club Speedway

April 7: Texas Motor Speedway

April 14: Bristol Motor Speedway

April 20: Richmond International Raceway

April 28: Talladega Superspeedway

May 5: Dover International Speedway

May 26: Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 2: Pocono Raceway

June 9: Michigan International Speedway

June 17: Iowa Speedway

June 30: Chicagoland Speedway

July 6: Daytona International Speedway

July 13: Kentucky Speedway

July 21: New Hampshire Motor Speedway

July 28: Iowa Speedway

Aug. 4: Watkins Glen International

Aug. 11: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Aug. 17: Bristol Motor Speedway

Aug. 25: Road America

Sept. 1: Darlington Raceway

Sept. 8: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Sept. 15: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Sept. 21: Richmond International Raceway

Sept. 29: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Oct. 6: Dover International Speedway

Oct. 20: Kansas Speedway

Nov. 3: Texas Motor Speedway

Nov. 10: Phoenix Raceway

Nov. 17: Homestead-Miami Speedway

2018 NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

Feb. 16: Daytona International Speedway

Feb. 24: Atlanta Motor Speedway

March 2: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 24: Martinsville Speedway

May 4: Dover International Speedway

May 11: Kansas Speedway

May 18: Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 8: Texas Motor Speedway

June 16: Iowa Speedway

June 23: Gateway Motorsports Park

June 29: Chicagoland Speedway

July 12: Kentucky Speedway

July 18: Eldora Speedway

July 28: Pocono Raceway

Aug. 11: Michigan International Speedway

Aug. 15: Bristol Motor Speedway

Aug. 26: Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Sept. 14: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Oct. 13: Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 27: Martinsville Speedway

Nov. 2: Texas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9: Phoenix Raceway

Nov. 16: Homestead-Miami Speedway

