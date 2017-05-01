100th Career Win For Scott Lenz At Siskiyou Speedway

Yreka, CA…April 29… The fans got more than they bargained for Saturday night at Siskiyou Motor Speedway. With rainy weather claiming the races in Medford on Friday, speedway management added the new Hornets division and the Outlaw Pro Stocks to the card. When the checkered flags waved, it was the 100th career victory for Outlaw Pro Stock racer Scott Lenz, while Justin McCreedie (O’Reilly Auto Parts IMCA Sport Modifieds), David Steele (McDonald’s Mini Stocks) and Joby Shields (Hornets) won their respective Main Events.

Scott Lanz prevailed once again in the Outlaw Pro Stock 25 lap Main Event. The win was a momentous occasion for Lenz as it marked the 100th time he has visited the winner’s circle. Lenz has won championships at both Southern Oregon Speedway and the old Medford Speedway. After a rainout in Medford, Outlaw Pro Stock officials contacted speedway management and arranged for this race on Friday night. Thirteen competitors showed up on short notice.

Rick Lukens and Johnny Cobb led the pack to the Main Event green flag. As the previous winner, Lanz had to start last. Cobb and James Flowers battled early on, but a crash on lap five ended the night for Cobb. NASCAR veteran Rocky Nash had the lead at that point, but Lenz was in second. It wasn’t long before Lenz made his move into the lead. Once he was in front, the racing chiropractor pulled away just a bit for the impressive win. 2015 champion Jeffrey Hudson also got by Nash to finish second. Nash was a solid third as Matt Harlow and John Bowers rounded out the lead lap finishers. Lukens took a checkered flag in sixth as Ginny Flowers was the final competitor to finish. Nash give Lenz a challenge in preliminaries, but he could not deny Lenz a clean sweep. Lenz won both his eight lap heat race and four lap Trophy Dash ahead of Nash. Hudson won his heat race ahead of Miles Deubert.

Justin McCreedie won an exciting battle for victory in the 20 lap O’Reiley Auto Parts IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. McCreedie got a good start to his night with an eight lap heat race victory ahead of the Colton Cheffey. In the Main event, it was a another young gun battling McCreedie as D.J. Bottoms gave him all he could handle. McCreedie took the checkered flag just ahead of Bottoms. Medford competitors David Marble and Braxton Possinger battled all night. Marble prevailed in their heat race, and though Possinger provided a bigger challenge in the feature, Marble beat him for third place. Garrett Hamilton finished fifth in the competitive Main Event as Chris Jorgensen, Cheffey, Justin Foux, two time Medford champion Dwayne Melvin and Gavin Gonzalez rounded out the top 10, all on the lead lap. Cheffey held off Marble to win the four lap Trophy Dash.

David Steele collected his second straight 20 lap McDonald’s Mini Stock Main Event victory. The 2015 champion was in town because of a rainout in Medford, and he used this as an opportunity to battle teen sensation Ethan Killingsworth for the victory. Killingsworth gave it a good run, but Steele prevailed at the checkered flag. Past champion Terry Kendrick won another good battle with reigning champion Marilyn Yawnick for third, while Aaron Jorgensen was a solid fifth. Dennis Jorgensen finished sixth ahead of Kristopher Mix, Jeremy Sites, Mike Frost and Ron Morris. Steele and Kendrick had a good battle in preliminaries as Kendrick grabbed a heat race win before Steele held off Kendrick for the Trophy Dash victory. Killingsworth outran Yawnick to win the other eight lap heat race.

Joby Shields won his second straight 15 lap Hornets Main Event. Shields continues to run strong, but rookie Jason Stoutenburg seems to be getting more comfortable. While Shields sped to the victory, Stoutenburg finished second ahead of reigning Medford champion Tim Hedges and Christian Listro. The new division grew to seven cars this week. Hedges battled Shields to win the eight lap heat race, but Shields returned to claim four lap Trophy Dash honors.

Racing resumes next week, and it’s a big event. It’s the third annual Billy Geyer Memorial 50 lap Main Event for the Outlaw Pro Stocks, and the winner can potentially earn $2500. O’Reilly Auto Parts IMCA Sport Modifieds, McDonald’s Mini Stocks and IMCA Modifieds are also on the program. For further information, go to www.siskiyoumotorspeedway.com.