Weather Claims April 29th Race At CNS

Colorado National Speedway has announced on their website and on social media that this weekend’s race scheduled for April 29th has been canceled due to the cold and wet weather forecast. In the statement CNS said…

“Unfortunately the April 29th 2017 Frames in Motion Dacono Night at the Races has been canceled due to the weather forecast which shows rain and snow for much of Friday and into Saturday afternoon. The forecast also indicates that the temperature will be very cold only reaching about 40 degrees or so. Therefore the CNS management has decided to cancel the race now so that all of the drivers, teams, employees and fans can make other plans for this weekend.”

The next race at CNS is Saturday May 6th and will feature Super Late Models, Mod Coupes, Supermodifieds, Trains, and Circle Drags.