URSS Kansas Region Opener at RPM Speedway Saturday

The 2017 URSS Kansas Region Championship will kick this Saturday at Rolling Plains Motor Speedway in Hays, Kansas. So far this season Mother Nature has been the only one taking the checkered flag as the first two races of the 2017 Season were washed out. The lightning fast 3/8’s high banks have seen some of the best battles for wins in the twelve year history of the series. Last year Luke Cranston took the first race win en-route to the Kansas Regional Crown. Brian Herbert swept the “Wheatshocker Nationals” and the Rocky Mountain Grill to mark off the race from his bucket list of career accomplishments. The Kansas Region is one of the most contested championships in the series.

The past winners of the Kansas Region read like a Who’s Who of Sprint Car racing, with drivers young and old topping the standings. Smokey Fairbank, Jon Johnson (2), C.J. Johnson, Ty Williams, Ray Seemann, Brian Herbert, Luke Cranston (2), Jake Bubak and Zach Blurton all laying claim the Regional Crown.

This season marks the second year of racing co-sanctioned under the IMCA Racesaver Banner. This season the United Rebel Sprint Series will co-sanction events with both the Sprint Series of Oklahoma and the Sprint Series of Nebraska. This will assure the fans of the series the opportunity to see some of the best racers from a five state region battling it out for points and bragging rights.

On the racing card Saturday night are the URSS/Racesaver 305 Sprint Cars plus the IMCA Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks and Sport Compacts, plus the Crazy Cruisers and the Kansas Antique racers will be trackside. General Admission for adults 13 and up $10, Kids 12 and under FREE GA thanks to First Kansas Bank and Walgreens.

Pit gate will open at 4pm, GA at 5pm. And the green flag Green Flag waves at 7pm.

You can visit the Rolling Plains Motor Speedway website http://www.rpmspeedway.net/ or their Facebook Page @ https://www.facebook.com/rollingplainsmotor.speedway/ for Information, Photos, Point Standings, Race Results and Schedules.

If you can’t make it to the track this weekend you can listen to the racing action live just click the URSS link on www.RacinBoys.com with Kyler Fetters bringing all of the racing action.

For all of your URSS information you can visit www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com 24/7/365 for updated schedule, points, driver bios, race recaps and race previews. It’s all at your fingertips and you can pull it up anytime.