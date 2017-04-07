Tricky Track an Twisted Tin

.

Photo Credit: Ron Olds (file)

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 7, 2017) – The tricky repaved track surface at Texas Motor Speedway played a major role during Friday’s practice and qualifying session.

Erik Jones was forced to go to his backup No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Toyota after crashing in practice. The incident caused even more havoc as Jones’ backup Toyota couldn’t get through technical inspection before the first round of qualifying was completed. He will start Sunday’s O’Reilly 500 from the 36th position on the outside of Row 18.

Though Martin Truex Jr. notched an impressive seventh-place qualifying effort at the 1.5-mile oval, he also stated how tricky the track surface was.

“It was just a tricky track,” said Truex, who will start on the inside of Row 4. “I never could get turns 1 & 2 right all day. I just messed up. The car was better than the driver. We have two more practice sessions before Sunday and hopefully the track will have more rubber on it.”

Truex advanced to the pole shootout round of 12 drivers after finishing seventh fastest in the first round and sixth in the second. His times and speeds got progressively faster in the three rounds — 27.781 seconds at 194.377 mph, 27.516 at 196.249 and 27.492 at 196.421.

Jones’ No. 77 crew along with the help of the No. 78 crew worked diligently to prepare the backup Camry in time for qualifying but didn’t quite make it time. Nine other cars also didn’t answer the qualifying bell due to similar technical inspection issues.

“This one’s on me after having to go to a backup car,” said Jones. “You expect some issues when you go through tech and we ran out of time so it just didn’t work out for us. The guys did a great job doing all they could, but it just didn’t work out. We’ll be starting pretty far back but we have 500 miles to get up front.” (DMF/FRR/pr -4/7/17)

The pole winner was Kevin Harvick (27.217 at 198.405).

Starting Line Up ;

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

Texas Motor Speedway

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race #7 of 36

1 -Kevin Harvick

2 -Ryan Blaney

3 – Clint Bowyer

4 – Joey Logano

5 – Brad Keselowski

6 – Jamie McMurray

7 – Martix Truex Jr

8 – Matt Kenseth

9 – Ryan Newman

10 – Kurt Busch

11 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr

12 – Trevor Bayne

13 – Michael McDowell

14 – Ty Dillon

15 – Landon Cassill

16 – AJ Allmendinger

17 – Denny Hamlin

18 – Aric Almirola

19 – Danica Patrick

20 – Daniel Suarez

21 – David Ragan

22 – Paul Menard

23 – Corey LaJoie

24 – Jimmie Johnson

25 – Austin Dillon

26 – Matt DiBenedetto

27 – JJ Yeley

28 – Cole Whitt

29 – Gray Gaulding

30 – Reed Sorenson

31 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

32 – Kyle Larson

33 – Chase Elliott

34 – Kyle Busch

35 – Kasey Kahne

36 – Erik Jones

37 – Dale Earnhardt Jr

38 – Chris Buescher

39 – Timmy Hill

40 -Derrike Cope

