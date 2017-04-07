Tricky Track an Twisted Tin

.
Photo Credit: Ron Olds (file)
FORT WORTH, Texas (April 7, 2017) – The tricky repaved track surface at Texas Motor Speedway played a major role during Friday’s practice and qualifying session.
Erik Jones was forced to go to his backup No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Toyota after crashing in practice. The incident caused even more havoc as Jones’ backup Toyota couldn’t get through technical inspection before the first round of qualifying was completed. He will start Sunday’s O’Reilly 500 from the 36th position on the outside of Row 18.
Though Martin Truex Jr. notched an impressive seventh-place qualifying effort at the 1.5-mile oval, he also stated how tricky the track surface was.
“It was just a tricky track,” said Truex, who will start on the inside of Row 4. “I never could get turns 1 & 2 right all day. I just messed up. The car was better than the driver. We have two more practice sessions before Sunday and hopefully the track will have more rubber on it.”
Photo Credit: Ron Olds (file)
Truex advanced to the pole shootout round of 12 drivers after finishing seventh fastest in the first round and sixth in the second. His times and speeds got progressively faster in the three rounds — 27.781 seconds at 194.377 mph, 27.516 at 196.249 and 27.492 at 196.421.
Jones’ No. 77 crew along with the help of the No. 78 crew worked diligently to prepare the backup Camry in time for qualifying but didn’t quite make it time. Nine other cars also didn’t answer the qualifying bell due to similar technical inspection issues.
“This one’s on me after having to go to a backup car,” said Jones. “You expect some issues when you go through tech and we ran out of time so it just didn’t work out for us. The guys did a great job doing all they could, but it just didn’t work out. We’ll be starting pretty far back but we have 500 miles to get up front.” (DMF/FRR/pr -4/7/17)
The pole winner was Kevin Harvick (27.217 at 198.405).
Photo Credit: Ron Olds (file)
Starting Line Up ;
O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
Texas Motor Speedway
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race #7 of 36
1 -Kevin Harvick
2 -Ryan Blaney
3 – Clint Bowyer
4 – Joey Logano
5 – Brad Keselowski
6 – Jamie McMurray
7 – Martix Truex Jr
8 – Matt Kenseth
9 – Ryan Newman
10 – Kurt Busch
11 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr
12 – Trevor Bayne
13 – Michael McDowell
14 – Ty Dillon
15 – Landon Cassill
16 – AJ Allmendinger
17 – Denny Hamlin
18 – Aric Almirola
19 – Danica Patrick
20 – Daniel Suarez
21 – David Ragan
22 – Paul Menard
23 – Corey LaJoie
24 – Jimmie Johnson
25 – Austin Dillon
26 – Matt DiBenedetto
27 – JJ Yeley
28 – Cole Whitt
29 – Gray Gaulding
30 – Reed Sorenson
31 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
32 – Kyle Larson
33 – Chase Elliott
34 – Kyle Busch
35 – Kasey Kahne
36 – Erik Jones
37 – Dale Earnhardt Jr
38 – Chris Buescher
39 – Timmy Hill
40 -Derrike Cope
.