Thrills And Spills At Chowchilla Speedway

(April 9, Chowchilla, CA) A beautiful Sunday afternoon led to over 60 competitors coming to Chowchilla Speedway for the third event of the season. The fans witnessed three thrilling Main Event finishes and a spectacular crash in one of the Mini Stock heat races.

Winged Sprint Cars headlined the show once again and produced two new winners. Chowchilla’s Steve Jaquith has been racing for eight years, and he won his first heat race. Jaquith produced more excitement in the Main Event when he was passed for second by Placerville’s Cody Fendley on lap 11, did a complete 360 spin in Turn 2 a lap later and managed to keep the car going. Fendly, meanwhile, pressured race long leader Mike Stallings until making an outside pass in Turn 2 on the last lap. Fendley won his first Winged Sprint Car Main Event ahead of Stallings and Jody Robinson.

The last time Bruce “Bubba” Nelson was racing at Chowchilla Speedway in 2015, he won two Hobby Stock Main Events. Now in his second year behind the wheel of an A Modified, Nelson can add a 20 lap Main Event win to his resume. Ryan Porter was leading on a lap 18 restart as Nelson put the moves on reigning Merced Speedway champion Randy Brown of Chowchilla for second. Nelson then made a back stretch pass on Porter on lap 18 to gain the lead and brought it home to victory. Porter just beat Brown back to the line for second.

Not to be outdone, the 16 car Hobby Stock Main Event produced an exciting finish. Chowchilla residents and heat winners Kodie Dean and Austin Van Hoff led the field to the green flag. Dean charged into the lead while Van Hoff battled reigning Merced Speedway champion Michael Shearer for second. However, it was reigning Placerville Speedway champion Nick Baldwin taking third from Van Hoff on lap nine with a Turn 4 pass. Baldwin made another high pass in Turn 4 on lap 16 to take second from Shearer and repeated that move on the final lap to snatch the victory from Dean. Shearer settled for third ahead of reigning Chowchilla champion Kevin Joaquin.

Reigning Chowchilla Mini Stock champion Chris Corder was chasing his sister in their heat race when he hit a rut in Turn 1 and rolled spectacularly six times. He was a little sore but uninjured. Jennifer won that race and would also dominate the 20 lap Main Event after closest rival and reigning Watsonville champion D.J. Keldsen broke his steering and clobbered the wall exiting Turn 4 on lap 10. J. Corder won by wide margin ahead of heat race winner D.J. Keldsen and Tyler Jackson. Jackson had rolled his car in his heat race, but he was able to come back and run the Main Event.

Reigning B Modified champion Fred Ryland returned and won their 20 lap Main Event ahead of Keith Brown Jr., while Koen Shaw won the 600 Micro Sprint feature ahead of Tyler Boyd.

Photo caption: Mini Stock champion Chris Corder #48 managed to escape injury after barrel rolling six times in Turn 1. Photo By Corder Racing