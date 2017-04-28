.

photo credit: Ron Olds

RICHMOND, Va. (April 28, 2017) – Martin Truex Jr. posted the third-fastest speed in Friday’s third and final round of qualifying for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway, saving his best lap of the afternoon for when it counted most. Erik Jones struggled in the first two rounds and settled for 20th.

Truex will start from the inside of Row 2 in his No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota while his Furniture Row Racing teammate Jones will take the opening green flag in his No. 77 GameStop Prey Toyota Camry from the outside of Row 10.

Truex was sixth fastest in the first round with a lap of 22.474 seconds at 120.139 mph and fifth in the second round at 22.432 at 120.364. In the pole-shootout round of the top-12 qualifiers, Truex put down his fastest lap on the D-shaped 0.75-mile oval at 22.373 at 120.681.

“I felt really good about the Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Camry,” said Truex. “We were fifth in the first round after only running one lap. We went out in the second round and the first lap was awful … the car just wouldn’t hook up. The second lap it got better but I still didn’t feel like we got back to where we were in the first round. So we made some changes and the car was better but I felt like I was still missing something, like I maybe should have run three laps at speed instead of just two. All in all, it was a good job by the Furniture Row Racing guys and third is a great starting spot here. We’re up front where we need to be and, hopefully, we’ll keep her up there all day Sunday.”

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Jones struggled with his Camry’s handling and could muster only the 21st-fastest time in the first round at 22.644 and 119.237. His best lap in the second round was slower at 22.699 at 118.948.

“We were first out in practice when the track was gripped up and we made a good lap,” said Jones. “The track was hot and slick during qualifying and the GameStop Prey Toyota just couldn’t grab hold. It’s not the effort we wanted and we have a long way to go from those runs but I know we have some good stuff in store for tomorrow’s practice sessions.”

The pole winner was Matt Kenseth.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Starting Line Up by Row

Richmond International Raceway

Toyota Owners 400

1 -20 Matt Kenseth

2 -21 Ryan Blaney

3 -78 Martin Truex Jr.

4 -17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

5 -22 Joey Logano

6 -4 Kevin Harvick

7 -18 Kyle Busch

8 -14 Clint Bowyer

9 -41 Kurt Busch

10 -1 Jamie McMurray

11 -19 Daniel Suarez

12 -88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

13 -31 Ryan Newman

14 -24 Chase Elliott

15 -2 Brad Keselowski

16 -11 Denny Hamlin

17 -48 Jimmie Johnson

18 -42 Kyle Larson

19 -5 Kasey Kahne

20 -77 Erik Jones

21 -10 Danica Patrick

22 -47 AJ Allmendinger

23 -37 Chris Buescher

24 -13 Ty Dillon

25 -43 Aric Almirola

26 -27 Paul Menard

27 -95 Michael McDowell

28 -34 Landon Cassill

29 -6 Trevor Bayne

30 -38 David Ragan

31 -23 Gray Gaulding

32 -32 Matt DiBenedetto

33 -15 Reed Sorenson

34 -83 Corey LaJoie

35 -33 Jeffrey Earnhardt

36 -72 Cole Whitt

37 -51 Timmy Hill

38 -3 Austin Dillon

.