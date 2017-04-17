Racing Resumes This Sunday At Chowchilla Speedway

Chowchilla, CA…The next race is set for this Sunday at Chowchilla Speedway. Promoter Joe Diaz Jr. has booked a four division show that will include the A Modifieds, B Modifieds, Hobby Stocks and 600 Micro Sprints. Furthermore, Diaz has announced a new eight race summer schedule. It will also include dates on May 7th and 21st, June 4th and 18th and July 2nd, 16th and 30th, and these will be the four divisions scheduled for those Sunday events.

Two weeks ago, the A Modifieds and Hobby Stocks were thrilling the crowd with some exciting finishes. Bruce “Bubba” Nelson made a late pass on fourth generation racer Ryan Porter to take the victory in the A Modified feature. Porter just beat past Chowchilla champion Randy Brown back to the line to place second. Nelson has also won in B Modifieds and Hobby Stocks in his career and is a two time Merced Hobby Stock champion. In fact, he won a pair of Hobby Stock races at Chowchilla in 2015. Brown, meanwhile, hails from Chowchilla and is the reigning champion at Merced Speedway.

Brown wasn’t the only Chowchilla resident battling for victory last time out. Kodie Dean came within a straightaway of winning the Hobby Stock feature last time. He was passed in the final turn by Placerville champion Nick Baldwin. Dean settled for second ahead of Merced champion Michael Shearer. However, the son of former Chowchilla racer Tim Dean returned to Merced Speedway last week and won that Main Event. Dean and fellow Chowchilla resident Austin Van Hoff are both anticipated on Sunday. Austin had a Top 5 run going last time until a flat tire ended that effort.

The last time out, 2015 champion Fred Ryland raced to the B Modified feature victory ahead of Keith Brown Jr. and Anthony Giuliani. The field also included Mark Condell, who was the only driver competing that day who competed at Chowchilla Speedway when the gates opened back in 2000. Three newcomers have been at both races this year. Jack Aguiar finished fifth last time out. Teen racers Gavin Espino and Kaylin Lopez didn’t do as well. However, Gavin, who’s father Paul Espino also races B Modifieds, finished third in the first race this year.

In addition to the three popular classes, the track has been trying to establish a Micro Sprint division. Danny Carroll won the first race ahead of Koen Shaw, but it was Shaw winning the most recent race ahead of newcomer Tyler Boyd. The Shaws, Koen and Kyler, both race Winged Sprint Cars as well. We haven’t seen Kyler in a Micro Sprint yet, but Gloria Shaw finished third last time out and Brandon Shaw was third at the opener. This is an opportunity for the class to run on a bigger track than the one-fifth mile ovals they usually run on.

The four division show offers racing fans some excitement on a Sunday afternoon. Gates open at 11:00 AM with the first race starting after practice laps at around 1:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $10.00 for adults, $7.00 for seniors and military, $5.00 for children 6-12 and under 6 free. For further information, go to www.chowtown58.wixsite.com/chowchillaspeedway.