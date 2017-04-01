No Test and Tune at I-76 Speedway This Sunday

Ft. Morgan Colorado (April 1, 2017) — With the current wintery blast covering the eastern plains of Colorado the I-76 Speedway officials are forced to cancel the scheduled Sunday (April 2, 2017) Test and Tune session. While the officials wanted to wait and see if the conditions that have forced all of the other racing activities in the state to be cancelled conditions have forced them to call off the session.

Test and Tune will continue at the I-76 Speedway next Sunday April 9 and April 23 Noon-4PM. All in preparation for the Ice Breaker Special to kick off the 2017 Summer schedule scheduled for Sunday April 30 at 1PM.

Note: There will be no Test and Tune on Easter Sunday April 16.