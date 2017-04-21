Mother Nature Sets Starting Order at Bristol

.

photo credit: Ron olds (file)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (April 21, 2017) – Rain washed out qualifying Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway so Furniture Row Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. will line up third and Erik Jones 14th for Sunday’s Food City 500 based on the current 2017 NASCAR Cup Series owner point standings.

Truex will start the No. 78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota Camry on the inside of Row 2 while Furniture Row Racing teammate Jones will line up the No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry on the outside of Row 7.

Jones was fastest in the afternoon practice session, running a best lap of 15.009 seconds at 127.843 mph on the 0.533-mile high-banked oval. Truex was the fourth fastest of the 39 drivers who posted a time, with a best of 15.113 at 126.964.

Point leader Kyle Larson will start from pole.

DENVER, Colo. (April 18, 2017) – A race track nicknamed The Last Great Colosseum may seem like a foreboding place for a NASCAR Cup Series rookie but for Furniture Row Racing’s Erik Jones it’s a familiar place where he expects to be a strong contender in the No. 77 Sport Clips Toyota Camry.

Jones made his Bristol Motor Speedway debut Aug. 22, 2014, qualifying sixth and finishing eighth in the NASCAR XFINITY Series race for Joe Gibbs Racing. He then qualified on the pole and finished fourth in XFINITY Series race the following spring, and started fourth and finished sixth in his lone NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the high-banked 0.533-mile oval.

Jones earned a Bristol victory from the pole in the spring 2016 XFINITY Series race and was running ninth in the summer race, after again starting from pole, when a multi-car crash on Lap 245 took him out of the competition for a 33rd-place finish. His overall Bristol record includes one victory, two top-five and four top-10 finishes and three poles in just five starts.

“We’ve always run decent at Bristol Motor Speedway and we got the win there last season in the XFINITY Series so it’s always a lot of fun going back,” said Jones. “I really feel like Bristol is kind of like the tracks where I grew up racing and recently I figured out more about it so, hopefully, I can take a lot of that experience over to the Sport Clips Toyota Camry and we can be just as good.”

Starting Order

Food City 500

Bristol Motor Speedway

1 – Kyle Larson

2 – Chase Elliott

3 – Martin Truex Jr.

4 – Brad Keselowski

5 – Joey Logano

6 – Ryan Blaney

7 – Kyle Busch

8 – Jamie McMurray

9 – Clint Bowyer

10 – Kevin Harvick

11 – Jimmie Johnson

12 – Trevor Bayne

13 – Ryan Newman

14 – Erik Jones

15 – Kurt Busch

16 – Denny Hamlin

17 – Kasey Kahne

18 – Aric Almirola

19 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20 – Dale Earnhardt Jr.

21 – Austin Dillon

22 – Matt Kenseth

23 – Daniel Suarez

24 – Ty Dillon

25 – AJ Allmendinger

26 – Paul Menard

27 – Chris Buescher

28 – Michael McDowell

29 – Danica Patrick

30 – Landon Cassill

31 – Cole Whitt

32 – Matt DiBenedetto

33 – David Ragan

34 – Reed Sorenson

35 – Corey LaJoie

36 – Gray Gaulding

37 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

38 – Timmy Hill

39 – Derrike Cope

.