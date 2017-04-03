Mack, Diaz, Keldsen Win Merced Speedway Features

Merced, CA…April 1…Jesse Mack won the 25 lap IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Merced Speedway. The event was presented by Quality Scaffold and was the first appearance at the track for this particular group. Mack is the 2015 division champion at Hanford, and he set the pace from the start ahead of Grant Duinkerken and reigning champion Blake Robertson. Tanner Boul made a charge into second by lap five as Robertson fell back a few spots. Boul took over second on lap seven before a yellow flag flew. A couple more yellow flags allowed Robertson to move into third behind Boul by lap 12 as Mack continued to lead. Robertson put the moves on Boul for second on lap 13, and he kept it close. Despite having the reigning champion behind him, Mack sped home to an impressive victory ahead of Robertson, Boul, Duinkerken and George Tristao. There were 17 cars in action, and Mike Stallings, Vaughn Schott and Robertson each won heat races.

Reigning two time IMCA Sport Modified champion Rick Diaz ran a patient race, and he was rewarded with a well earned 25 lap Main Event victory. Jarred Tickel led early ahead of Chuck Weir and past Antioch champion Jeremy Hoff. Rookie Guy Ahlwardt moved in to battle Tickel for the lead, but the battle between the two ended with a Tickel spin that collected Ahlwardt on lap 10. Weir found himself leading 2015 State champion Fred Ryland and Diaz at that point, but he fell back a few spots on lap 14 as Ryland had the lead. However, Diaz made his winning move on lap 18 and sped home to the victory from there. Ryland settled for second ahead of Tim Elias, Hoff and Andrew Peckham. Anthony Giuliani, Trevor Clymens and Weir won heat races.

Watsonville champion D.J. Keldsen came to town and won the 15 lap Mini Stock Main Event. After holding off her brother and reigning champion Chris Corder for a heat race win, Jennifer Corder had the pole for the feature and raced into the early lead ahead of heat winner Shawn Schwartzenberger and C. Corder. Keldsen was fourth when a lap five yellow flag flew. Keldsen made a big move on the outside on the restart as Schwartzenberger was also working on a way around J. Corder. J. Corder spun in Turn 3, collecting C. Corder. Keldsen led the restart with Schwartzenberger right there with him in second. C. Corder found his way back to third on a lap 12 restart. Keldsen set a good pace up front and collected the victory ahead of Schwartzenberger, C. Corder, J. Corder and Andy Boydstun.

Racing continues next Saturday night when Blue Line Rentals Presents the IMCA Modifieds, Hobby Stocks, Dwarf Cars and Mini Late Models. For further information, go to www.racemerced.com.

Race Results

RaceSaver Sprints

Heat 1-Mike Stallings, George Tristao. Heat 2-Blake Robertson, Nathan Rolfe. Heat 3-Vaughn Schott, Jesse Mack. Main Event-Mack, Robertson, Tanner Boul, Grant Duinkerken, Tristao, Chris Ennis, Rolfe, Matt DeMartini, Jacob Tuttle, Monty Ferreira.

IMCA Sport Modifieds

Heat 1-Chuck Weir, T.J. Etchison. Heat 2-Anthony Giuliani, Fred Ryland. Heat 3-Trevor Clymens, Tim Elias. Main Event-Rick Diaz, Ryland, Elias, Jeremy Hoff, Andrew Peckham, Chase Thomas, Josh Hensley, Paul Espino, Tanner Thomas, Clymens.

Mini Stocks

Heat 1-Jennifer Corder. Heat 2-Shawn Schwartzenberger. Main Event-D.J. Keldsen, Schwartzenberger, Chris Corder, J. Corder, Andy Boydstun, Jason Womack, Lucy Falkenberg.