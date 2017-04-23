Lincoln County Raceway Results 04-22-2017

Driving fast and furiously and finishing strong on a well manicured dirt track were the challengers seeking a trip to the winners circle at Lincoln County Raceway in North Platte, Nebraska on Saturday evening. Making that final turn into the winners circle on Saturday were: Colton Osborn, Tony Schultz, Kyle Clough, Luke Wassom and Andrew Baumgardner.

Wasting no time at all to get the lead, Colton Osborn of Cozad drove to the point on the fourth lap and never looked back to power his hot rod to the victory in the IMCA Modified Feature event after starting his night by winning his heat race. Osborn was able to pull the string from third to first on the fourth lap and weather the storm of caution flags to record the win. Looking to build off his opening night victory, heat race winner Jeremy Frenier of Fort Morgan, Colorado was able to work through traffic from his fourth row starting position to be in contention for a podium position during the waning laps to finish second overall in the feature. Veteran wheelman David Murray Jr., showcased great consistency throughout the feature event to earn show honors. Jay Steffens of North Platte and Sutherland’s Henry Henderson rounded out the top five finishers in the feature event.

The fierce competition in the feature event finished with the crowd rising to their feet in celebration when the checkered flags were waved in the IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature when Tony Schultz of North Platte scored the victory. In the 20-lap feature, Tony and his son Dillon Schultz, also of North Platte exchanged the lead since Tony took the lead on the fourth lap. Tony was able to secure the lead for good during the final two laps to earn the hard-fought victory. Dillon Schultz was able to lead nine of the 20 laps in hopes of repeating his success from opening night where he won the feature event. Dillon Schultz earned rave reviews for his efforts as he finished second on Saturday. Coming through traffic to get in contention, Gothenburg’s Jamey Kennicutt was the third place finisher after being involved in an early lap incident during the feature event. Jacob Olmstead of Overton and early leader Bryan Herrick of Curtis were the fourth and fifth place finishers in the feature.

Grabbing the lead on the seventh lap and working through traffic the best was the Flyin’ Farmer Kyle Clough of Wallace in the IMCA Stock Car feature event. Clough started the race on the inside of the third row when the green flag dropped. He was able to work to the lead on the seventh lap and then held off all challenges. Casey Werkmeister of Maywood worked the top and bottom racing grooves to make his way inside the top five in the first half of the race. Werkmeister continued to attempt to use the bottom and top grooves but to no avail in getting past Clough for the lead. Werkmeister finished second overall in the feature after starting his evening with a heat race win. After leading the initial seven laps of the feature, McCook’s Bob Chalupa was able to stay up on the wheel and prosper with third place accolades being earned for his efforts. The North Platte duo of Andrew Dillenburg and Mikey Dancer dueled for much of the feature for position to finish fourth and fifth, respectively.

For the second straight night, Broken Bow’s Luke Wassom put on an awesome performance to win the IMCA Hobby Stock Feature. Wassom started on the outside of the third row and then took the lead during the ninth circuit. Wassom was able to hold onto the lead position to earn the victory. Coming back from not finishing the heat race due to a mechanical issue, Chuck Ledbetter of Loomis was able to lead from the fourth lap until the eighth lap with great speed keeping him in contention to earn runner-up honors. Finishing third overall after starting in the third row was Arnold’s Brady Weinman. Speedsters Tanner Clough of Wallace and Tanner Jones of North Platte rounded out the top five finishers in the feature.

Contiuning to rule the roost was Andrew Baumgardner of North Platte in winning his second straight IMCA Sport Compact feature. Baumgardner started on the inside of the second row and grabbed the lead on the third lap and then was on cruise control until the checkered flag flew. Doing his best to run down and catch Baumgardner was Cozad’s Christian Destefianio in his debut event at Lincoln County Raceway. Destefianio was able to hit the loud pedal to the tune of a runner-up finish. Veteran driver Tom Baumgardner displayed great consistency throughout the feature event to earn show accolades for his efforts. Marcus Florom of Curtis and Darryl Cauffman of North Platte were the fourth and fifth place finishers in the sport compact division feature event on Saturday.

Unofficial Results:

–IMCA Modified Feature: 1. 50c-Colton Osborn; 2. 17j-Jeremy Frenier; 3. 97m-David Murray Jr; 4. XII-Jay Steffens; 5. 11h-Henry Henderson; 6. 848-Troy Douglas; 7. 4p-Dave Pedersen; 8. 05-Jesse Taylor; 9. 67-Terry Fletcher; 10. 20b-Brandon Clough.

Heat Race winners: 17j-Frenier; 50c-Osborn.

–IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature: 1. 55m-Tony Schultz; 2. 55d-Dillon Schultz; 3. 15k-Jamey Kennicutt; 4. 88j-Jacob Olmstead; 5. 0hp-Bryan Herrick; 6. 12j-Kerry Jones; 7. 01-Jacob Wolsleben; 8. 69-Adam Kackmeister; 9. 3-Gary Long; 10. R12J-Russ Jones.

Heat Race winners: 55m-Tony Schultz; 15k-Kennicutt.

–IMCA Stock Car Feature: 1. 11k-Kyle Clough; 2. 24w-Casey Werkmeister; 3. 24-Bob Chalupa; 4. 71-Andrew Dillenburg; 5. 45-Mikey Dancer; 6. 47-Russ Small Jr; 7. 03-Ben Arvdahl; 8. 7t-Tyson Canas; 9. 09h-Bob Hoing; 10. 19-Dana Morgan.

Heat Race Winners: 72h-Jim Hagan; 24w-Werkmeister.

–IMCA Hobby Stock Feature: 1. 2w-Luke Wassom; 2. 5-Chuck Ledbetter; 3. 22w-Brady Weinman; 4. 1-Tanner Clough; 5. 12t-Tanner Jones; 6. 99m-Allyn Myers; 7. 1x-Shane Grippin; 8. 62-Ben Ellers; 9. R89-Nate Refior; 10. 15r-Robbie Kosmacek.

Heat Race Winners: 2w-Wassom; 22w-Weinman.

–IMCA Sport Compact Feature: 1. 44u-Andrew Baumgardner; 2. 71c-Christian Destefianio; 3. 24u-Tom Baumgardner; 4. 26-Marcus Florom; 5. 84u-Darryl Cauffman; 6. 55-James Barnhill; 7. Tristian Barnhill.

Heat Race Winner: 24u-Tom Baumgardner.