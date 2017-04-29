Larson Wins, Justin Allgaier Collects Check

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

With a couple of late race cautions and overtime racing, Kyle Larson claimed victory

in Saturdays NASCAR Toyotacare 250. The late race cautions started on lap 239 for oil on the track, all the lead cars would jump on pit row. On lap 246 of the scheduled 250 a five car crash would collect William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Brennan Poole, Harrison Rhodes and Kyle Benjamin. Larson had the lead and controlled the overtime restart. Larson collect the tin but second place finished Justin Allgaier collected the XFINITY Dash 4 Cash bonus as the highest finishing series regular, his second bonus this year.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

“It’s a bittersweet day, I’ll be honest with you,” said Allgaier, despite leading a race-high 157 of the 254 laps. “I’m really dejected-I won’t lie to you. That’s going to hurt for a long time.”

NASCAR XFINITY Series Race Number 8

Unofficial Race Results for the 30Th Annual Toyotacare 250 – Saturday, April 29, 2017

Richmond International Raceway – Richmond, VA – .75 Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 254 Laps – 190.5 Miles

1 – 42 Kyle Larson

2 – 7 Justin Allgaier

3 – 21 Daniel Hemric

4 – 2 Austin Dillon

5 – 22 Ryan Blaney

6 – 6 Darrell Wallace Jr.

7 – 1 Elliott Sadler

8 – 5 Michael Annett

9 – 98 Casey Mears

10 – 23 Spencer Gallagher

11 – 11 Blake Koch

12 – 24 Dylan Lupton

13 – 00 Cole Custer

14 – 19 Matt Tifft

15 – 51 Jeremy Clements

16 – 28 Dakoda Armstrong

17 – 99 David Starr

18 – 07 Ray Black II

19 – 3 Ty Dillon

20 – 52 Joey Gase

21 – 18 Daniel Suarez

22 – 48 Brennan Poole

23 – 16 Ryan Reed

24 – 01 Harrison Rhodes

25 – 90 Brandon Brown

26 – 39 Ryan Sieg

27 – 46 Quin Houff

28 – 40 Timmy Hill

29 – 0 Garrett Smithley

30 – 9 William Byron

31 – 8 Matt Mills

32 – 20 Kyle Benjamin

33 – 33 Brandon Jones

34 – 13 Carl Long

35 – 62 Brendan Gaughan

36 – 74 Mike Harmon

37 – 78 BJ McLeod

38 – 4 Ross Chastain

39 – 14 JJ Yeley

40 – 93 Jeff Green