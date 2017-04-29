Larson Wins, Justin Allgaier Collects Check

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
With a couple of late race cautions and overtime racing, Kyle Larson claimed victory
in Saturdays NASCAR Toyotacare 250. The late race cautions started on lap 239 for oil on the track, all the lead cars would jump on pit row. On lap 246 of the scheduled 250 a five car crash would collect William Byron, Daniel Suarez, Brennan Poole, Harrison Rhodes and Kyle Benjamin. Larson had the lead and controlled the overtime restart. Larson collect the tin but second place finished Justin Allgaier collected the XFINITY Dash 4 Cash bonus as the highest finishing series regular, his second bonus this year.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
“It’s a bittersweet day, I’ll be honest with you,” said Allgaier, despite leading a race-high 157 of the 254 laps. “I’m really dejected-I won’t lie to you. That’s going to hurt for a long time.”
NASCAR XFINITY Series Race Number 8
Unofficial Race Results for the 30Th Annual Toyotacare 250 – Saturday, April 29, 2017
Richmond International Raceway – Richmond, VA – .75 Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 254 Laps – 190.5 Miles
1 – 42 Kyle Larson
2 – 7 Justin Allgaier
3 – 21 Daniel Hemric
4 – 2 Austin Dillon
5 – 22 Ryan Blaney
6 – 6 Darrell Wallace Jr.
7 – 1 Elliott Sadler
8 – 5 Michael Annett
9 – 98 Casey Mears
10 – 23 Spencer Gallagher
11 – 11 Blake Koch
12 – 24 Dylan Lupton
13 – 00 Cole Custer
14 – 19 Matt Tifft
15 – 51 Jeremy Clements
16 – 28 Dakoda Armstrong
17 – 99 David Starr
18 – 07 Ray Black II
19 – 3 Ty Dillon
20 – 52 Joey Gase
21 – 18 Daniel Suarez
22 – 48 Brennan Poole
23 – 16 Ryan Reed
24 – 01 Harrison Rhodes
25 – 90 Brandon Brown
26 – 39 Ryan Sieg
27 – 46 Quin Houff
28 – 40 Timmy Hill
29 – 0 Garrett Smithley
30 – 9 William Byron
31 – 8 Matt Mills
32 – 20 Kyle Benjamin
33 – 33 Brandon Jones
34 – 13 Carl Long
35 – 62 Brendan Gaughan
36 – 74 Mike Harmon
37 – 78 BJ McLeod
38 – 4 Ross Chastain
39 – 14 JJ Yeley
40 – 93 Jeff Green