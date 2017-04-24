(4-22-2017 Dacono, CO) On a very chilly spring evening Littleton Colorado’s Kyle Ray set quick time, won the fast dash, and blew out the competition in the Gillet Vet Clinic Super Late Models feature event completing the clean sweep on “Joe Starr’s Photo Finish” night at CNS. Adam Deines from Longmont narrowly edged out Cheyenne’s Michael Scott in the Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks while Eddie Vecchiarelli Jr. from Brighton Colorado won in the SUNOCO Fuels Grand American Modifieds. And it was business as usual as Jereme Wall from Commerce City continued to dominate the Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s.

Gillet Vet Clinic Super Late Models

An absolutely gorgeous field of 19 Gillet Vet Clinic Super Late Models lined up for a 40 lap feature event. It would be the 2nd race of the season for the Super Late Models and this one had some out-of-town driver’s in the field adding to the excitement. #20 Brandon Schilling the 2016 Tucson Speedway Super Late Model champ was on hand as was #25f Brandon Farrington who was the 2016 Pro Truck champ from Tucson. Both Brandons had to scramble to find the right setup with very little practice time yet were fast in practice demonstrating they didn’t come all this way just to putt-around.

Farrington would start the feature in 7th while Schilling would have to start all the way back in 14th.

When the green flag dropped #9 Justin Simonson pounced on the lead but only moments later #58 Kyle Ray would take the low groove and pass Simonson for the lead. Ray was on the top of his game as he not only set quick time with a 16.352 but also won the fast dash. With clean air out front Ray began to distance himself from the field.

With Ray way out front and #08 Jace Hansen and #9 Justin Simonson running alone in 2nd and 3rd a huge pack of cars battled for position behind #34 Kody Vanderwal and #12 Bruce “the Moose” Yackey. Eventually Yackey and last week’s winner #11 Darren Robertson would break from the pack pass Simonson and set their sights on Hansen who was still in 2nd place.

However there would be no one who could offer any sort of serious challenge to Ray who dominated the caution free race and took home the big win by a large margin. Hansen would maintain 2nd place leaving Bruce Yackey and Darren Robertson to settle for 3rd and 4th position. #84 Matt Zwingleberg finished in 5th.

The two driver’s from Tucson Brandon Farirngton and Brandon Schilling finished 11th and 15th respectively and both indicated they would love to return in the future now that they have a feel for the track and the setup.

The Super Late Models return to action on Saturday May 6th.

FEATURE: #58 Kyle Ray

FAST DASH: #58 Kyle Ray

DASH: #84 Matt Zwingleberg

QUICK TIME: #58 Kyle Ray 16.352

Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks

In what was clearly the best race of the night #7 Adam Deines narrowly beat #82 Michael Scott by just a couple feet in the Snap-On Tools Pro Truck feature event. Scott led early in the race getting a strong challenge from Morrison Colorado’s Conner Snow in the white #96 truck. Scott and Snow would battle for the lead hard for the third of the race.

After a restart for #1 Jay Fields mechanical issue the top 6 trucks jockeyed for position. Snow got squeezed out allowing Adam Deines, #9 Curtis Heldenbrand and #8 Jeff Walbaum to slip past. Scott seemed really fast up in the top groove which made it curious as to why he chose the bottom lane on a subsequent restart for #11j Steve Johnson’s spin on the front straight.

Deines took advantage of Scott’s lane choice and grabbed the lead from Scott with 7 laps remaining in the race. It appeared that Deines would cruise to an easy win but Scott had something still in his tank. He charged at Deines on the white flag lap and made a strong move to pull up along side the leader. As the two trucks came around the final corner it was literally impossible to tell which driver had the advantage. Deines crossed the finish line by just a nose over Scott thrilling the CNS fans. Heldenbrand finished and impressive 3rd place with Walbaum in 4th and #34 Rudy Vanderwal rounding out the top 5.

The Pro Trucks return to CNS Saturday May 20th.

FEATURE: #7 Adam Deines

FAST DASH: #82 Michael Scott

DASH: #43 Kody Vanderwal

QUICK TIME: #9 Curtis Heldenbrand 17.464

SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds

Familiar faces returned to the SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modified division’s first race of the 2017 season. Eddie Vecchiarelli Jr. and Ed Vecchiarelli Sr. both returned but also long-time favorite “Speedy” Ronnie Hults made his first appearance in many years in the yellow number #42 car. Vecchiarelli Sr. debuted a gorgeous brand-new #18 car and promptly set quick time with a scorching 17.118.

But the story of the night was the younger Vecchiarelli who won the fast dash and led every lap of the feature event taking home the big win. Eddie’s only real challenge came from #44 Justin Case who inch-by-inch reeled in the #48 car. Yet it was too little too late as Eddie took home the first win of the 2017 season with Case settling for 2nd place. Ed Vecchiarelli Sr. snagged the 3rd place finish with #0Ron O’Neil in 4th and #44s Clint Schubert rounding out the top 5.

The Grand American Modifieds next appearance at CNS is Saturday May 13th.

FEATURE: #48 Ed Vecchiarelli Jr.

FAST DASH: #48 Ed Vecchiarelli Jr.

DASH: #57b Brady Balderston

QUICK TIME: #18 Ed Vecchiarelli 17.118

Chick-fil-A Figure 8s

If you have been following the Chick-fil-A Figure 8s the past couple seasons you already know that #15 Jereme Wall from Commerce City has completely dominated the division. On the first night of action in 2017 it would prove to be no different as Wall would easily win yet another feature adding it to his massive trophy collection.

While #67 Keith Swenson had the early lead in the main event it only took a few laps before Wall’s machine would assume the top spot.

#4 Sean Smith and #50 Justin McKeachie battled for position and made contact heading into turn 3 taking out the large corner tire and sending debris all over the track. Both cars would continue but not factor into the finish of the race.

Wall’s only real threat to winning was McKeachie who being a half lap down came within mere inches of Wall crossing through the X as the CNS crowd gasped. But when it was all said and done Jereme took the checkered with Swenson and #52 Jared “Wally” Wall in 2nd and 3rd.

The Figure 8s return to action Saturday May 13th

FEATURE: #15 Jereme Wall

FAST DASH: #52 Jared Wall

DASH: #97 Adam Gastineau

