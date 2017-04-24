Huge Turnout As Siskiyou Motor Speedway Opens For New Season

Yreka, CA…April 22…After rains cancelled the opener two weeks ago, Siskiyou Motor Speedway opened with a huge turnout of 80 cars Saturday night. The show was stacked with talented racers in all six divisions. When the checkered flag flew on the night, Main Event wins were recorded by Grey Ferrando (IMCA Modifieds), Keith Brown Jr. (O’Reilly Auto Parts IMCA Sport Modifieds), David Steele (McDonald’s Mini Stocks), Scott Lenz (Pro Stocks), Josh King (SODCA Dwarf Cars) and Joby Shields (Hornets).

Grey Ferrando made the trip from Slayton, Oregon to be a part of the opener, and the track also welcomed back local ace Kyle Casson. The battle was between these two at the end, but Ferrando managed to finish just ahead of Casson at the checkered flag. Nick Trenchard finished a close third. Zach Fettinger held off Monte Bischoff in a close race for fourth as reigning champion Albert Gill, Jesse Bailey and Scott Crumm finished on the lead lap in order. 2015 champion Trenchard won the four lap Trophy dash ahead of Bischoff and finished second to James Welshonse in their eight lap heat race. Bailey beat Bischoff in a photo finish to win their heat race.

As anticipated, the IMCA Sport Modifieds had a strong turnout of 16 cars, and this included Keith Brown Jr. from Pittsburg, CA. Brown has already competed at several different venues, but his 15 lap Main Event win on Saturday was his first win of the season. He had to contend with second generation racer Justin Foux, who drove a great race to finish second. Chris Jorgensen held off Colton Cheffey for the third place finish, while Braxton Possinger made his first start in the class and finished a solid fifth. Garrett Hamilton, David Marble and Rich McCoy took a lead lap checkered flag in order. Brown won his eight lap heat race ahead of Zac Potts. Doug Franklin held off McCoy to win his heat race, but McCoy beat Brown to claim the four lap Trophy Dash victory. Jorgensen won the third heat ahead of Gary Foster.

2015 champion David Steele returned and won the 12 lap McDonald’s Mini Stock Main Event, followed closely by reigning champion “Big Mac” Marilyn Yawnick and Aaron Jorgensen. “The Holy Terror” Terry Kendrick was a solid fourth as rookie Jeremy Sites and Amber Waldon rounded out the lead lap finishers. The night ended in disappointment for Mike Whitaker as the 2014 champion was out of the Main Event early, and title hopeful Ethan Killingsworth failed to start. Kendrick and A. Jorgensen has a good battle going in preliminaries as Kendrick held him off to win an eight lap heat race. A. Jorgensen beat Kendrick to claim Trophy Dash honors. Steele gave a preview of things to come as he outran Dennis Jorgensen to win his heat race.

Past Southern Oregon Speedway and Medford Speedway champion Scott Lenz got to make his first start in a new car and was the class of the Outlaw Pro Stock field all night long. Lenz grabbed the lead early in the 20 lap Main Event, while Johnny Cobb and Scott Flowers battled for second. This was the continuation of their eight lap heat race battle where Flowers held off Cobb for the win. Flowers had his car working on the inside and made the pass for second, while Jeffery Hudson worked his way up to battle for second. The 2015 Pro Stock champion, Hudson made that pass and chased down Lenz. However, Lenz took the checkered flag just ahead of Hudson in victory. Flowers was a solid third ahead of Dave Quick, Rick Lukens, Cobb and Matt Harlow, all on the lead lap. Lenz made it a clean sweep by beating Hudson for his heat win and Flowers for the four lap Trophy Dash victory.

Two time SODCA Dwarf Car champion Josh King kicked of the new season by winning the 20 lap Main Event. King out gunned North West Dwarf Car visitor Jake Van Ortwick for the victory. It was a clean sweep night for King as he won his heat race ahead of Don McFay and scored the win over Chad Cardoza in the Trophy Dash. Ryan Smith held off Cardoza and James Brinster to finish third in the Main Event. Smith and John Chrisman were also eight lap heat winners, while Cody Peters beat Van Ortwick to win the eight lap B Dash.

Drivers coming in from Medford gave the Hornets a six car field for their first ever race at Yreka. Joby Shields entered the season with momentum and won the 15 lap Main Event in dominating fashion. Shields and Southern Oregon Speedway champion Tim Hedges had a back and fourth battle earlier as Hedges won the heat race and Shields won the dash. Hedges was second in the Main Event. Though the Hornets aren’t on the schedule at the moment, word is that they could be added at a later date.

Next week, the IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds and Mini Stocks are back. On May 6th, the three classes return along with the Billy Geyer Memorial 50 lap Main Event for the Outlaw Pro Stocks. For further information, go to www.siskiyoumotorspeedway.com.