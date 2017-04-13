Genevieve “Sis” Dechant passed away on Tuesday April 11, 2017. Sis was the wife of Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame inductee Larry Dechant. Sis was a fixture at the track where ever Larry was competing.
She recently had been in failing health.
Arrangements will be announce at a later date.
Genevieve “Sis” Dechant
