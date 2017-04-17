Darren Robertson Snags the First Feature of 2017

(04-15-2017 Dacono, CO) Westminster’s Darren Robertson entered the 2017 first race with an all-new car and paint scheme and sent a notice to the rest of the Super Late Model teams that he will be a force in 2017. Robertson was unstoppable in every groove on the track and powered his way to the front to take the first win of the year in dramatic fashion. Chris Cox and Natalie Phelps were victorious in the Super Stocks and Pure Stocks.

Gillet Vet Clinic Super Late Models

Anticipation was in the air as the Gillet Vet Clinic Super Late Models took the track for the very first time in 2017. Adding to the excitement was the fantastic field of cars. 23 Super Late’s lined up to take the green flag for their 40 lap feature event.

#08 Jace Hansen and #12 Bruce “the Moose” Yackey paced the field for the start of the main event as the green flag flew. Right off the bat their was contact in turns 3 & 4 between #9 Justin Simonson and #6 of Dominic Ursetta causing most of the field to scramble to miss the spinning Simonson. With the yellow flag waving and a giant cloud of dust and debris drivers and crews assessed the damage. Thankfully most the field was able to continue.

Dominic Ursetta had set quick time with a 16.318 and also won the fast dash but got stuck behind Mark Neff in the #42 who had mechanical problems on the restart. Ursetta lost several positions but would still be a factor late in the race.

Out in front Jace Hansen was settling into his groove with Simonson close behind. Yet Darren Robertson in the new black and florescent yellow #11 was methodically working his way to the front and currently riding in 3rd position. It was clear that Robertson was fast as he could run both the low and high side of the track. Robertson passed Simonson low and eventually went high to steal the lead from Jace Hansen.

Hansen would get two final chances to retake the lead when Darren got stuck behind lapped traffic just passed the halfway mark of the race. And with 5 laps remaining #14 Ortiz brought out the yellow as he ground to a halt in the turn 2 corner. Yet neither time Hansen was able to get by the speedy Robertson.

On the final restart Robertson chose the outside lane and used it to his benefit muscling out front and taking the well earned win. Hansen settled for 2nd place and a furious final few laps for Ursetta granted him 3rd place as he used every trick in the book and a great degree of driving skill to get by Simonson who finished 4th and #58 Kyle Ray who finished in the final spot in the top 5 cars.

The Super Late Models return to action next week April 22nd.

FEATURE: #11 Darren Robertson

FAST DASH: #6 Dominic Ursetta

DASH: #27 Roger Avants

QUICK TIME: #6 Dominic Ursetta 16.318

Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks

Kody Vanderwal from LaSalle Colorado jumped out to a large lead at the start of the Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stock feature event in the gray and blue #43 car and began to build his lead. Yet you could tell from the get-go that the two cars to keep your eye on was #49 Chris Cox and #99 Nic Brinlee who both started deep in the field in 8th and 9th position. Cox was clearly on his game in his new Ford Super Stock setting quick time with a 19.733 and winning the fast dash. As Cox and Brinlee battled for position they flew to the front of the pack in furious fashion passing cars high and low.

By the time Cox and Brinlee caught Vanderwal it was evident that it was only a matter of time before they would take over the top spot. Cox, Brinlee, and #3 Michael Cox sandwiched the #43 car shuffling Vanderwal back to 4th place.

Once out front Chris Cox put the hammer down and built a lead on the field that not even Brinlee could match. Chris Cox took the win with Brinlee and Michael Cox a distant 2nd and 3rd.

The Super Stocks return to action on May 13th.

FEATURE: #49 Chris Cox

FAST DASH: #49 Chris Cox

DASH: #04 Wayne Simmons II

QUICK TIME: #49 Chris Cox 19.733

Lincoln College Pure Stocks

It being the first race of the year was no more evident than in the Lincoln College Pure Stocks division. The 25 lap feature event was littered with caution flag after caution flag. In most likely the worst of the incidents Colton Green in the #38 car crashed hard into the back straight wall destroying his car on his debut appearance. Colton wasn’t alone as the race was eventually shortened due to the mass amount of yellow flags.

The bright spot of the race was Cheyenne Wyoming’s Natalie Phelps in the #98 who led the majority of the laps to the roar of the crowd. If the CNS fans were any indication Natalie was winning their hearts running a great race and quickly becoming a fan favorite. But even Natalie wasn’t immune from the carnage as on the final lap #7 David Robinson made contact with her left rear quarter panel sending her spinning out of turn two as the crowd groaned and booed. Yet with the white flag waving NASCAR officials gave her position back and therefore the win. It was Natalie’s first feature win of her career.

The Pure Stocks return to action April 29th.

FEATURE: #98 Natalie Phelps

FAST DASH: #98 Natalie Phelps

DASH: #29g Justin Griffin

QUICK TIME: #7 David Robinson 20.246

Witthar Racing Trains

Taylor Bellomy and Stephanie Brown dominated the Witthar Racing Trains feature event and capped off the evening by having their marriage proposal in winner’s circle. Stephanie said “yes” and set into motion their “Crazy Train” of life. Congrats to Taylor and Stephanie!!

The Trains return to action Saturday May 6th.

FEATURE: #13 Crazy Train (Taylor & Stephanie)

Race Rental Modifieds

FEATURE: #1 Brian Eggleston

QUICK TIME: #92 Mark Noran 22.530

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Super Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

2. 08 Jace Hansen Broomfield

3. 6 Dominic Ursetta* Arvada

4. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge

5. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton

6. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

7. 84 Matt Zwingleberg Parker

8. 27 Roger Avants Littleton

9. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

10. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

11. 19 Matthew Martinez (R) Thornton

12. 91 Chris Atkinson Cheyenne

13. 28 Dan Alamaa Colorado Springs

14. 34K Kody Vanderwal (R) LaSalle

15. 80 Ray Daniels Monument

16. 39 Jack Nugent Longmont

17. 22X Mark Jones Denver

18. 13m Rick McComb* Pueblo

19. 25 Monty Skinner Black Hawk

20. 82 Michael Scott (R) Cheyenne

21. 14A Alejandro Ortiz (R) Denver

22. 42 Mark Neff Westminster

23. 29 Matt Brunker Lakewood

DNS 2W AJ Warren (R) Mead

Super Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 49 Chris Cox Lochbuie

2. 99 Nicholas Brinlee Broomfield

3. 3 Michael Cox Englewood

4. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

5. 22D Robert Davey Erie

6. 51 Jax Hughes Lakewood

7. 7 David Robinson Johnstown

8. 24 Nathan Gasser Lochbuie

9. 04 William Simmons II Pueblo

10. 5 Glen Poston Thornton

11. 02 Darrell Smith Littleton

12. 19 Shelby Cortese Thornton

13. 21 Christopher Nelson Arvada

14. 24x Aaron Masters

15. 11t Nicholas Tabor Cheyenne

16. 1 Makayla Grote Greeley

17. 45 Rebecca Simpson Colo Springs

18. 32 Cody Milan (R) Ft. Collins

19. 82E James Larsen Pueblo

20. 14 Scott Miller Brighton

21. 56 Eric Pierce Ft Lupton

22. 55 Damian Lockhart Arvada

DNS 53 David Noah (R) Lakewood

Pure Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 98 Natalie Phelps* Cheyenne

2. 00x Jake Fitzgerald Longmont

3. 31 Michael Matthiesen Dacono

4. 99S Sam Messerli Thornton

5. 03 Tyler Mander Evans

6. 77 Michael Merchant Gill

7. 8 David Lewis Firestone

8. 86 Tim Coate Littleton

9. 38 Jesse Davis Thornton

10. 51 Joseph Dike Westminster

11. 07 Joseph Hilton Wheatridge

12. 02 Chan Raley Thornton

13. 85 Ryan Bourassa Greeley

14. 13 Issac Slinker Greeley

15. 52 Chad Southerland Commerce City

16. 82 Justin Karrol LaSalle

17. 06 Brian DeBauche (R) Denver

18. 99R Ryan Raley Jr Thornton

19. 57 Kyle Quintrall (R) Denver

20. 29G Justin Griffin Greeley

21. 38C Colton Green (R) Arvada

22. 7 David Robinson Johnstown

Trains

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 13 Crazy Train Taylor and Stephanie

2. 86 Last Call Jared and Terry

3. 7 Cole Train *

4. 8 Anger Management Kelly and Nic

5. 69 Princess TAmmy *

DNS 5 Hearse Train *

Race Rental Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 1 Bryan Eggleston

2. 92 Mark Noran

3. 5 Jordan Jackson

4. 21 Adam Parker

5. 34 Shawn Stallings

6. 11 Steve Web

7. 12 Curtis Cheatwood

8. 4 Dave Nowell

9. 88 John Benis