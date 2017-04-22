CNS LIVE UPDATES 04-22-2017

Tonight at CNS it’s Joe Starr’s Photo Finish night at Colorado National Speedway. And while it might be a tad chilly the races are 100% full steam ahead. Tonight at CNS it’s the Super Late Models, Pro Trucks, Grand American Modifieds, and the Figure 8s. Adding to the excitement two of Tucson Speedway’s finest made the trip to Colorado to compete in the Super Late Model division. Brandon Schilling and Brandon Farrington will be testing their skill against Colorado’s best so it should be an incredible show.

If you cannot see the live updates please click here.